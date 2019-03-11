American Diversified Holdings Corp.: ADHC's Cannabis Division, the CBD KLUB To Become Strategic Financial Partner for Atlanta Georgia Cannabis Incubator 420 Peachtree

DEL MAR, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 11, 2019 / American Diversified Holdings Corporation (OTC PINK: ADHC) announced today that www.TheCBDKlub.com is a strategic partner for Atlanta, Georgia based Cannabis Incubator www.420Peachtree.com.

420 Peachtree was established to capatalize on the growing interest in the Cannabis industry in the state of Georgia. Georgia recently legalized Medical Cannabis providing hope for a better quality of life for Georgians with debilliting illnesses.

www.420Peachtree.com will provide numerous services to aspiring cannabis entrepreneurs. Including Mentoring, Curriculum, Hands on Support, Connections and Finance.

"Shareholders are encouraged to visit www.420Peachtree.com and see how the strategic vision of www.TheCBDKlub.com will assist new Cannabis entreprenuers in the state of Georgia," Commented ADHC.

Recent Gallup press reports have indicated that over two-thirds of Americans are in favor of full Marijuana legalization. Whole Foods Inc. a subsidiary of www.AMAZON.com has recently expressed an interest in carry cannabis products. John Mackey Whole Foods Co-founder and CEO of Whole Foods recently expressed support for marijuana legalization and indicated it is only a matter of time before major grocery stores begin to carry Cannabis.

"More and more major companies are leaning toward integrating Cannabis into their business plans. ADHC is in the right space at the right time to capitalize on this emerging trend," concluded ADHC.

About Bloomberg Edelson, LLC

Bloomberg Edelson LLC is a boutique marketing & consulting firm located in the Seattle Metro Area. The firm is known for its "Innovative Cannabis Branding" strategies by creating living brands that are engaging and responsive. Members of the firm's advisory team have lived, breathed and thrived in the Cannabis/Hemp/CBD marketplace for 15 years.

Bloomberg Edelson LLC, clients include with new startups, established business looking to branch into the Cannabis arena and public corporations. See www.BloombergEdelson.com for more information.

Mr. Riley can be reached at 917-771-3648 or bloombergedelson@gmail.com.

American Diversified Holdings Corporation ("ADHC"-OTC) is a holding company that provides executive management, corporate governance, administrative support, financial advice, and introductions to capital sources to various micro-cap private and public companies that have proven revenues and business models. The company is composed of two divisions.

AURACIS is a patented bio-device company utilizing Trans-cutaneous electric nerve stimulation (TENS) for migraine pain management. www.AuracisMigraine.com.

www.TheCBDKlub.com is a unique E-commerce platform connecting consumers suppliers manufacturers and growers of Cannabis with emphasis on CBD for both humans and pets.

This press release contains forward-looking statements pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include risks and uncertainties that may cause the Company's plans to change and are in no way intended to guarantee that the Company will be successful in executing its plans. Common stock currently trades on the over-the-counter under the symbol ADHC. This press release in no way constitutes any recommendation regarding the securities of ADHC or its affiliates. Any person reading this press release is advised that this release should be considered in the light of all facts and circumstances regarding the business and financial condition and prospects of ADHC, and no reference has been made that this release contains all information.

