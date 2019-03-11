ASG Legal: Destin DUI and Criminal Defense Attorneys Offer Legal Counsel During Okaloosa Spring Break

FORT WALTON BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 11, 2019 / ASG Legal has advised visitors participating in the 2019 Okaloosa County Spring Break to stay on the safe side of the law, but they also have pledged to provide legal counsel and representation to students who are arrested during the spring break period.

Two notable attorneys at ASG Legal, Timothy W. Shaw and Jay Patel, have announced that they will offer their legal expertise to students and visitors who get in trouble during the Okaloosa County Spring Break. Students celebrating during their holidays can often get carried away, which is why the law firm advises that suitable precautions be taken. Furthermore, the Okaloosa County Sheriff has strictly instructed his deputies to arrest individuals found in violation of Florida State statutes during the spring break period. This can potentially lead to a lot of arrests during Spring Break.

Among the statutes and ordinances that students need to be particularly mindful of are possession of alcohol under the age of 21, disorderly conduct while drunk, possession or consumption of alcohol in a public place such as a county park, having an open house party, carrying a glass container in a public park, having pets outside, and lighting fires/fireworks. Those interested in more details regarding these statutes can read more in this article.

"Our goal is to provide our clients with prompt, efficient and cost-effective legal representation consistent with the highest standards of legal excellence," states the firm on their website. "By combining over two centuries of collective legal experience that crosses a broad range of practice areas with an unparalleled insight into the legal, social, and political environment of Northwest Florida, the lawyers at ASG are able to meet the many and varied needs of our clients."

The firm asserts that, "Anchors Smith Grimsley provides a full range of legal services, and is dedicated to the prompt, efficient and effective legal representation of our clients in all settings and in all state and federal courts throughout Northwest Florida."

Attorneys Jay Patel and Tim Shaw are highly experienced criminal defense attorneys and litigators at ASG Legal. Patel is a former prosecutor and law enforcement officer with the Okaloosa County Sheriff's office and Shaw has more than 25 years' experience representing clients in all State and Federal courts throughout Northwest Florida. They both have experience with thousands of criminal prosecutions, ranging from petty misdemeanors to felonies punishable with life sentences.

"Tim Shaw and Jay Patel make up ASG's Criminal Defense team," said a spokesperson for ASG Legal. "Whether someone has been arrested in Escambia County, Santa Rosa County, Okaloosa County, or Walton County, our team has decades of experience representing them in Judge trials and Jury trials in all types of criminal cases ranging from misdemeanors to complex capital felonies. Our Criminal Defense team is here and ready."

ASG Legal is comprised of eleven lawyers raised in the local community, with over two centuries of combined legal experience in a broad range of practice areas, especially regarding local laws and regulations. The firm came into being in 2005 with the merger of Martindale Hubbell AV-rated law firms of Smith, Grimsley, Bauman, Pinkerton, Petermann & Shaw, and Anchors, Foster, McInnis & Keefe - which merged to form Anchors Smith Grimsley. At the time, it was the largest law firm in the local three-county area.

Those interested in the criminal defense services offered by ASG Legal can contact attorneys Shaw or Patel through the firm's website at www.ASGLegal.com.

