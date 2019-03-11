Easton Pharmaceuticals Inc.: Easton Commences Cannabis Edibles Division and Announces Updates on Its Filing for the Period Ended December 31, 2018

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 11, 2019 / Easton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTC PINK: EAPH) announces that it has commenced the set-up of a Cannabis Edibles division, pursuant to its acquisition of a commercial bakery and food production facility.

Easton has entered into discussions with several Licensed Producers in Canada to develop a line of Cannabis Edibles that can be sold through the LP's, as well as through the existing distribution channels of the commercial bakery and food processing company that Easton recently signed an agreement to acquire. Easton has been discussing the development of baked goods and other food products infused with cannabis, with several well-known retail chains. The Company has added a QA and R&D expert in the field to assist in the development of the division. Easton expects to be one of the first to enter the market to supply cannabis edibles, once it is legalized in Canada later this year.

Easton recently announced that it has signed an agreement to acquire a Toronto based commercial bakery and food preparation company which manufactures white labelled food products for third party food companies and its own line of niche food product lines, sold in major grocery chains, as well as specialty coffee chains.

In the meanwhile, Easton is pleased to announce that it will be filing its year end statements this week with OTC Markets, for the period ended December 31, 2018 with revenues derived from its framing contract of 150 homes, just outside of Toronto. That contract has been progressing well with revenues continuing.

About Easton Pharmaceuticals

Easton Pharmaceuticals is a diversified specialty pharmaceutical company involved in various pharmaceutical sectors and other growing industries. The Company previously developed and owned an FDA-approved wound-healing medical drug and currently owns topically delivered drugs to treat cancer and other therapeutic products to treat various conditions that are all in various stages of development and approval. Easton, together with BMV Medica S.A. own the exclusive distribution rights in Mexico and Latin America for two patented women's diagnostic products and a novel natural treatment for Bacterial Vaginosis, which they have sub-licensed to Bayer and Gedeon Richter. In addition, a generic cancer drugs line is being developed for sale in Mexico. The company's gel formulation is thought to be an innovative and unique transdermal delivery system that can in the future be adaptable in the delivery of other drugs. As part of its strategic growth plan, the Company will be entering new lucrative market segments globally, including Gaming, Real Estate Development and Hospitality and Food and Beverage, among others.

