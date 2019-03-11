Marijuanastox.com: Three of the Top CBD Stocks Attracting Retailer Interest

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / March 11, 2019 / The $867 billion Farm Bill has set the stage for the CBD boom.

Thanks to the bill, we're just beginning to see more CBD-infused products in major retailers.

DSW for example, has been running tests in its stores with CBD, announcing plans to expand such products to nearly 100 stores. Neiman Marcus is pushing ahead with CBD sales at some of its stores and online. Simon Property Group is partnering with Green Growth Brands to open 108 stores in its malls just in 2019.

Barney's is launching "The High End," a luxury cannabis retail shop in Beverly Hills, California in partnership with cannabis company, Beboe.

Even the CEO of Whole Foods has indicated he's keeping a close eye on cannabis regulation, suggesting that it could show up on shelves. "If cannabis is ever passed in Texas," he said, as quoted by Leafly, "chances are good that grocery stores will be selling that, too."

However, that's just the start.

By 2022, according to the Brightfield Group, the CBD industry could reach $22 billion.

All as the U.S. wakes up to the many health and wellness benefits of cannabis. As that happens, some of the companies that will continue to benefit include The Yield Growth Corporation (CSE:BOSS)(OTCQB:BOSQF), Curaleaf Holdings Inc. (CN:CURA)(OTC:CURLF), and Charlotte's Web Holdings Inc. (CSE:CWEB)(OTC:CWBHF).

The Yield Growth Corporation's (BOSS)(BOSQF)just completed the initial designs for a commercial hemp root oil production facility, and sourced and ordered key equipment for its proprietary extraction technology.

After reviewing the data from its hemp root oil production to date, Yield Growth designed a state-of-the-art system to enhance the traditional Ayurvedic methods of extraction that produce a consistent, high-quality product.

Yield Growth will continue to innovate and conduct further research on creating cannabidiol from industrial hemp over the next few quarters. The versatility of the new equipment allows further refinement to the process of extracting cannabinoids from industrial hemp that are exempt from the Cannabis Act. Yield Growth will continue to develop unique products through its patent-pending extraction technology - and enhance the bioavailability of botanicals through the skin. Extraction equipment will arrive within weeks, allowing for the production and testing of sample batches of hemp root oil using the enhanced design.

The company anticipates the new commercial hemp root oil extraction facility will be fully operational by late 2019.

For More Information on The Yield Growth Corporation,Click Here.

Curaleaf Holdings Inc. (CURA)(CURLF) just acquired Eureka Investment Partners, which operates a cultivation facility in the Salinas Valley.

The addition of Eureka's cultivation platform will provide Curaleaf access to California's wholesale market through an existing 110,000 sq. ft. greenhouse facility in Salinas, with the potential to expand up to 270,000 sq. ft. that could generate over 50,000 pounds of dry flower per year at full scale. During the fourth quarter of 2018, Eureka harvested over 2,500 pounds of flower and distributed pre-rolls and dry flower under the brand Monterey Kush.

"The Eureka transaction represents a significant milestone for Curaleaf, enabling us to enter the highly attractive California market with a cultivation platform that we intend to use for state-wide product distribution," said Joseph Lusardi, CEO of Curaleaf. "The planned launch of three dispensaries is a platform investment for Curaleaf's retail expansion strategy to eventually cover the state, which is the largest market for cannabis consumption in the country. With established vertically integrated operations, Curaleaf is ready to capitalize on the considerable market opportunity in California."

For More Information on Curaleaf Holdings Inc., Click Here.

Charlotte's Web Holdings Inc. (CSE:CWEB) just reported that its 2018 harvested hemp results produced 10 times growth in harvested hemp compared to 2017.

"Charlotte's Web is one of only a few hemp CBD producers capable of supplying large volumes of high-quality hemp extract from its own supply chain that can meet significantly increasing market demand. As the category and brand leader, our goal is to increase our market share and with this bountiful harvest we are able to satisfy our customer demands for 2019 and beyond," noted Hess Moallem, President and CEO.

"This incredible harvest ensures we can continue to produce our high-quality human nutrition products without being subject to constantly fluctuating market prices as is common with third-party sourced raw material. This allows us to have better control and predictability over our cost of goods sold and thereby our gross margins. In addition, these harvest levels will allow us to explore opportunities to supply future partners with our proprietary hemp extracts."

For More Information on Charlotte's Web Holdings Inc., Click Here.

