



The world's top 10 campaigns for media excellence ================================================================================== Rank | Campaign title | Brand | Agency | Points ================================================================================== 1 | I Don't Roll On | Gillette | MediaCom | 126.7 | Shabbos | | Connections Tel Aviv | 2 | Data vs Car | VIA Rail | Touche! Montreal | 91.3 3 | The Awesome Is Here| Cerveza Victoria | MediaCom Mexico City | 83.6 4 | Oops | O2 | Havas Media London | 71.5 5 | Beer Bottle Sand | DB Export | PHD Auckland | 70.6 6 | The Wentworth Rat | Foxtel | Mindshare Sydney | 70.2 7 | The App That Made | Quebec Milk Producers| Touche! Montreal | 66.5 | Milk Cartons Sing! | | | 8 | BabyFace | Gillette | MediaCom Connections | 61.7 | | | Tel Aviv / | | | | Grey Tel Aviv | 9 | Dundee - The Son | Tourism Australia | UM New York / UM Sydney| 61.0 | Of A Legend | | | | Returns Home | | | 10 | Aussie News Today | Tourism Australia | UM Sydney | 59.2 ==================================================================================

The world's top 10 agencies for media excellence ============================================================ Rank | Agency | Location | Points ============================================================ 1 | MediaCom Connections | Tel Aviv, Israel | 201.7 2 | Touche! | Montreal, Canada | 194.0 3 | Mindshare | Shanghai, China | 186.0 4 | UM | Sydney, Australia | 182.7 5 | MediaCom | London, UK | 150.4 6 | MediaCom | Mexico City, Mexico | 140.8 7 | Havas Media | London, UK | 136.9 8 | PHD | Auckland, New Zealand | 112.4 9 | Mindshare | Mumbai, India | 104.4 10 | UM | New York, USA | 104.1 ============================================================

The world's top 10 best networks for media excellence ===================================== Rank | Network | Points ===================================== 1 | MediaCom | 905.6 2 | PHD Worldwide | 899.3 3 | Mindshare Worldwide | 705.8 4 | IPG Mediabrands | 685.1 5 | OMD Worldwide | 377.9 6 | Havas Media Group | 332.3 7 | VMLY&R | 210.6 8 | BBDO Worldwide | 180.6 9 | Dentsu Aegis Network | 174.9 10 | Wavemaker | 155.4 =====================================

The world's top 10 holding companies for media excellence ================================== Rank | Holding Company | Points ================================== 1 | WPP | 2472.5 2 | Omnicom Group | 1774.3 3 | Interpublic Group | 1018.6 4 | Havas Group | 408.4 5 | Publicis Groupe | 314.5 6 | Dentsu | 190.1 7 | Hakuhodo DY Group | 31.6 8 | Accenture | 10.0 9 | Chime | 7.4 10 | The&Partnership | 5.1 ==================================

The world's top 10 brands for media excellence ================================================================ Rank | Brand | Product Category | Points ================================================================ 1 | Gillette | Toiletries & Cosmetics | 191.7 2 | Tourism | Australia Transport & Tourism | 120.3 3 | McDonald's | Retail | 104.7 4 | Cerveza Victoria | Alcoholic Drinks | 91.6 5 | VIA Rail | Transport & Tourism | 91.3 6 | Foxtel | Media & Publishing | 88.8 7 | KFC | Retail | 87.4 8 | Uniqlo | Retail | 86.1 9 | Quebec | Milk Producers Soft Drinks | 74.5 10 | O2 | Telecoms & Utilities | 71.5 ================================================================

The world's top 10 advertisers for media excellence ===================================================== Rank | Advertiser | Location | Points ===================================================== 1 | Procter & Gamble | USA | 365.4 2 | Unilever | Netherlands/UK | 364.1 3 | Anheuser-Busch InBev | Belgium | 225.0 4 | 21st Century Fox | USA | 150.6 5 | Volkswagen Group | Germany | 142.2 6 | Mars | USA | 136.8 7 | GlaxoSmithKline | UK | 132.2 8 | Tourism Australia | Australia | 120.3 9 | AT&T | USA | 119.5 10 | PepsiCo | USA | 116.0 ====================================================

The world's top 10 countries for media excellence =========================== Rank | Country | Points =========================== 1 | USA | 1288.6 2 | UK | 816.8 3 | Australia | 518.1 4 | Brazil | 403.9 5 | Canada | 386.9 6 | China | 349.4 7 | India | 338.4 8 | New Zealand | 257.4 9 | Israel | 237.1 10 | Mexico | 231.0 ===========================

LONDON, Mar 11, 2019 - (ACN Newswire) - WARC has today released the results of the WARC Media 100, an independent annual ranking of the world's most awarded campaigns and companies for creativity and innovation in media.A benchmark for media excellence, the WARC Media 100 (successor to the Gunn Media 100) is compiled by tracking the performance of campaigns, brands and agencies at the most important advertising media competitions around the world.Gillette deodorant campaign on content.warc.com/download-warc-article-i-dont-roll-on-shabbos-behind-the-scenes by MediaCom Connections Tel Aviv is the most awarded campaign of 2018. Using a multimedia approach, biblical texts and a battle of synagogues to appeal to the Orthodox Jewish community in Israel, Gillette's share in the Orthodox sector grew from 3% to 15% and brand awareness from 15% to 55%.Yaron Farizon, Managing Director, MediaCom Connections Tel Aviv, says: "Since founding MediaCom Connections Israel four years ago, we have been fortunate enough to work with brilliant clients, partners and iconic brands to create the kind of campaigns that have made a huge impact on our country's cultural fabric. Of all the accolades we have won, this achievement will be a moment none of us forget. But it couldn't have happened without the hard work and fantastic collaboration between P&G and MediaCom teams who deserve this recognition. I am deeply thankful to each and every one of them."Ranked second is 'Data vs Car' by Touche! Montreal for VIA Rail, which saw the Canadian trains operator reach out to drivers about to travel by comparing the duration of their journey to its own quicker routes.In third place, 'The Awesome Is Here' campaign by MediaCom Mexico City for Mexican beer brand Cerveza Victoria, celebrated the diverse culture of the country by demanding more inclusivity in the country's advertising.The success of Gillette's top-ranked campaign contributed to MediaCom Connections Tel Aviv entering the top 50 agencies table for the first time. Straight in at #1, the agency was responsible for award-winning work on Gillette, Pantene, Always and Fairy in Israel, with wins at multiple shows.In second place, up from #9 last year, is Touche! Montreal with two campaigns, for VIA Rail and Quebec Milk Producers, ranked in the top ten. Mindshare Shanghai, is in third place up from #5 with four campaigns ranked in the top 50.MediaCom retained its position at the top of the media networks ranking, with its agencies having a stronghold in the top ten. A total of 16 MediaCom campaigns ranked in the top 100, including three in the top ten.Commenting on their global success, Stephen Allan, Worldwide Chairman & CEO, MediaCom says: "To be named the number one media network in the WARC Media 100 ranking for the second year running is incredible. And having the number one campaign from the number one agency in the same report is truly the icing on the cake. Key to our network's success is our passionate and dedicated people working hand-in-hand with our courageous clients. With eight of our agencies recognised in the top 50, this passion really makes the difference; it means so much to all of our 8,000 MediaCommers across the globe."PHD Worldwide remains in second place, with the gap narrowing to just six points between the top two media networks. Ten of PHD's campaigns are ranked in the top 100 and five agencies ranked in the top 50. Mindshare Worldwide move up one place to third. IPG Mediabrands enters the top networks table for the first time, as does the newly created VMLY&Y&R.The top three positions in the holding company ranking remain unchanged on last year, with WPP taking the top spot, significantly ahead of Omnicom in second and Interpublic Group in third.Mark Read, CEO of WPP, says: "We're delighted to have topped both the WARC Effective 100 and now the WARC Media 100 rankings. As a creative transformation company our mission is to build better futures for our clients, by delivering tangible business results and preparing organisations for the future. These awards are a great endorsement of our ability to do that, and testament to our talented people worldwide."Gillette jumps from #9 to #1 in this year's top brands for media excellence, with two campaigns in the top ten - alongside its #1 campaign, 'Baby Face' is in at #8. Gillette and McDonald's are the only two brands to retain top-ten ranks this year.Tourism Australia is in at #2 with two top 100 campaigns. McDonald's ranks #3, also with two campaigns in the top 100 in addition to multiple campaigns in the wider ranking.Last year's first and second ranked advertisers have switched places this year with less than two points between them. Procter & Gamble tops the table with work for five brands in the top 100 and ten brands in total across the full ranking. Unilever follows in second place with work on four brands in the top 100 and smaller wins for 18 further brands in the full ranking.There are three new entrants to the top ten advertisers list, 21st Century Fox at #4, Tourism Australia at #8 and AT&T at #9. Volkswagen group made the biggest climb up the ranking from 29th last year to 5th this year with work from Audi, Skoda and Volkswagen contributing points.The top three countries remain unchanged on the previous two years with the USA topping the chart followed by UK and Australia. Three new entrants to the top 50 are New Zealand (#8), Israel (#9) and Mexico (#10).The top campaigns and companies in the WARC Media 100 are:Summing up this year's Media 100, David Tiltman, Head of Content, WARC, says: "Creativity and innovation in media placement is becoming increasingly important to brands looking to reach consumers in the 'attention economy'. There are multiple examples in the WARC Media 100 of brands and their agencies finding unusual and unconventional channels that help them to cut through, to surprise, and to grab attention."The WARC Media 100, is built on a rigorous methodology, which is applied consistently across all competitions tracked. This year, for the first time, the list of competitions included in the ranking is made known to provide transparency and proof of impartiality. Based on a worldwide survey and consultation with the industry, the awards selected to be included in the WARC Media 100 are:Global: Adweek Media Plan of the Year, Cannes Lions (media categories), D&AD (media categories), Festival of Media (multiple shows), I-COM Data Creativity Awards, Internationalist Awards, M&M Awards, MMA Smarties (multiple shows), WARC Media Awards, World Media Awards.Regional: Dubai Lynx (media categories), El Ojo de Iberoamerica (media categories), El Sol (media categories), Eurobest (media categories), IAB Mixx Awards Europe, Loeries (media categories), Spikes Asia (media categories), Tangrams.The full rankings for media creativity and innovation - which include the top 100 campaigns, top 50 agencies, networks, brands, advertisers, countries and top holding companies - are available to view on www.warc.com/rankings/media-100. The full rankings for media creativity and innovation - which include the top 100 campaigns, top 50 agencies, networks, brands, advertisers, countries and top holding companies - are available to view on www.warc.com/rankings/media-100. A sample report of the WARC Media 100 is available on content.warc.com/download-a-summary-of-the-warc-media-100-report.The WARC Media 100 is part of the wider WARC Rankings which include the WARC Creative 100 and WARC Effective 100. 