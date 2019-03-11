Why Falinas.com is the Premier Monthly Fashion Box Subscription

AALBORG, DENMARK / ACCESSWIRE / March 6, 2019 / Fashion loot boxes may not be new, but Falinas is a whole different kind of monthly fashion box subscription, one that is committed to giving members the fashion they want at affordable prices, while adding the element of customization that so many services lack. While competitors send a box of random items to members each month, Falinas.com mail lets subscribers choose the items they want delivered beforehand, so they never have to send back a box full of unsuitable outfits. This and other benefits have made Falinas the premier monthly fashion box subscription.

Trendy Fashion Finds

Adding the latest fashion trends to a wardrobe can make for a lot of comparison shopping and still result in a high price tag. With Falinas.com beauty and the hottest fashions are delivered right to each customer's account each month so they can choose only the items they want delivered. When members subscribe, they'll be prompted to set personal style preferences in their Style Profile. This information allows Falinas to curate a personalized collection of 10-15 clothing and shoe styles each month, so customers always have access to the trends they're looking for.

Exclusive Discounts

Every item Falinas.com discount code offers is a minimum of 50% off regular price. The primary goal is to deliver a fast, convenient, and affordable shopping experience for the enjoyment of every member, and this starts with offering up the latest fashion trends at steeply discounted prices.

Tiers for Every Budget

There are four tiers of membership at escalating rates, from the Starter at €8.90/month, to the Basic at €16.90/month, the Falinas Prime at €25.90/month, and the Falinas Gold at €39.90/month. Increasing price infers greater benefits, as does maintaining membership from month to month.

No Obligation

While many services put up barriers to canceling membership or force customers to sign up for a minimum number of months before they can cancel, Falinas wants to make sure every member is happy with their subscription service. This is why members can skip their shipment on months when they don't have the cash to pay for a box, or cancel membership at any time without penalty.

About Falinas

Falinas.com clothing is a Denmark-based, online, monthly subscription service providing access to personalized, exclusive, discounted fashion. Falinas proudly delivers the trendiest fashions at affordable prices by offering varying tiers of membership to suit every customer's fashion needs and budget. With wardrobe recommendations based on preferences, huge discounts on the latest styles, and options to purchase extra credits as needed, Falinas offers a convenient, fun, and affordable shopping experience every month. For Falinas.com contact, visit: https://falinas.com/

