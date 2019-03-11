Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

DGAP-Media / 2019-03-11 / 15:30 *Press Release* *Hannover Re announces the launch of insurtech innovation pool hr | equarium* *- Online platform connects insurtechs and insurers * *- hr | equarium facilitates Hannover Re's global network* Hannover, 11 March 2019: Hannover Re announces the launch of hr | equarium - an innovation pool exclusive to Hannover Re's global network of insurance clients which facilitates connections with innovative insurtech partners. The online platform provides access to a diverse range of solutions spanning the entire value chain, propelling the insurance industry forward by making it easier to find and implement new technology. "We bridge the gap between insurtechs and insurers, because currently the industry has a matching problem," said Claude Chèvre, the responsible member of Hannover Re's Executive Board. "It's difficult for insurers to uncover and select the right solutions. We not only make it simpler to identify the technologies that will add the most value to an insurer's business, but we and the platform community can rate these solutions and quantify their impact, so clients can be confident in approaching them." "On the other side, new technology providers can struggle to get their foot in the door with insurance firms, or to position their solutions in a way that really resonates," Chèvre said. "We help our select community of insurtech partners to refine their value propositions, and we offer the strength of our global footprint and trusted reputation in the market." Digital disruption, shifting demographics and evolving buyer preferences have created a challenging operating environment for insurers. With hr | equarium, Hannover Re offers easy access to product and distribution innovations that are crucial factors for insurers to stay ahead of their competition and to meet consumer needs. *About hr | equarium* Hannover Re's insurtech innovation platform, hr | equarium, bridges the gap between digital innovators and insurance companies, helping to shape the future of insurance. hr | equarium features two solution types, standard and verified. Insurtechs with a market-ready and legally compliant B2B insurance offering may qualify for inclusion on the site. Verified solutions must meet additional criteria and are selected at the sole discretion of Hannover Re. As a global reinsurer, Hannover Re is ideally positioned to host an innovation platform allowing insurtechs to market their technology solutions exclusively to Hannover Re clients. To register for access as Hannover Re client, or to pitch your insurtech solution, visit equarium.hannover-re.com *Hannover Re, *with gross premium of more than EUR 19 billion, is the fourth-largest reinsurer in the world. It transacts all lines of property & casualty and life & health reinsurance and is present on all continents with more than 3,300 staff. Established in 1966, the Hannover Re Group today has a network of more than 100 subsidiaries, branches and representative offices worldwide. The Group's German business is written by the subsidiary E+S Rück. The rating agencies most relevant to the insurance industry have awarded both Hannover Re and E+S Rück outstanding financial strength ratings: Standard & Poor's AA- "Very Strong" and A.M. Best A+ "Superior". Please note the disclaimer: https://www.hannover-re.com/535917 [1] *Contact* *Corporate Communications:* Karl Steinle tel. +49 511 5604-1500 karl.steinle@hannover-re.com *Media Relations: * Oliver Suess tel. +49 511 5604-1502 oliver.suess@hannover-re.com *Investor Relations: * Julia Hartmann tel. +49 511 5604-1529 julia.hartmann@hannover-re.com www.hannover-re.com [2] End of Media Release Issuer: Hannover Rück SE Key word(s): Finance 2019-03-11 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de Language: English Company: Hannover Rück SE Karl-Wiechert-Allee 50 30625 Hannover Germany Phone: +49-(0)511-5604-1500 Fax: +49-(0)511-5604-1648 Internet: www.hannover-re.com ISIN: DE0008402215 WKN: 840 221 Indices: MDAX Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hanover; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Luxembourg Stock Exchange End of News DGAP Media 786097 2019-03-11 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=aa931d81988100677a0be37073c401b4&application_id=786097&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=5c1f583a8e45c590c21cc64bed8cd117&application_id=786097&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

