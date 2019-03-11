Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

goetzpartners securities Limited Abivax SA (ABVX-FR): ABX464: sustained safety and benefit in inflammatory bowel 11-March-2019 / 14:54 GMT/BST *Free to access research and investor meetings in a post-MiFID2 world.* *This research report is intended for use only by persons who qualify as professional investors or eligible counterparties (institutional investors) in the applicable jurisdiction, and not by any private individuals or other persons who qualify as retail clients.* *Published to the market and investors on 11th March 2019 @ 2.04pm (GMT).* *Abivax SA (ABVX-FR): ABX464: sustained safety and benefit in inflammatory bowel* *Recommendation: OUTPERFORM* *Target Price: EUR28.80 * *Current Price: EUR8.93 (CoB on 8th March 2019) * *KEY TAKEAWAY* With Data presented at the ECCO (European Crohn's and Colitis Organisation) support the potential of Abivax's ABX464 in ulcerative colitis ("UC") While response to biologic therapies such as anti-TNF often wains with time and alternatives including JAK inhibitors are associated with serious safety issues, six month Phase 2a extension data indicate safety and progressive improvements from ABX464 in key UC disease markers, including Mayo Score and faecal calprotectin over the eight months since the original trial began. We are optimistic that clinical studies planned for 2019E should confirm the UC results and may suggest efficacy in Crohn's Disease and rheumatoid arthritis ("RA"). There appears a firm basis for a licensing / development deal expected during 2019E in a > $70bn market. We reiterate and maintain both our OUTPERFORM recommendation and EUR28.80 target price. *Anti-inflammatory benefits compare well to current drugs -* Data from the original 2 month Phase 2a (Reviewed in our company update note - published on 22nd Jan 2019 [1]) indicated the impact on healing and clinical outcomes of ABX464 that already compare well with and could exceed the benefits of marketed products particularly other oral drugs like tofacitinib from Pfizer recently approved for used in steroid refractory patients. These new data confirm and extend these results. 19 of the 22 patients who joined the open extension trial are still opting to remain on the drug after an average of 10 months treatment; suggesting continued benefit. *Safe and well tolerated* - This extended UC Phase 2a trial and those in HIV suggest that the drug is safe and well tolerated with no evidence of the infections and other serious issues associated with the anti-TNF antibodies or small molecule anti-inflammatory drugs like tofacitinib. The original 12-month extension study with the Phase 2a patients has now been extended to 24 months based on ABX464's continued safety and efficacy. *Large unmet need in substantial market -* Although anti-TNF drugs have transformed inflammatory therapy, 30% - 40% of patients still fail or cease to respond. There is an absolute need for a safe effective orally available alternative. *Still potential in HIV -* Although the major focus has shifted to inflammation, ABX464 still has potential in HIV where the drug has already shown potential in not only reducing the latent HIV reservoirs that are left untouched by current therapies, but also possibly the chronic inflammation with which these are associated. A high dose (150mg) 16-week study aims to confirm these effects during 2020E. *Further data and partnering expected -* It is hoped that a dose-ranging Phase 2b trial planned in 232 patients will confirm the benefits of ABX464 in UC with PoC Phase 2a trials planned in Crohn's and RA all reporting 2020E. A licensing / development partnership is expected by Abivax during 2019E. *Under-valued at current levels* - Currently funded through Q4/2019E, the company aims to secure long term funding through substantial upfront and development milestones though ABX464 partnering in 2019E. Kind regards, Chris Redhead | Analyst Corporate Finance - Ulrich Kinzel, Wolf Dornbusch and Youchen Xin. Corporate Access and IR - Tanya Tracey and Bettina Ellinghorst. Compliance - Paul W. Dunne. Click here [4] to see our privacy policy. GPSL has a formal client relationship with Abivax SA. GPSL publishes and distributes "Investment" Research and "Corporate Sponsored" Research. Our Corporate Sponsored Research and investor meetings (e.g. NDRs, 1 to 1 meetings) are free to access and attend and is not classified as an inducement in a post-MiFID2 world, this is because the issuer is paying GPSL. GPSL does not offer any execution or market making services. This is a marketing communication as defined by the Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA"). The information herein is considered to be an acceptable minor non-monetary benefit as defined under FCA COBS 2.3A19(5). In accordance with the General Data Protection Regulation ("GDPR [5]") - if you would like to be removed / unsubscribed from our CRM (also please note that you are free to contact GPSL at any time in the future to have your e-mail subscription amended), please e-mail: researchproduction@goetzpartners.com About GPSL [2]: goetzpartners securities Limited is a member of the goetzpartners group, and a leading pan European investment bank and research company. We bring together a wide range of expertise, insights and innovations to advance the interests of our clients around the world. The fast-changing environment brings challenges for businesses and investors. Research innovation, digital transformation and disruptive business ideas reshuffle the corporate world at a relentless pace. Our sector knowledge and our global footprint bring together corporate intelligence and a deep understanding of the industry with a wide network of top decision makers. These collective insights help our clients to stay at the leading edge of change. This research report is intended for use only by persons who qualify as professional investors or eligible counterparties (institutional investors) in the applicable jurisdiction, and not by any private individuals or other persons who qualify as retail clients. This communication (including any attachments) from goetzpartners securities Limited ("GPSL") is confidential and may contain information which is proprietary, privileged or otherwise legally protected against unauthorised use or disclosure. If you receive this communication in error or are not the intended recipient of this communication, please delete and destroy all copies in your possession, notify the sender that you have received this communication, and note that any review or dissemination of, or the taking of any action in reliance on this communication is expressly prohibited. GPSL shall not be liable for the improper or incomplete transmission of the information contained in this communication nor for any delay in its receipt or damage to your system. GPSL does not guarantee that the integrity of this communication has been maintained nor that this communication is free of viruses, interceptions or interference and makes no warranties in relation to these matters. This is not an offer or a solicitation to buy or sell securities or investment products, or an official confirmation. GPSL record electronic and phone communications in accordance with FCA and MiFID2 regulations, they will be monitored for regulatory and training purposes. GPSL [6] is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority of the United Kingdom (Firm Reference Number: 225563). Click on the following link for the GPSL MiFID2 Investor Guidance Notice [7] Recommendation Overview (MAR) [8] GPSL Equity Research publications are available on the following aggregators and via news distribution circuits (For Institutional Use Only): AlphaMetry [9], AlphaSense, Bloomberg (GOET), Capital IQ, EQS, FACTSET, ResearchFN [10], Research Tree [11], RNS Reach, Sentieo [12] and Thomson Reuters. Please copy the below link and paste it into your browser for the full pdf version of the equity research report: https://gp.bluematrix.com/sellside/EmailDocViewer?encrypt=66e42d27-147c-4b23-b 537-c21f6b3541ce&mime=pdf&co=gp&id=paul.dunne@goetzpartners.com&source=library View [13]

