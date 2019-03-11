Regulatory News:

Société Foncière Lyonnaise (Paris:FLY) and Rothschild Martin Maurel have signed a new liquidity contract which came into effect on 1 March 2019.

The new contract was drawn up following the introduction of new regulations governing liquidity contracts and complies with AMF decision 2018-01 dated 2 July 2018, which is applicable as from 1 January 2019.

It replaces the previous contract with Rothschild Martin Maurel signed on 24 September 2007.

Transactions under the liquidity contract will be carried out on the Euronext Paris trading platform.

The contract stipulates that it may be suspended or terminated in the following cases:

Execution of the contract would be suspended upon the occurrence of any of the events described in Article 5 of the AMF's decision. It would also be suspended at SFL's request for a specified period, due to technical reasons such as to enable the voting rights attached to shares to be counted before a General Meeting or the dividend rights attached to shares to be counted before the dividend is paid.

The liquidity contract could be terminated:

At any time by SFL, without notice.

By Rothschild Martin Maurel, with one month's notice.

As of 11 March 2019, cash and shares held in the liquidity contract account were as follows:

€2,092,635 in cash

2,025 shares

About SFL

Leader in the prime segment of the Parisian commercial real estate market, Société Foncière Lyonnaise stands out for the quality of its property portfolio, which is valued at €6.6 billion and is focused on the Central Business District of Paris (cloud.paris, Edouard VII, Washington Plaza, etc.), and for the quality of its client portfolio, which is composed of prestigious companies in the consulting, media, digital, luxury, finance and insurance sectors. As France's oldest property company, SFL demonstrates year after year an unwavering commitment to its strategy focused on creating a high value in use for users and, ultimately, substantial appraisal values for its properties.

Stock market: Euronext Paris Compartment A Euronext Paris ISIN FR0000033409 Bloomberg: FLY FP Reuters: FLYP PA

S&P rating: BBB+ stable outlook

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190311005768/en/

Contacts:

SFL

Thomas Fareng

Phone +33 (0)1 42 97 27 00

t.fareng@fonciere-lyonnaise.com



Evidence

Grégoire Silly

Phone: 06 99 10 78 99

gregoire.silly@evidenceparis.fr



www.fonciere-lyonnaise.com