Aqua Metals to Present at the 2019 LD Micro Virtual Conference

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 11, 2019 / Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQMS) ('Aqua Metals' or the 'Company'), which is reinventing lead recycling with its AquaRefining™ technology, today announced that it will be presenting at the second annual LD Micro Virtual Conference on Wednesday, March 13 at 12:00 PM PDT (3:00 PM EDT). The conference, which is being held via webcast, will feature over 40 companies in the small and micro-cap space.

Steve Cotton, President and CEO, will be giving the presentation for Aqua Metals and answering questions from investors. You can access the live presentation on the Company's website at https://ir.aquametals.com/ir-calendar or at the following link: https://files.issuerdirect.com/u/d/9953c31258644c26a994/. A replay will also be available.

'We are delighted to be hosting our second virtual event in order to showcase some of the truly unique names in micro-cap,' stated Chris Lahiji, President of LD Micro. 'There are a great number of people and companies who are unable to attend our live events, due to any number of reasons, so we are happy to offer an additional way for companies to present to investors without taking a lot of time out of their day-to-day operations. While virtual events will never replace the experience of sitting in the same room as other humans, it is a great format for updating the investor community and getting increased exposure.'

About LD Micro

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space. What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into an event platform hosting several influential conferences annually (Invitational, Summit, and Main Event).

In 2015, LDM launched the first pure microcap index (the LDMi) to exclusively provide intraday information on the entire sector. LD will continue to provide valuable tools for the benefit of everyone in the small and microcap universe.

About Aqua Metals

Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQMS) is reinventing lead recycling with its patented AquaRefiningTM technology. Unlike smelting, AquaRefining is a room temperature, water-based process that is fundamentally non-polluting. These modular systems allow the Company to vastly reduce environmental impact and scale lead acid recycling production capacity both by building its own AquaRefineries and licensing the AquaRefining technology to partners. This meets growing demand for lead to power new applications including stop/start automobile batteries which complement the vehicle's main battery, Internet data centers, alternative energy applications including solar, wind, and grid scale storage. Aqua Metals is based in McCarran, Nevada, and has built its first recycling facility in Nevada's Tahoe Reno Industrial Complex. To learn more, please visit www.aquametals.com.

