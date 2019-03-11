Discover Investment Research: Discovery Investment Research (DIR) Announces Coverage of Medexus Pharmaceuticals

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / March 11, 2019 / Discovery Investment Research (DIR), a leading micro-cap research firm, is pleased to announce coverage of its newest idea. For over 17 years, DIR has fulfilled a singular passion. That passion is to sift through and find great public companies that no one has heard of and share them with a select group of investors. Each company has to meet a certain set of requirements which include (i) a compelling valuation, (ii) a large and growing market opportunity, and (iii) experienced management with a track record for success. Our latest selection, Medexus Pharmaceuticals, is a company that has undergone a lot of change over the last six months, but appears to be significantly undervalued and should be interesting to follow as more investors discover the company's results and strategy. Here is a short summary of the initial report DIR has published on Medexus:

Recent results lend further credibility to the transformation of the company from PediaPharm to Medexus. Buoyed by seasonally strong results from the Medac Pharma division, the company posted Adjusted EBITDA of $2.2 million for FY Q3.

The acquisition of Medac Pharma gives the company a signature product that is enjoying double-digit unit and revenue growth in a large U.S. Rheumatoid Arthritis market.

The acquisition of Medexus Canada further expands the company's opportunity in the treatment of Rheumatoid Arthritis (which could include the U.S., pending FDA approval).

Together with the Medexus Canada infrastructure, the company is well-positioned with over 40 sales reps in both Canada and the United States.

See report here

