Burlington, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 11, 2019) - Rapid Dose Therapeutics Corp. (CSE: DOSE) ("RDT" or the "Corporation") announces the grant of options to directors, officers, eployess and consultants to purchase 4,526,000 common shares of the Corporation, exercisable at $0.82 per share at any time on or before March 11, 2024. The grants are subject to the terms of RDT's stock option plan. In accordance with securities regulatory requirements, any shares issued pursuant to the exercise of such options will be subject to a resale restriction for a period of four months from the date of the grant.

RDT is a publicly-traded Canadian biotechnology company that provides innovative, proprietary drug delivery technologies designed to improve outcomes and quality of lives. RDT offers Quick, Convenient, Precise and Discreet choices to consumers. RDT is focused and committed to clinical research and product development for the healthcare manufacturing industry - including nutraceutical, pharmaceutical and cannabis industries. Within the cannabis sector, RDT provides a turn-key Managed Strip Service Program which enables RDT's QuickStrip proprietary drug delivery technology to be licensed by select partners. RDT's service-based annuity contracts drive recurring revenue which enables rapid expansion into emerging markets - potentially generating value for consumers and shareholders. The Corporation is committed to continually create innovative solutions aimed at multiple consumer segments and future market needs.

