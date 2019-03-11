Youngevity International, Inc.: Youngevity International, Inc to Present at the 2019 LD Micro Virtual Conference

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 11, 2019 / Youngevity International (NASDAQ: YGYI) an emerging conglomerate operating in 3 distinct business segments including a vertically integrated coffee enterprise, a vertically integrated Hemp Based enterprise, and a multi vertical Direct Marketing Enterprise today announced that it will be presenting at the second annual LD Micro Virtual Conference on Tuesday, March 12 at 1PM PST / 4 PM EST. Dave Briskie, President and CFO of YGYI, will be giving the presentation and answering questions from investors.

You can access the presentation at the following link: https://www.webcaster4.com/Player/Index?webcastId=29646&g=339f76b4-d415-49ca-a8e9-6948489da600&uid=5151935&sid=.

"We are enthusiastic to be presenting at LD Micro's virtual event and the timing could not be better for YGYI to be making a presentation to the investment community," said Dave Briskie, President and CFO of Youngevity International. "We just acquired Khrysos Industries, which we anticipate will provide multiple revenue opportunities in the Hemp Based CBD space. This will be our first formal presentation since this strategic acquisition."

"We are delighted to be hosting our second virtual event in order to showcase some of the truly unique names in micro-cap" stated Chris Lahiji, President of LD Micro. "There are a great number of people and companies who are unable to attend our live events, due to any number of reasons, so we are happy to offer an additional way for companies to present to investors without taking a lot of time out of their day-to-day operations. While virtual events will never replace the experience of sitting in the same room as other humans, it is a great format for updating the investor community and getting increased exposure."

The conference will be held via webcast and will feature over 40 companies in the small / micro-cap space.

View Youngevity International, Inc profile here: http://www.ldmicro.com/profile/ygyi

About Youngevity International, Inc

Youngevity International, Inc (NASDAQ: YGYI), an emerging conglomerate operating in 3 distinct business segments including a vertically integrated coffee enterprise, a vertically integrated Hemp based product development enterprise including end to end processing, and a Direct Selling Enterprise that consists of an expanding portfolio of consumer brands developed with its in-house product development team and distributed by traditional and non-traditional channels, including a multi country direct selling network. For investor information, please visit YGYI.com. Be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

About LD Micro

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space. What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into an event platform hosting several influential conferences annually (Invitational, Summit, and Main Event).

In 2015, LDM launched the first pure microcap index (the LDMi) to exclusively provide intraday information on the entire sector. LD will continue to provide valuable tools for the benefit of everyone in the small and microcap universe.

