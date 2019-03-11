POXEL S.A. (Euronext POXEL FR0012432516), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative treatments for metabolic disorders, including type 2 diabetes and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), today announced that it will report its financial results for the full year 2018 on Thursday, March 21, 2019.

The management team will host a conference call on March 21, 2019 in English at 2:30 pm EDT (New York time) 7:30 pm CET (Paris time) to discuss the financial results and provide a corporate update.

To access the conference call, please use one of the following dial-in numbers and connect at least 5 minutes prior to the scheduled start time:

US: +1 646-722-4916

UK: +44 (0) 207 194 3759

FR: +33 (0)1 72 72 74 03

Followed by the PIN code: 89356541#

A slide presentation will be available in the "Investors Shareholder Information/ Regulatory Documentation 2018" section of the Poxel website shortly before the conference call.

Following the live call, a replay will be available for 90 days. To access the replay, please use one of the following numbers:

US: +1 646-722-4969

UK: +44 20 3364 5147

FR: +33 (0)1 70 71 01 60

Followed by the PIN code:418836924#

About Poxel SA

Poxel uses its development expertise in metabolism to advance a pipeline of drug candidates focused on the treatment of metabolic disorders, including type 2 diabetes and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). We have successfully completed the Phase 2 clinical program for our first-in-class lead product, Imeglimin, which targets mitochondrial dysfunction, in the U.S., Europe and Japan. Together, with our partner Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma, we are conducting the Phase 3 Trials of IMeglimin for Efficacy and Safety (TIMES) program for the treatment of type 2 diabetes in Japan. Our partner Roivant Sciences is responsible for Imeglimin's development and commercialization in countries outside of Poxel's partnership with Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma, including the U.S. and Europe. PXL770, a first in class direct adenosine monophosphate-activated protein kinase (AMPK) activator, is advancing into a Phase 2a proof-of-concept program for the treatment of NASH. PXL770 could also have the potential to treat additional metabolic diseases. PXL065 (deuterium-stabilized R-pioglitazone), a mitochondrial pyruvate carrier (MPC) inhibitor, is in Phase 1 and being developed for the treatment of NASH. Poxel also has additional earlier-stage programs, including deuterated drug candidates for metabolic, specialty and rare diseases. We intend to generate further growth through strategic partnerships and pipeline development. (Euronext: POXEL, www.poxelpharma.com)

