Frankfurt am Main/Copenhagen (ots) - TTP AG, Frankfurt/Main and its subsidiary TTP France S.A.S. are now also acquiring NNE S.A.S., the French engineering arm of the Danish company NNE A/S with 87 employees at the pharmaceutical industry sites in Paris, Lyon and Chartres.



Three weeks ago, TTP AG and NNE A/S announced the takeover of NNE's companies in Germany, Switzerland and Belgium by TTP AG. The NNE companies are specialised in engineering and consulting services, particularly for major projects in the growth markets of biotechnology and pharmaceuticals. TTP AG plans to manage the acquired European NNE companies under the PHARMAPLAN name. The French company was also known as NNE PHARMAPLAN until 2017. In 2018, the NNE companies in Germany, France, Switzerland and Belgium had a total turnover of approximately EUR75 million and employed around 440 people.



TTP AG is the majority shareholder of TRIPLAN AG, based in Bad Soden am Taunus, an engineering service company with a focus on the life science, chemical and petrochemical sectors. TRIPLAN and PHARMAPLAN are to complement each other in the future under the umbrella of TTP AG to form a comprehensive service portfolio for the process industry.



NNE France was founded in 2004 by NNE A/S, a wholly owned subsidiary of the international pharmaceutical group Novo Nordisk A/S. The local French production site of Novo Nordisk A/S, has been a key business area and is expected to continue under the new ownership of TTP S.A.S. Under the umbrella of TTP AG and in combination with TRIPLAN AG, the French company will achieve greater independence and open up its expertise to the entire market in the future.



Joachim Grendel, CEO of TTP AG: "NNE France will be operating independently under the name PHARMAPLAN in the future and can thus take advantage of new market opportunities in the pharmaceutical industry. At the same time, we will be able to present the entire service portfolio of TRIPLAN and PHARMAPLAN in France in the future. This complementary combination provides a comprehensive engineering offer for EPCM projects in the fields of pharmaceuticals, biotechnology and life science, but also in the chemical and refinery segments."



Dr Andreas Bonhoff, CFO of TRIPLAN AG: "We are delighted with the confidence placed in us by the employee representatives of the French NNE company. Together we are convinced we can develop attractive future prospects for the company's employees. The transaction will strengthen the independence of the French sites and make them part of a leading European engineering service provider."



Jesper Kløve, CEO of NNE A/S: "It is a great pleasure to hand over the NNE France company to the TTP AG Group, as it both creates a strong foundation for growing the local business in France and enforces the strategic journey of all European NNE companies acquired. I have great confidence that TTP AG Group will create a bright future for each and every one of the acquired companies."



The acquisition is expected to take effect at the end of March 2019. The parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase price.



About TTP AG



TTP AG in Frankfurt/Main is specialised in production-related engineering services for the process industry. It is the majority shareholder of TRIPLAN AG, based in Bad Soden am Taunus, an engineering service company with a focus on the life science, chemical and petrochemical sectors.



About TRIPLAN AG



TRIPLAN AG and its affiliated companies ("TRIPLAN" or the "TRIPLAN Group") provide engineering services for plant construction in the chemical, pharmaceutical and petrochemical industries. The range of services includes technical consulting, plant planning in close alignment with operations, as well as the overall planning of new and existing laboratory, pilot, production, infrastructure and supply plants.



As an independent and neutral general and component planner, TRIPLAN undertakes the technical development for new construction projects, conversion projects and the modernisation and optimisation of industrial plants. It has a renowned and long-term customer base of companies in the regional environments of its individual locations. Multi-year framework agreements have been concluded with many of these customers. TRIPLAN AG is active in Germany, Switzerland and India and employs 420 people with a consolidated annual turnover of EUR47 million in 2018.



About NNE A/S



NNE A/S (NNE) is a leading international company specialised in pharmaceutical engineering. NNE helps pharmaceutical companies to bring products to market and solves its customers' most complex manufacturing challenges in the areas of biotech/API, oral solid dosage, fill and finish, and assembly and packaging.



The company provides expert pharmaceutical engineering throughout the entire manufacturing and project life cycle from front-end studies, design and project execution to optimisation of running operations. NNE's primary areas of expertise are pharmaceutical processes, facilities and automation within GMP-regulated environments. NNE is a recognised contributor to many of the organisations that set standards in pharmaceutical quality, manufacturing/engineering and guidelines. NNE has a strong customer base developed over many years with a high degree of repeat business year after year.



