11.03.2019
ACCESSWIRE·Mehr Nachrichten von ACCESSWIRE

CorMedix, Inc.: CorMedix Inc. to Present at Roth and Oppenheimer & Co. Investor Conferences

BERKELEY HEIGHTS, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / March 11, 2019 / CorMedix Inc. (NYSE American: CRMD), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory disease, today announced that management will present a corporate overview at the 31st Annual ROTH Conference and the Oppenheimer & Co 29th Annual Healthcare Conference.

ROTH Conference Presentation Details
Date: Monday, March 18
Time: 2:00pm Pacific Time
Webcast: http://wsw.com/webcast/roth33/crmd/

Oppenheimer Conference Presentation Details
Date: Tuesday, March 19
Time: 8:35am Eastern Time
Webcast: https://www.veracast.com/webcasts/opco/healthcare2019/95103615987.cfm

CorMedix Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases. The Company is focused on developing its lead product Neutrolin®, a novel, non-antibiotic antimicrobial solution designed to prevent costly and dangerous bloodstream infections associated with the use of central venous catheters, currently in Phase 3 development for patients undergoing chronic hemodialysis. Such infections have significant treatment costs and lead to increased morbidity and mortality. Neutrolin has FDA Fast Track status and is designated as a Qualified Infectious Disease Product, which provide the potential for priority review of a marketing application by FDA and allow for a total of ten years of market exclusivity in the event of U.S. approval. Neutrolin is already marketed as a CE Marked product in Europe and other territories. In parallel, CorMedix is leveraging its taurolidine technology to develop a pipeline of antimicrobial medical devices, with active programs in surgical sutures and meshes, and topical hydrogels. The company is also working with top-tier researchers to develop taurolidine-based therapies for rare pediatric cancers. For more information, visit: www.cormedix.com.

Investor Contact:

Dan Ferry
Managing Director
LifeSci Advisors
617-535-7746

SOURCE: CorMedix, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/538651/CorMedix-Inc-to-Present-at-Roth-and-Oppenheimer-Co-Investor-Conferences


© 2019 ACCESSWIRE