Jinhua, China--(Newsfile Corp. - March 11, 2019) - Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: KNDI) (the "Company," "we" or "Kandi") through its 100% owned subsidiary SC Autosports, LLC announced today that Kandi Pure EV Models EX3 and K22 reached another significant milestone in the American market. After both models received approval of eligibility in October 2018 for up to a $7,500.00 New Qualified Plug-in Electric Drive Motor Vehicle Credit (the "Credit") from the Internal Revenue Service ("IRS") for U.S. customers who purchased models EX3 and K22 in 2019, new U.S. buyers who purchase models EX3 and K22 in 2020 also qualify for the Credit according to Internal Revenue Code Section 30D. For more information about the Credit, please visit https://www.irs.gov/businesses/irc-30d-new-qualified-plug-in-electric-drive-motor-vehicle-credit .

Mr. Hu Xiaoming, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Kandi commented: "We are very pleased that Kandi EV Models K22 and EX3 are qualifying for this U.S. federal tax credit again in 2020. According to the IRS website, as of now, K22 and EX3 are the only two EV models that are qualified for both the 2019 and 2020 federal tax credit. We are currently in the process of preparing a detailed plan in advance of Kandi's debut of EV models in the American market. We, at Kandi, believe that our talented and hard-working team, as well as our quality products, will lead to a successful launch and secure Kandi's market share in the U.S. for the years to come."

About Kandi Technologies Group, Inc.

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (KNDI), headquartered in Jinhua Economic Development Zone, Zhejiang Province, is engaged in the research, development, manufacturing, and sales of various vehicular products. Kandi conducts its primary business operations through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Zhejiang Kandi Vehicles Co., Ltd. ("Kandi Vehicles"), SC Autosports, LLC, the wholly-owned subsidiary of Kandi Vehicles, and Kandi Electric Vehicles Group Co., Ltd. (the "JV Company"). Kandi Vehicles has established itself as one of China's leading manufacturers of pure electric vehicle parts and off-road vehicles.

In 2013, Kandi Vehicles and Geely Group, China's leading automaker, jointly invested in the establishment of the JV Company in order to develop, manufacture and sell pure electric vehicle ("EV") products. As of 2018, each party has invested RMB 1.045 billion in the JV Company, for a total investment of RMB 2.09 billion with each party (including Geely Group's affiliate) holding a 50% stake in the JV Company. The JV Company has established itself as one of the driving forces in the development and the manufacturing of pure EV products in China.

More information about KNDI is available on the Company's corporate website at http://www.kandivehicle.com. The Company routinely posts important information on its website.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains certain statements that may include "forward-looking statements." All statements other than statements of historical fact included herein are "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects" or similar expressions, involving known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including the risk factors discussed in the Company's periodic reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on the SEC's website (http://www.sec.gov). All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these risk factors. Other than as required under the applicable securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.

