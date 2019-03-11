Izea Worldwide: Premium Shoe Brand ECCO Selects IZEAx as its Influencer Marketing Platform

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 11, 2019 / IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA), operator of IZEAx®, the premier online marketplace connecting brands and publishers with influential content creators, today announced that international premium shoe brand ECCO has selected IZEAx as its influencer marketing platform. The company will be using IZEA's technology to promote its award-winning shoes and accessories through IZEA's network of influencers as well as building their own InfluencerCloud™ within the platform.

"We are delighted to partner with IZEA to expand our influencer marketing program through IZEAx," said Evert Rotteveel, Marketing Director at ECCO USA. "As consumer behaviors continue to focus on relatable and authentic content, influencer marketing has become a meaningful component of our overall marketing mix. Our team is looking forward to the creative from our first round of influencer partnerships. ECCO will use influencers to enhance awareness of our brand and demonstrate the versatility of our products for a variety of wearing occasions."

A recent study conducted by IZEA revealed that one in three U.S. millennials who are active in social media indicated that they made a clothing or fashion accessories purchase after seeing a product promoted by an online influencer. Approximately 32% of U.S. females of all ages surveyed indicated the same purchasing behavior.

"ECCO's line of premium shoes and leather goods are ideally suited for influencer marketing," commented Ted Murphy, Founder and CEO of IZEA. "Not only are their products fashionable, they are manufactured with an eye towards high quality craftsmanship that shines through in photos and videos on platforms like Instagram. Influencers place high value on opportunities to work with premium brands and we are excited to help facilitate influencer relationships with ECCO through IZEAx."

About ECCO

ECCO is one of the world's leading shoe brands, combining style and comfort. ECCO's success is built on products with a great fit and top-quality leathers. ECCO owns and manages every aspect of the value chain from tanneries and shoe manufacturing to wholesale and retail activities. ECCO's products are sold in 90 countries from over 2,200 ECCO shops and more than 14,000 sales points. ECCO is family-owned, founded in Denmark in 1963, and employs more than 21,000 people worldwide.

About IZEA Worldwide, Inc.

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. ("IZEA") operates online platforms that connect marketers with content creators. IZEA platforms automate influencer marketing and custom content development, allowing brands and agencies to scale their marketing programs. IZEA influencers include everyday creators as well as celebrities and accredited journalists. Creators are compensated for producing unique content such as long and short form text, videos, photos, status updates, and illustrations for marketers or distributing such content on behalf of marketers through their personal websites, blogs, and social media channels. Marketers receive influential content and engaging, shareable stories that drive awareness. For more information about IZEA, visit https://izea.com/.

