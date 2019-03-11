Global Standards Organization Launches First Chapter in the UAE

WEST CONSHOHOCKEN, Pennsylvania, March 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- After a planning meeting Monday in Abu Dhabi with key leaders in industry, academia, and government, one of the world's largest standards development organizations announced that it would launch its first-ever international chapter later this year. The chapter will be based in the United Arab Emirates.

"ASTM International standards are already being used in the Gulf, and the planned chapter is a natural extension of this involvement," said Rashid bin Fahad, Ph.D., a former ASTM International board member. "This addition to our cooperation will benefit all those involved."

The stakeholders met at the Abu Dhabi Quality and Conformity Council (QCC), which uses ASTM International standards and which helped host the ASTM International board of directors meeting in October 2016. Monday's meeting also included current board member Amer bin Ahmed, managing director of Knauf Middle East, a subsidiary partner of the Germany-based construction company.

The group appointed a nominating committee to identify chapter officers, reviewed draft bylaws, and discussed potential chapter goals, including:

strengthening involvement of UAE and other Gulf technical experts in standards-related activities and events, including those focused on the region's specific needs;

sharing information on the UAE and the Gulf's societal needs and emerging trends so that ASTM International can develop solutions; and

providing a direct link between the UAE and ASTM International.

ASTM International has several memorandums of understanding with Gulf standardization bodies, including one with the Emirates Authority for Standardization & Metrology (ESMA) since 2007. Hundreds of ASTM International members and customers are based in the Gulf.

ASTM International President Katharine Morgan said, "We are excited to deepen our already strong relationships with industry and governments throughout the Gulf. I look forward to seeing how this chapter will flourish and bring economic and societal benefits to this dynamic region."

About ASTM International

Committed to serving global societal needs, ASTM International positively impacts public health and safety, consumer confidence, and overall quality of life. We integrate consensus standards - developed with our international membership of volunteer technical experts - and innovative services to improve lives… Helping our world work better.

Media Inquiries: Nathan Osburn, tel +1.610.832.9603; nosburn@astm.org

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/153355/astm_international_logo.jpg