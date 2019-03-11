Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Award 2019 Now Open for Nominations

DUBAI, UAE, March 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation (MBRF) has officially launched the nominations stage for the sixth annual Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Award (MBRKA), setting the deadline for June 30, 2019.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/833588/MBRF_Logo.jpg )



(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/833589/Winners_of_MBRKA_2018.jpg )



(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/833589/Winners_of_MBRKA_2018.jpg )



Held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of MBRF and the MBRKA Board of Trustees, the Award honours individuals or organisations who have made impactful contributions to knowledge locally and internationally. It highlights accomplishments of knowledge pioneers around the world, promotes innovation, and underlines the role of knowledge as a key component in building prosperous communities and driving sustainable development.

The Foundation will begin receiving nominations on www.knowledgeaward.com, where individuals, and local, regional, and international organisations, government entities, and companies can share their achievements within one of the Award's categories, namely: development; innovation; entrepreneurship; creativity; development of academic institutions; scientific research; printing, publishing, and documentation; and information technology. The winners will be announced at the Knowledge Summit 2019.

H.E. Jamal bin Huwaireb, CEO of MBRF and Secretary-General of the Award, asserted: "Over the course of five years, the Award succeeded in highlighting the role of knowledge in improving the lives of individuals, organisations, and communities, empowering them to play an effective role in development, and thus embodying the vision of our wise leadership. The Award has also consistently underlined those remarkable knowledge achievements that significantly contributed to the production and dissemination of knowledge worldwide. Now in its sixth edition, the Award looks forward to even greater turnout from knowledge pioneers who've made their mark in their communities and dedicated efforts to serving humankind."

The qualify for a nomination, applicants need to have made significant and measurable contributions to knowledge production and dissemination within one of the Award's categories, and must submit their applications on the MBRKA website before the deadline.

Submissions should be accompanied by supporting documents and letters from referees with expertise in the field. They must adhere to scientific research standards and intellectual property rights. The award is open to candidates that have won the prize in previous years, providing they meet the required conditions.

The MBRKA Board of Trustees and judging panel include H.E. Jamal bin Huwaireb as Secretary-General, as well as representatives from United Arab Emirates University, University of Cairo, Singapore'sNanyang Technological University, University of Oxford, and National Geographic.