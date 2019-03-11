BioLargo Supplies Odor and VOC Control Solution to Cannabis Industry: An Uptick Newswire Stock Day Podcast Interview

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / March 11, 2019 / On March 7th, 2019, Uptick Newswire Stock Day Podcast welcomed Dennis P. Calvert of BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQB: BLGO), a developer of sustainable technology assets and a full-service environmental engineering company. Mr. Calvert discussed the company's most recent foray into a new business sector - cannabis - and discussed its technology assets in an interview with Stock Day's Everett Jolly.

Jolly began by asking Mr. Calvert for an update on the Company's CupriDyne Clean Industrial Odor Eliminator, which solves tough problems with odor and "volatile organic compounds" (VOCs) in industrial facilities. Mr. Calvert explained the product's organic growth in the waste handling industry, and that it is rapidly replacing the products of large and experienced competitors. "The last year has been dramatic. We've landed the top four waste handling companies. We're getting adoption, and the adoption is increasing," shared Calvert.

The product's overwhelmingly positive feedback in this market has led to new opportunities, like the booming cannabis industry. Mr. Calvert explained how this represents a "pick & shovel" business opportunity, where the Company supplies a crucial tool for a serious problem - odor and VOC control - for the rapidly growing cannabis market.

Calvert also gave an update on the Company's FDA 510(k) application for its Clyra medical product. Calvert explained that the Company's FDA application is currently in process and that a positive outcome is expected, but as it relies on government regulatory processes this obviously can't be guaranteed. Calvert did share that the product has, however, successfully passed its required sensitivity testing, a key part of the application process. Calvert shared that following its expected approval, the product will represent a game-changing technology in the wound care market because of its unmatched efficacy.

Finally, Jolly inquired about the Company's advanced water treatment technology, the Advanced Oxidation System (AOS). Calvert shared that two pilots are in the early stages of deployment and that the Company has even been invited by one of the country's leading water industry engineering firms to participate in a third-party validated field pilot to treat municipal wastewater at a municipal facility in the Northwest US, which would offer unprecedented recognition for the Company's AOS. Calvert said, "This is really a big deal. It's a sleeper that's going to wake up."

To close the interview, Calvert shared that the Company's burn rate is continuing to decrease even as they experience substantial growth. The Company's goals for 2019 include a reduction of the Company's debt, a capital for its water and medical subsidiaries, FDA approval for its medical product, and completion of its AOS water treatment pilots and subsequent commercialization.

"2018 was the turning point, 2019 is where we really start to see the value show up," closed Calvert.

To hear Dennis Calvert's entire interview, follow the link to the podcast here: https://upticknewswire.com/featured-interview-ceo-dennis-calvert-of-biolargo-inc-otcqb-blgo-12/.

Investors Hangout is a proud sponsor of "Stock Day," and Uptick Newswire encourages listeners to visit the company's message board at https://investorshangout.com/.

About BioLargo, Inc.

BioLargo, Inc. is an innovative technology developer and environmental engineering company driven by a mission to "make life better" by delivering robust, sustainable solutions for a broad range of industries and applications, with a focus on clean water, clean air, and advanced wound care. We develop and commercialize disruptive technologies by providing the capital, support, and expertise to expedite them from "cradle" to "maturity" (www.biolargo.com). Our engineering division features experienced professional engineers dedicated to integrity, reliability, and environmental stewardship (www.biolargoengineering.com). Our industrial odor control division, Odor-No-More (www.odornomore.com) features CupriDyne Clean Industrial Odor Eliminator (www.cupridyne.com), which eliminates the odor-causing compounds and VOCs rather than masking them, and is now winning over leading companies in the solid waste handling and wastewater industries and other industries that contend with malodors and VOCs. Our subsidiary BioLargo Water (www.biolargowater.ca) develops the Advanced Oxidation System "AOS", a disruptive industrial water treatment technology designed to eliminate waterborne pathogens and recalcitrant contaminants with better energy-efficiency and lower operational costs than incumbent technologies. Our subsidiary Clyra Medical (www.clyramedical.com) features effective and gentle solutions for chronically infected wounds to promote infection control and regenerative tissue therapy.

Contact Information:

Dennis Calvert President and CEO BioLargo, Inc.

949-643-9540 x2

Safe Harbor Act

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ from expectations, estimates, and projections and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results.

About Uptick Newswire and the "Stock Day" Podcast

Founded in 2013, Uptick Newswire is the fastest growing media outlet for Nano-Cap and Micro-Cap companies. It educates investors while simultaneously working with penny stock and OTC companies, providing transparency and clarification of under-valued, under-sold Micro-Cap stocks of the market. Uptick provides companies with customized solutions to their news distribution in both national and international media outlets. Uptick is the sole producer of its "Stock Day" Podcast, which is the number one radio show of its kind in America. The Uptick Network "Stock Day" Podcast is an extension of Uptick Newswire, which recently launched its Video Interview Studio located in Phoenix, Arizona.

Contact:

602-441-3474

https://upticknewswire.com/

SOURCE: Uptick Newswire

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/538542/BioLargo-Supplies-Odor-and-VOC-Control-Solution-to-Cannabis-Industry-An-Uptick-Newswire-Stock-Day-Podcast-Interview