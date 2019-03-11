Bureau van Dijk, a Moody's Analytics company, is pleased to announce that Louise Green has won the award for Reference Data Professional of the Year at the Women in Technology and Data Awards 2019. Ms. Green is Managing Director, Marketing and Communications at Bureau van Dijk.

Ms. Green manages the demand generation, communications, sales enablement, knowledge management, and thought leadership creation functions, all with the goal of creating clarity on how reference data, and Orbis specifically, can be used to make better, faster decisions.

Orbis continues to grow, with its database now exceeding 300 million companies, and can be used in myriad ways to facilitate improved decision-making, increased efficiency, and business growth. In her role, Ms. Green creates stories around these use cases, communicating with internal teams and to customers and prospects about Orbis' ever-evolving content.

"I am honored to receive this award," said Ms. Green. "Our goal is for Bureau van Dijk to be the go-to resource for company and entity data, especially private company data and corporate ownership. Use cases for reference data are constantly evolving. Understanding these developments, and how Orbis can help customers meet their challenges, is vital."

Ms. Green has been with Bureau van Dijk since its founding, a journey which included several private equity owners en route to its new home as a line of business within Moody's Analytics. She has supported Orbis since its inception as the BvD Suite in 1999, which offered information on three million companies compiled from various Bureau van Dijk databases. Ms. Green was responsible for naming Orbis and has played a central role in building its brand as it has become the leading database on private companies and entity data.

About Moody's Analytics

Moody's Analytics provides financial intelligence and analytical tools to help business leaders make better, faster decisions. Our deep risk expertise, expansive information resources, and innovative application of technology help our clients confidently navigate an evolving marketplace. We are known for our industry-leading and award-winning solutions, made up of research, data, software, and professional services, assembled to deliver a seamless customer experience. We create confidence in thousands of organizations worldwide, with our commitment to excellence, open mindset approach, and focus on meeting customer needs. For more information about Moody's Analytics, visit www.moodysanalytics.com.

Moody's Analytics, Inc. is a subsidiary of Moody's Corporation (NYSE: MCO). Moody's Corporation reported revenue of $4.4 billion in 2018, employs approximately 13,100 people worldwide and maintains a presence in 42 countries.

