Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 11, 2019) - Tudor Gold Corp. (TSXV: TUD) (FSE: TUC) (the "Company" or "Tudor Gold") is pleased to announce that due to strong investor interest, the Company intends to increase the size of its non-brokered private placement of units (the "Units") to up to 12,000,000 Units for total gross proceeds of up to $3,000,000 (the "Offering").

As disclosed in the Company's press release dated February 6, 2019 the Units will be sold at a price of $0.25 per Unit. Each Unit will be comprised of one common share and one transferable common share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one additional common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.40 for a period of one year from closing of the private placement, provided that commencing on the date that is four months and one day after closing of the offering, if the closing price of the Company's common shares on the TSX Venture Exchange, or any other stock exchange on which the Company's common shares are listed, is at a price greater than $1.00 per share for a period of ten (10) consecutive trading days, the Company will have the right to accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants by giving written notice to the holders of the Warrants that the Warrants will expire on the date that is not less than 30 days from the date of such notice.

The proceeds from the sale of the Units will be used to reduce liabilities and improve the Company's working capital, for general corporate purposes and to advance exploration of the Company's mineral properties in the Golden Triangle of northwestern B.C. In connection with the Offering and in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange, the Company may pay cash finders' fees to eligible parties who have introduced subscribers to the Offering.

All securities to be issued pursuant to the private placement will be subject to a four month hold period from the closing date under applicable Canadian securities laws, in addition to such other restrictions as may apply under applicable securities laws of jurisdictions outside Canada. The private placement is subject to all necessary regulatory approvals including from the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Tudor Gold

Tudor Gold is a precious and base metals explorer in British Columbia's Golden Triangle, an area that hosts past-producing mines and several large deposits that are approaching potential development. The 17,913 hectare Treaty Creek project (Tudor Gold has a 60 % interest) borders Seabridge Gold Inc.'s KSM property to the southwest and borders Pretium Resources Inc.'s Brucejack property to the southeast. The Company also has a 60% interest in the Electrum project, and a 100% interest in the 18,300 hectare Crown project, all of which are located in the Golden Triangle area.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

Cautionary Statements regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially.

All statements including, without limitation, statements relating to the ability to complete the offering on the proposed terms or at all, anticipated use of proceeds from the offering and receipt of regulatory approvals with respect to the offering as well as any other future plans, objectives or expectations of the Company are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's plans or expectations include risks relating to the actual results of current exploration activities, fluctuating gold prices, possibility of equipment breakdowns and delays, exploration cost overruns, availability of capital and financing, general economic, market or business conditions, regulatory changes, timeliness of government or regulatory approvals and other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

