As from March 12, 2019, Subscription rights issued by Xbrane Biopharma AB (publ) will be traded on First North. Trading will continue until March 21, 2019. Instrument: TR ---------------------------------------------- Short name: XBRANE TR ---------------------------------------------- Round lot: 1 ---------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0012376994 ---------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 170421 ---------------------------------------------- Market Segment: First North STO/8 ---------------------------------------------- Tick size Table: MiFID II tick size table/230 ---------------------------------------------- Mic Code: FNSE ---------------------------------------------- As from March 12, 2019, Paid subscribed shares issued by Xbrane Biopharma AB (publ) will be traded on First North. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: BTA ---------------------------------------------- Short name: XBRANE BTA ---------------------------------------------- Round lot: 1 ---------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0012377000 ---------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 170422 ---------------------------------------------- Market Segment: First North STO/8 ---------------------------------------------- Tick size Table: MiFID II tick size table/230 ---------------------------------------------- Mic Code: FNSE ----------------------------------------------