Visiongain Publishes Global 3D Concrete Printing Market 2019-2029 Report

LONDON, March 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global 3D Concrete Printing Market by Product (Walls, Roofs, Floor, Staircase, Paving Slabs, Panels & Lintels) By Technique (Extrusion-Based Technique, Powder-Based Technique) By Concrete Type (Mix Concrete, Precast Concrete, Shotcrete, High-Density Concrete, Light-Weight Concrete, Limecrete, Stamped Concrete) By End User (Residential, Commercial, Infrastructural, Architectural) Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast

Market Definition:

• 3D printing technology has effectively made its way in various industries, construction being one of them. 3D concrete printing is a current trend adopted by architects and construction companies to fabricate buildings or construction components.

• 3D concrete printers are typically portable, enabling construction in many locations using just one machine. This technology offers a quick and cost-effective way of building houses and offices.

Market Overview and Trends

• 3D printing technology is not only limited to materials such as plastic and metal, it is now successfully used for printing concrete structures. Though 3D concrete printing would not fully replace the traditional building techniques, the advantages of this technology makes it one of a kind.

• With the help of this technology, the architectural designs are being printed easily, which reduces the need for construction companies to create moulds to actualize their structures. These advantages enhanced the adoption of 3D concrete printing as it saves time, money and energy.

• In order to print concrete, special printers are needed which are larger in size and with a higher capacity. However, researchers are discovering printers or robots that can climb on parts of the concrete that are already set in order to print other sections.

• Development and utilization of multiple printers or robots in sync provides an opportunity to build large structure like architectural features and specially-designed facades, which opens new avenues in the industry.

Market Dynamics:

Factors Influencing the Market Growth:

• Increasing investment in industrialization and urbanization which is readily driving the demand for quick and affordable construction alternatives.

• Increasing need for new, sustainable, eco-friendly, and smart housing solutions.

• Potential for mass customization and enhanced architectural flexibility, reduction in health & safety risks and rate of accidents and increasing focus on eco-friendly and smart constructions.

Factors Restraining the Market Growth:

• High capital investment

• Concerns regarding efficiency of this technique in some parts of the world

Market Segmentation 2019-2029:

Product

• Walls Market, 2019-2029

• Roofs Market, 2019-2029

• Floor Market, 2019-2029

• Staircase Market, 2019-2029

• Paving Slabs Market, 2019-2029

• Panels & Lintels Market, 2019-2029

Type of Concrete

• Mix Concrete Market, 2019-2029

• Precast Concrete Market, 2019-2029

• Shotcrete Market, 2019-2029

• High-Density Concrete Market, 2019-2029

• Light-Weight Concrete Market, 2019-2029

• Limecrete Market, 2019-2029

• Stamped Concrete Market, 2019-2029

Technique

• Extrusion-Based Market, 2019-2029

• Powder-Based Technique Market, 2019-2029

End User

• Residential Market, 2019-2029

• Commercial Market, 2019-2029

• Infrastructural Market, 2019-2029

• Architectural Market, 2019-2029

Geographic breakdown

Focused regional forecasts and analysis explore the future opportunities:

• North America Market, 2019-2029

• Europe Market, 2019-2029

• Asia-Pacific Market, 2019-2029

• LAMEA Market, 2019-2029

Competitive Analysis:

• Being a new technology, there are very few companies operating in the 3D concrete printing market. However, number of players are entering in this arena by developing more standardized and cost-effective products.

• Companies are strategically expanding their global presence and offering improved products across various sectors.



Major Market Players:

• DUS Architects, Skanska, Fosters + Partners, WinSun Global, LafargeHolcim, Balfour Beatty, Carilliom Plc, XtreeE, Monolite UK, and Sika is also provided in this report.

Companies covered in the report include:

DUS Architects

Skanska

Fosters + Partners

WinSun Global

LafargeHolcim

Balfour Beatty

Carilliom Plc

XtreeE

Monolite UK

Apis Cor

CSP s.r.l.

CyBe Construction

Sika

Heidelberg Cement AG

Kier Group plc

Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates PC

CRH Plc

Betabram

Rohaco

Imprimere AG

Beijing Huashang Luhai Technology

Icon

Total Kustom

Spetsavia

Contour Crafting

