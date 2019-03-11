JBS Compliance trains over 110 thousand employees in 2018

JBS Ethics reporting channel celebrated its first anniversary in December and has already been extended to JBS USA and JBS Australia in eleven languages

SÃO PAULO, March 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Transparency, reliability and scope. These have been the guiding principles of the JBS Compliance area on 2018. As a result, over 110 thousand employees in Brazil have undergone training on the JBS Code of Ethics and Conduct. In 2019, the main goal is to extend training course to encompass additional operations in other countries.

"We launched 'Always Do the Right Thing' program - Faça Sempre o Certo - in 2017, which kicked off all the Company's other initiatives over the past two years. We have achieved solid results based on a robust communication process, new internal controls, training and efforts to reinforce and add value to ethical conduct in our day-to-day business activities. This year, we plan to further improve the program, which includes a new round of training courses on specific Code-related issues, going in to greater detail based on the participants' positions and risk areas," said Marcelo Proença, JBS global Compliance director.

Another major result for the Company in 2018 was the milestone it achieved with the launch of the JBS Ethics Line - Linha Ética JBS - in December. The service, which is entirely outsourced, protects and guarantees anonymity for both staff and the general public at JBS in Brazil and other countries where it operates.

The channel is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week and is already available in 11 languages, having recently been launched in the USA, Australia, Uruguay and Argentina.

"Based on the information we have received via the JBS Ethics Line, the Company has mapped the most frequently occurring situations, diagnosing issues specific to each business unit and developing an action plan to avoid repeat incidents," said Proença.

