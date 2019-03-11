Zeneth President Explores How Small Business Can Simplify IT Security

WASHINGTON, D.C. / ACCESSWIRE / March 11, 2019 / Prominent cybersecurity firm Zeneth's new Managed Security Service (MSS), ZenOpz, has helped unlock the secret to protecting small business from hacks, viruses, ransomware, and other threats. "ZenOpz is designed and developed from the ground up with a focus on small- and medium-sized organizations," says Tessema Getachew, CEO of Zeneth. Zeneth is based out of Tysons Corner, VA, and generated such a positive response from government agencies such as the Department of Defense and the Small Business Administration, that it made perfect sense to bring that expertise to commercial organizations. One of the reasons for ZenOpz's success is the vision in bringing together complex security tools that, Getachew says, "are normally too complicated or costly for a small business to embrace on their own."

The increasing volume of cybersecurity attacks in recent years has shown that no company is safe without effective IT security and a vulnerability management program, including constant monitoring to show if bad actors are present.

"Small business owners who don't address IT security properly can see a host of issues, including theft of customer data or confidential, sensitive information. Lost revenue and productivity can damage an organization's reputation; in fact, 60% of small companies go out of business within six months of a significant attack," Getachew states.

Getachew offers an essential piece of advice to IT managers and business leaders who aren't sure if they are secure. First, "get visibility and know what's on your network. Then, focusing on keeping your systems up-to-date and patched is half the problem. From there, more targeted protections can be employed, but until basic visibility and upkeep are established, any organization will be fighting an uphill battle."

IT managers can be mistaken in thinking that just because their software is up to date, they are safe from attacks. "This is a necessary step; however, hackers are getting more sophisticated and changing their tactics every day. If they gain a foothold on your network, they can often wait for the right time to steal your intellectual property or sensitive data. Ongoing network monitoring needs to be part of the arsenal."

Ransomware damage costs are predicted to hit $11.5B in 2019. "There is no magic bullet to defend against ransomware," states Getachew, "However, a company can protect against ransomware by backing up their data, keeping their systems and browser up to date, training your users to identify suspicious emails and links, and run endpoint protection software. These measures are often cumbersome for a small business to implement; however, the effort to protect is much less than the effort to recover."

Zeneth launched ZenOpz, its managed security service offering to small and mid-sized business in January 2018. The service includes a network device that is customized for a network, 24/7 scanning and reporting, and a web-based dashboard to help small business prioritize issues or generate compliance reports.

"Small businesses benefit when they use a security partner that simplifies the complexity of security and provides a 360-degree view of their environment so that it is easy for the business owner to understand and quantify the company's risks," Getachew said.

For more information, visit https://zenethtech.com/commercial-security-services/

Contact Information

Zeneth Technology Partners

Tessema Getachew

Tessema@zenethtechpartners.com

571-282-4426

www.zenethtech.com

Zeneth Technology Partners on LinkedIn

https://www.linkedin.com/company/zeneth-technology-partners/

SOURCE: Zeneth

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/538608/Zeneth-President-Explores-How-Small-Business-Can-Simplify-IT-Security