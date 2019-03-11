TESSCO Technologies Incorporated: TESSCO Technologies to Present at the 2019 LD Micro Virtual Conference

HUNT VALLEY, MD / ACCESSWIRE / March 11, 2019 / TESSCO Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: TESS), a leading value-added distributor and solutions provider for the wireless industry, today announced that it will be presenting at the second annual LD Micro Virtual Conference on Tuesday, March 12 at 3:20 PM EST.

President and Chief Executive Officer Murray Wright and Chief Financial Officer Aric Spitulnik will be presenting and answering questions from investors.

A link to the live webcast of the presentation can be found in the Events section of the Company's investor relations website. An archive of the presentation also will be available on the Company's website for approximately 90 days.

View Tessco's profile here: http://www.ldmicro.com/profile/TESS

About TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ: TESS)

TESSCO Technologies, Incorporated (NASDAQ: TESS) is a value-added technology distributor, manufacturer, and solutions provider serving commercial and retail customers in the wireless infrastructure and mobile device accessories markets. The company was founded more than 30 years ago with a commitment to deliver industry-leading products, knowledge, solutions, and customer service. Tessco supplies more than 50,000 products from 400 of the industry's top manufacturers in mobile communications, Wi-Fi, Internet of Things ('IoT'), wireless backhaul, and more. Tessco is a single source for outstanding customer experience, expert knowledge, and complete end-to-end solutions for the wireless industry. For more information, visit www.tessco.com.

About LD Micro

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space. What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into an event platform hosting several influential conferences annually (Invitational, Summit, and Main Event).

In 2015, LDM launched the first pure microcap index (the LDMi) to exclusively provide intraday information on the entire sector. LD will continue to provide valuable tools for the benefit of everyone in the small and microcap universe.

For those interested in attending, please contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com or visit www.ldmicro.com for more information.

Contacts:

Aric Spitulnik

Chief Financial Officer

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated

410-229-1419

spitulnik@tessco.com

David Calusdian

Sharon Merrill Associates

617-542-5300

TESS@investorrelations.com

