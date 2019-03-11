Netflix Will Remain King of the Streaming JungleI recall nearly 17 years ago when my child was still a toddler and regular trips to Blockbuster were the norm for renting videotapes and DVDs.At the same time, the upstart Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX), was challenging the status quo in the way movies were rented. The alternative offered by Netflix back then was the ability to order movies online and have them delivered to your home.My thinking at the time was: "Why would I want to give up the regular visits with my kid to Blockbuster and the excitement of finding the perfect movie?"Back then, Netflix stock was trading at the $1.00 level.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...