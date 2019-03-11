Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Ltd - Total Voting Rights

ATLANTISJAPAN GROWTH FUND LIMITED

("AJGF" or the "Company")

(A closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 30709)

LEI 54930041W0LDG00PGL69

Total Voting Rights

11 March 2019

The Company announces that on 11 March 2019 the total number of shares in issue in the capital of the Company is as follows:

Total number of treasury shares held by the Company Number of shares in issue less shares held in Treasury 4,374,186 Treasury Shares 46,077,772 Ordinary Shares

The total number of voting rights in the Company is 46,077,772 (excluding ordinary shares held in treasury). This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.





Enquiries:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Tel: +44 (0) 1481 745736

Email: ts236@ntrs.com

