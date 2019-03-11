Company will feature its unique technology for worldwide delivery and playback on any device and HTML5 browser, including Safari on iOS

nanocosmos, the Berlin-based interactive live streaming technology provider, will be using its appearance at NAB Show in Las Vegas to present its ultra-low latency live streaming platform nanoStream Cloud with the integrated H5Live Player for all HTML5 browsers, including Safari on iOS. nanoStream Cloud and H5Live have been embraced by interactive use cases like Webcasts, Live Auctions, eSports, iGaming, Fan Engagement, Retail and Entertainment.

Oliver Lietz, nanocosmos CEO and Founder, believes the world's famous broadcast event will provide the ideal shop window for the growing need of interactive live streaming across both emerging and established markets.

Explaining his company's journey, he said: "nanoStream Cloud and H5Live Player have been created to solve our customers' need for an easy to use, reliable end-to-end ultra-low latency live streaming solution and CDN. It is in operation for more than 2 years now, with a growing global scale. We are excited to bring nanoStream Cloud H5Live Player to NAB Show for the first time, and present how our technology has enabled several new interactive use cases, and created complete new business opportunities for OTT providers".

"We are constantly seeing businesses moving towards online platforms and live streaming-based models, but we also see how challenging it can be. With nanoStream Cloud H5Live Player we want to take the hurdle from our customers, and by controlling the workflow end-to-end help them reaching their viewers worldwide on any mobile or desktop plugin-free", added Lietz.

At NAB, nanocosmos will showcase its leading technology nanoStream Cloud & H5Live Player, as well as their new features and powerful add-ons, including:

nanoStream Cloud Analytics and H5Live Metrics are new offerings available on request for customers looking for better insights and QoS of their live streams. By providing data over the entire workflow, including server and player metrics, nanoStream Cloud Analytics and H5Live Metrics enable aggregated data access for improved business and service quality.

nanoStream Live Encoders features nanocosmos' tools available as add-ons to nanoStream Cloud H5Live Player for a complete end-to-end live streaming workflow. nanoStream Apps and SDKs, for mobile, and nanoStream WebRTC.live, for a fully end-to-end browser-based workflow.

nanocosmos will be making its appearance at NAB Las Vegas on stand SU8722. At NAB, Oliver Lietz will be joining the panel discussions Ultra-Low-Latency Live Streaming With nanoStream Cloud H5Live Player; and CDNs, Cloud Playout and Edge Caching Innovations to Improve Content Distribution Strategies

For more information send a message to sales@nanocosmos.de.

About nanocosmos

nanocosmos is a leading provider of interactive live streaming solutions for businesses where every second counts.

Trusted by companies around the world, nanocosmos enables ultra-low-latency live streaming on any device and HTML5 browser with nanoStream Cloud H5Live Player. To find out more, visit www.nanocosmos.de.

