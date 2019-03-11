Keep an Eye on Nasdaq-Bound Flowr CorpCannabis stocks were mostly in the red on March 8, but one cannabis stock was bucking the trend that day. The rarely discussed Flowr Corp (OTCMKTS:FLWPF, CVE:FLWR), also known as The Flowr Corporation, was up 11.1%, hitting a new high of $4.86.While there had been no recent news about the company, there's growing buzz about this mostly unheard-of cannabis penny stock.A grower of ultra-premium cannabis, The Flowr Corporation has the distinction of producing the highest output per square foot in the entire legal cannabis industry.It has also put in the paperwork to graduate from the.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...