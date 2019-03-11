Forterra, Inc.: Forterra Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Highlights

Gross profit margin improved to 17.3% for the quarter and 16.6% for the year, compared to 15.6% and 16.0%, respectively, in the prior year periods

Income from operations increased by $9 million for the quarter and $49 million for the full year, compared to 2017

Adjusted EBITDA margins1 of 9.7% for the quarter and 11.4% for the year were both above the prior year periods of 8.1% and 9.6%, respectively

Full Year 2019 Outlook

Full-year 2019 guidance targeting income from operations in the range of $60 to $90 million, net loss of $38 million to $16 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $170 to $200 million

Majority of available cash flow is expected to be used to initiate voluntary repayment of the term loan of $30 million to $85 million

IRVING, Texas, March 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Forterra, Inc. ("Forterra" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: FRTA), a leading manufacturer of water and drainage infrastructure pipe and products in the United States and Eastern Canada, today announced results for the quarter and full year ended December 31, 2018.

CEO Commentary

Forterra CEO Jeff Bradley commented, "We delivered higher year over year gross profit margins, income from operations and Adjusted EBITDA margins for both the quarter and the full year on the benefit of higher selling prices, our cost control programs and increased operational efficiency. We were pleased to deliver earnings improvement in 2018 in spite of record levels of rainfall in certain of our key regions."

Mr. Bradley continued. "We believe we are well positioned to deliver further earnings improvement and positive cash flow in 2019 against the backdrop of solid market demand fundamentals. We anticipate continued earnings growth in Drainage in 2019 on the benefit of growing infrastructure demand. In Water, we expect the actions taken in the second half of 2018 to position us for margin expansion in 2019."

Fourth Quarter 2018 Results

Fourth quarter 2018 net sales were $339.2 million, compared to $361.2 million in the prior year quarter. Net loss for the quarter was $17.0 million, or $0.27 per share, compared to net income of $43.2 million, or $0.67 per share, in the prior year quarter. Net income in the prior year quarter included the benefit of a $45.4 million reduction in the Company's Tax Receivable Agreement liability as described in the Corporate results below. Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter was up 12.2% to $32.9 million, compared to $29.3 million in the prior year quarter.

Drainage Pipe & Products ("Drainage") - Fourth Quarter 2018 Results

Drainage net sales were $190.0 million, compared to $204.6 million in the prior year quarter. Excluding net sales from divestitures of $9.6 million, net sales declined by approximately 3% due to shipment delays as a result of significant rain.

Drainage gross profit and gross profit margin increased to $41.1 million and 21.6%, compared to $35.4 million and 17.3%, respectively, in the prior year quarter. The increase in gross profit and gross profit margin was due to higher average selling prices, the benefit of cost control initiatives and lower rent expense. Fourth quarter 2018 Drainage EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA increased to $33.9 million and $33.8 million, respectively, compared to $30.8 million and $32.5 million, respectively, in the prior year quarter.

Water Pipe & Products ("Water") - Fourth Quarter 2018 Results

Water net sales were $149.2 million, compared to $156.6 million in the prior year quarter. The decline in net sales was due to lower volumes resulting from significant rain.

Water gross profit in the fourth quarter was $17.8 million compared to $22.0 million in the prior year quarter. Fourth quarter 2018 Water EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA of $15.6 million and $15.9 million, respectively, compared to $16.7 million and $18.0 million, respectively, in the prior year quarter. The declines in gross profit, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA were due to the impact of higher scrap costs for ductile iron pipe that were not fully offset by an increase in selling prices. The gross profit decline was also due to lower net sales of concrete pressure pipe in Canada.

Corporate and Other ("Corporate") - Fourth Quarter 2018 Results

Corporate EBITDA loss of $18.3 million and Adjusted EBITDA loss of $16.8 million in Q4 2018 compared to EBITDA of $21.8 million and Adjusted EBITDA loss of $21.1 million, respectively, in the prior year quarter. Corporate EBITDA in Q4 2017 included the benefit of a $45.4 million reduction in the Company's Tax Receivable Agreement liability due to the benefit of U.S. tax reform under the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. Excluding this one-time benefit, the improved results in Corporate were due primarily to lower professional fees, including reduced audit fees and fees related to external consultants associated with the Company's Sarbanes-Oxley compliance and material weakness remediation work. Corporate costs were higher than the guidance due to incremental work required in the fourth quarter to remediate the material weakness related to the Company's information technology systems that was identified during the quarter. As noted below, the Company successfully completed the remediation of all of its previously reported material weaknesses.

Full Year 2018 Results

Full year 2018 net sales were $1,479.7 million, compared to $1,580.4 million in the prior year, with the decrease as a result of divestitures. The divestiture of the U.S. concrete and steel pressure pipe business in July 2017 resulted in a $72.7 million decline in net sales. The Foley Exchange, completed in January 2018, resulted in a $42.3 million decline in net sales. Excluding the impact of these two transactions, net sales increased by 1.0%, due primarily to higher average selling prices.

Gross profit and gross profit margin were $245.6 million and 16.6%, respectively, compared to $253.1 million and 16.0%, respectively, in the prior year. Income from operations increased to $51.0 million, compared to $2.4 million in the prior year. Net loss for the year was $24.4 million, or a loss of $0.38 per share, compared to a net loss of $2.1 million, or a loss of $0.03 per share, in the prior year. The prior year period included a pre-tax benefit of $46.2 million due to a reduction in the tax receivable agreement liability and a $40.7 million income tax benefit, both due primarily to U.S. tax reform. The prior year benefits from U.S. tax reform were partially offset by a $32.5 million loss due to the divestiture of the U.S. concrete and steel pressure pipe business. Adjusted EBITDA for the year was $168.7 million, compared to $151.8 million in the prior year. Drainage EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA were $156.7 and $159.7 million, respectively, compared to $129.6 and $137.1 million in the prior year. The $22.6 million increase in Drainage Adjusted EBITDA was due primarily to higher average selling prices that more than offset the impact of increased costs including raw materials, labor and freight. Water EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA were $64.5 million and $66.9 million, respectively, compared to $47.6 million and $93.8 million in the prior year. Water Adjusted EBITDA decreased by $26.9 million due primarily to steel scrap, labor and freight costs that were not fully offset by higher average selling prices. Corporate EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA loss were $58.8 million and $57.9 million, respectively, compared to $44.9 million and $79.1 million in the prior year. Corporate Adjusted EBITDA loss improved by $21.2 million due primarily to lower professional fees, including lower audit fees and lower fees relating to the Company's Sarbanes-Oxley compliance and material weakness remediation work.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

On December 31, 2018, the Company had cash of $35.8 million and outstanding debt on its senior term loan of $1.2 billion. As of December 31, 2018, there was no outstanding balance on the Company's $300 million Revolver. Cash flow from operations for the year was $15.1 million lower than the prior year due primarily to an increase in working capital, partially offset by higher earnings after adjusting for non-cash income and expenses. Change in assets and liabilities was a cash use of $39.4 million compared to a cash use of $57.6 million in the prior year period. Excluding the impact of changes in tax-related receivables and payables that resulted in a cash inflow of $12.8 million in 2018 and a cash outflow of $43.3 million in 2017, the change in assets and liabilities in 2018 was a cash use of $52.2 million, compared to a cash use of $14.3 million in the prior year, due primarily to an increase in ending inventory. The increase in inventory was due to weather-related shipment delays as well as a strategic decision to accelerate the normal seasonal build in inventory of ductile iron pipe to support customers. Cash interest paid of $69.4 million was $14.7 million higher than the prior year due to $8.5 million in payments associated with the sale leaseback agreement as well as the impact of higher average interest rates. Cash taxes of $11.1 million were $17.0 million lower than the prior year due primarily to the benefit of a $20.0 million tax refund pertaining to the 2017 tax year.

Remediation of Previously Reported Material Weaknesses

The Company completed the remediation of previously reported material weaknesses in the internal control over financial reporting, including the material weakness related to the Company's information technology systems that was identified in the fourth quarter of 2018. Management's Report on Internal Control over Financial Reporting, included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K that is expected to be filed with the SEC effective March 12, 2019, includes a more detailed discussion of the matter.

2019 Outlook

The Company expects the full year 2019 net loss will be in the range of $38 to $16 million and Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $170 million to $200 million. The Company anticipates continued strong execution in Drainage and margin improvement in Water on the benefit of higher selling prices and operational improvements. The Company's end-market demand outlook supports its expectation for top-line growth.

Key Components of Expected 2019 Cashflows:

($ in millions) Low High Cash Interest $(82) $(80) Capital Expenditures (50) (45) TRA Payments (12) (11) Cash Taxes (10) (16) Principal Amortization (13) (13) Working Capital 30 50 Total $(137) $(115)

Forterra CEO Jeff Bradley commented, "We believe market demand for our products is strong, and I am encouraged by conversations with our customers about the anticipated level of activity this year that support our outlook. The first quarter, our seasonally weakest period of the year, has been impacted by above average rainfall, snow and abnormally cold temperatures in many of our key markets. In addition to weather, we believe that the first quarter will be impacted by higher year over year steel and scrap costs in both businesses. We therefore expect that our full year forecasted growth will be weighted towards the back half of the year."



Mr. Bradley continued, "Our forecast for 2019 cash flow items reflects our disciplined approach to cash management. We are committed to strengthening our capital structure through a combination of earnings growth, debt repayment and prudent investment in the business. We expect to generate meaningful available cash flow in 2019 and plan to use a significant portion to make voluntary repayments on our term loan."

Drainage - Key Financial and Operational Statistics:

($ in millions) Fourth Quarter Full Year Q4 2018 Q4 2017 2018 2017 Net Sales $ 190.0 $ 204.6 $ 811.5 $ 834.8 Gross Profit 41.1 35.4 174.8 147.7 EBITDA 33.9 30.8 156.7 129.6 Adjusted EBITDA $ 33.8 $ 32.5 $ 159.7 $ 137.1 Gross Profit Margin 21.6 % 17.3 % 21.5 % 17.7 % Adjusted EBITDA Margin 17.8 % 15.9 % 19.7 % 16.4 %

Water - Key Financial and Operational Statistics:

($ in millions) Fourth Quarter Full Year Q4 2018 Q4 2017 2018 2017 Net Sales $ 149.2 $ 156.6 $ 668.2 $ 745.6 Gross Profit 17.8 22.0 71.5 108.3 EBITDA 15.6 16.7 64.5 47.6 Adjusted EBITDA $ 15.9 $ 18.0 $ 66.9 $ 93.8 Gross Profit Margin 11.9 % 14.0 % 10.7 % 14.5 % Adjusted EBITDA Margin 10.7 % 11.5 % 10.0 % 12.6 %

About Forterra

Forterra is a leading manufacturer of water and drainage pipe and products in the U.S. and Eastern Canada for a variety of water-related infrastructure applications, including water transmission, distribution, drainage and storm water management. Based in Irving, Texas, Forterra's product breadth and significant scale help make it a one-stop shop for water related pipe and products, and a preferred supplier to a wide variety of customers, including contractors, distributors and municipalities. For more information on Forterra, visit http://forterrabp.com.

FORTERRA, INC.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except per share data)

Quarter ended Year ended December 31, December 31, 2018 2017 2018 2017 unaudited unaudited Net sales $ 339,155 $ 361,169 $ 1,479,712 $ 1,580,413 Cost of goods sold 280,400 304,731 1,234,143 1,327,305 Gross profit 58,755 56,438 245,569 253,108 Selling, general & administrative expenses (58,260 ) (63,070 ) (209,877 ) (255,034 ) Impairment and exit charges (445 ) (216 ) (4,336 ) (13,220 ) Earnings from equity method investee 2,417 2,911 10,162 12,360 Other operating income, net 2,659 (54 ) 9,523 5,197 (53,629 ) (60,429 ) (194,528 ) (250,697 ) Income (loss) from operations 5,126 (3,991 ) 51,041 2,411 Other income (expenses) Interest expense (25,344 ) (13,206 ) (78,337 ) (59,408 ) Change in tax receivable agreement liability - 45,440 - 46,180 Other income (expense), net - (309 ) 6,016 (31,915 ) Income (loss) before income taxes (20,218 ) 27,934 (21,280 ) (42,732 ) Income tax (expense) benefit 3,266 15,224 (3,085 ) 40,672 Net income (loss) $ (16,952 ) $ 43,158 $ (24,365 ) $ (2,060 ) Basic and diluted earnings (loss) per share: Net income (loss) $ (0.27 ) $ 0.67 $ (0.38 ) $ (0.03 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 63,965 63,824 63,904 63,801 Diluted 63,965 63,952 63,904 63,801





FORTERRA, INC.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands)

December 31, 2018 2017 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 35,793 $ 104,534 Receivables, net 198,468 192,654 Inventories 285,030 236,655 Prepaid expenses 7,289 5,381 Other current assets 17,509 27,059 Current assets held for sale - 12,242 Total current assets 544,089 578,525 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment, net 492,167 412,572 Goodwill 508,193 496,141 Intangible assets, net 183,789 225,304 Investment in equity method investee 50,607 54,445 Other long-term assets 14,407 18,866 Non-current assets held for sale - 25,385 Total assets $ 1,793,252 $ 1,811,238 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities Trade payables $ 114,708 $ 108,560 Accrued liabilities 70,236 72,782 Deferred revenue 9,138 9,029 Current portion of long-term debt 12,510 12,510 Current portion of tax receivable agreement 15,457 34,601 Current liabilities held for sale - 4,615 Total current liabilities 222,049 242,097 Non-current liabilities Long-term debt 1,176,095 1,181,277 Long-term capital leases 134,948 4,155 Deferred tax liabilities 46,615 67,481 Deferred gain on sale-leaseback 9,338 75,743 Other long-term liabilities 22,667 25,032 Long-term tax receivable agreement 73,318 82,962 Total liabilities 1,685,030 1,678,747 Commitments and Contingencies Equity Common stock, $0.001 par value. 190,000 shares authorized; 64,206 and 64,231 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively 18 18 Additional paid-in-capital 234,931 230,023 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (10,740 ) (5,098 ) Retained deficit (115,987 ) (92,452 ) Total shareholders' equity 108,222 132,491 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,793,252 $ 1,811,238





FORTERRA, INC.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands)

Year ended

December 31, 2018 2017 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net loss $ (24,365 ) $ (2,060 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation & amortization expense 105,423 115,659 (Gain) / loss on business divestiture (6,016 ) 32,278 (Gain) / loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment (4,266 ) 2,107 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 8,143 8,123 Stock-based compensation expense 6,240 3,696 Impairment on property, plant, and equipment and goodwill 956 10,551 Earnings from equity method investee (10,162 ) (12,360 ) Distributions from equity method investee 13,141 13,717 Unrealized gain on derivative instruments, net (1,408 ) (5,251 ) Unrealized foreign currency gains, net (527 ) (615 ) Provision (recoveries) for doubtful accounts (1,224 ) 2,947 Deferred income taxes (20,768 ) (25,496 ) Tax receivable agreement non-cash items - (46,180 ) Deferred rent 1,373 2,616 Other non-cash items 83 196 Change in assets and liabilities: Receivables, net (2,466 ) (16,831 ) Inventories (45,313 ) 1,838 Other current assets 8,657 (24,003 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (4,548 ) (19,424 ) Other assets & liabilities 4,243 826 NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES 27,196 42,334 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Purchase of property, plant and equipment, and intangible assets (50,609 ) (52,514 ) Proceeds from business divestiture 618 23,200 Proceeds from sale of fixed assets 8,429 - Settlement of net investment hedges (4,990 ) - Assets and liabilities acquired, business combinations, net (4,500 ) (36,709 ) NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES (51,052 ) (66,023 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Payment of debt issuance costs - (2,498 ) Payments on senior term loan (12,510 ) (12,008 ) Proceeds from senior term loan, net - 200,000 Proceeds from revolver - 194,000 Payments on revolver - (293,000 ) Payment pursuant to tax receivable agreement (30,407 ) - Other financing activities (534 ) (244 ) NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) FINANCING ACTIVITIES (43,451 ) 86,250 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (1,434 ) 1,949 Net change in cash and cash equivalents (68,741 ) 64,510 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 104,534 40,024 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 35,793 $ 104,534





Additional Statistics

(unaudited)

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures

In addition to our results calculated under generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"), in this earnings release we also present adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin. Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin are non-GAAP measures and have been presented in this earnings release as supplemental measures of financial performance that are not required by, or presented in accordance with GAAP. We calculate adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) before net interest expense, depreciation and amortization, income tax (expense) benefit, and before loss (gain) on sale of property, plant and equipment, impairment and exit charges, transaction costs, inventory step-up impacting margins, loss on business divestitures, non-cash compensation and certain other income and expenses, such as the change in the tax receivable agreement liability. Adjusted EBITDA margin represents adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net sales. Prior period amounts have been adjusted to reflect the current period calculation of adjusted EBITDA.

Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin are presented in this earnings release because they are important metrics used by management as one of the means by which it assesses our financial performance. Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin are also frequently used by analysts, investors and other interested parties to evaluate companies in our industry. We use adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin as supplements to GAAP measures of performance to evaluate the effectiveness of our business strategies, to make budgeting decisions, to allocate resources and to compare our performance relative to our peers. Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin are also important measures for assessing our operating results and evaluating each operating segment's performance on a consistent basis, by excluding the impacts of depreciation, amortization, income tax expense, interest expense and other items not indicative of ongoing operating performance. Additionally, these measures, when used in conjunction with related GAAP financial measures, provide investors with additional financial analytical framework that management uses, in addition to historical operating results, as the basis for financial, operational and planning decisions and present measurements that third parties have indicated are useful in assessing the Company and its results of operations.

Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin have certain limitations. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to consolidated net income (loss), and in the case of our segment results, adjusted EBITDA should not be considered an alternative to EBITDA, which the CODM reviews for purposes of evaluating segment profit, or in the case of any of the non-GAAP measures, as a substitute for any other measure of financial performance calculated in accordance with GAAP. Similarly, adjusted EBITDA margin should not be considered as an alternative to gross margin or any other margin calculated in accordance with GAAP. These measures also should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or nonrecurring items for which these non-GAAP measures make adjustments. Additionally, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin are not intended to be liquidity measures because of certain limitations such as: (i) they do not reflect our cash outlays for capital expenditures or future contractual commitments; (ii) they do not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, working capital; (iii) they do not reflect interest expense, or the cash requirements necessary to service interest, or principal payments, on indebtedness; (iv) they do not reflect income tax expense or the tax necessary to pay income taxes; and (v) although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized will often have to be replaced in the future, and these non-GAAP measures do not reflect cash requirements for such replacements.

Other companies, including other companies in our industry, may not use such measures or may calculate one or more of the measures differently than as presented in this earnings release, limiting their usefulness as a comparative measure. In evaluating adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin, you should be aware that in the future we will incur expenses that are the same as or similar to some of the adjustments made in the calculations below and the presentation of adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin should not be construed to mean that our future results will be unaffected by such adjustments. Management compensates for these limitations by using adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin as supplemental financial metrics and in conjunction with results prepared in accordance with GAAP.





FORTERRA, INC.

Reconciliation of net income (loss) to adjusted EBITDA

(in thousands)

Three months ended December 31, Year ended December 31, 2018 2017 2018 2017 unaudited unaudited Net income (loss) $ (16,952 ) $ 43,158 $ (24,365 ) $ (2,060 ) Interest expense 25,344 13,206 78,337 59,408 Depreciation and amortization 26,053 28,196 105,423 115,659 Income tax (benefit) expense (3,266 ) (15,224 ) 3,085 (40,672 ) EBITDA1 31,179 69,336 162,480 132,335 (Gain) loss on sale of property, plant & equipment, net2 (1,820 ) 358 (4,267 ) 2,107 Impairment and exit charges3 445 216 4,336 13,220 Transaction costs4 298 1,452 2,541 7,743 Inventory step-up impacting margin5 - 282 464 2,433 Loss on business divestitures6 - 672 - 32,278 Non-cash compensation7 1,652 1,008 6,240 3,696 Change in tax receivable agreement liability8 - (45,440 ) - (46,180 ) Other (gains) losses9 - 360 (6,688 ) (117 ) Earnings from equity method investee 10 (2,417 ) (2,911 ) (10,162 ) (12,360 ) Pro-rata share of Adjusted EBITDA from equity method investee 11 3,553 3,995 13,751 16,666 Adjusted EBITDA $ 32,890 $ 29,328 $ 168,695 $ 151,821 Adjusted EBITDA margin 9.7 % 8.1 % 11.4 % 9.6 % Gross profit 58,755 56,438 245,569 253,108 Gross profit margin 17.3 % 15.6 % 16.6 % 16.0 %

1 For purposes of evaluating segment profit, the Company's chief operating decision maker reviews EBITDA as a basis for making the decisions to allocate resources and assess performance. 2 (Gain) loss on sale of property, plant and equipment, primarily related to the disposition of manufacturing facilities. 3 Impairment of goodwill and long-lived assets and other exit and disposal costs. 4 Legal, valuation, accounting, advisory and other costs related to business combinations and other transactions. 5 Effect of the purchase accounting step-up in the value of inventory to fair value recognized in cost of goods sold as a result of business combinations. 6 Loss on divestiture of U.S. concrete and steel pressure pipe business, net of specific items for which adjustments are separately made elsewhere in the calculation of adjusted EBITDA presented herein. 7 Non-cash equity compensation expense. 8 Adjustments to the estimated value of the tax receivable agreement due primarily to the December 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. 9 Other (gains) losses, including the non-cash gain on a divestiture transaction completed in January 2018 and gains on insurance proceeds related to the destruction of property. 10 Net income from Forterra's 50% ownership in the Concrete Pipe & Precast LLC ("CP&P") joint venture accounted for under the equity method of accounting. Prior to the quarter ended September 30, 2018, Forterra did not adjust for this item in its calculation of Adjusted EBITDA. 11 Adjusted EBITDA from Forterra's 50% ownership in the CP&P joint venture. Calculated as CP&P net income adjusted primarily to add back Forterra's pro-rata portion of CP&P's depreciation and amortization and interest expense. Prior to the quarter ended September 30, 2018, Forterra did not adjust for this item in its calculation of Forterra's Adjusted EBITDA.





FORTERRA, INC.

Reconciliation of segment EBITDA to segment adjusted EBITDA

(in thousands)

For the three months ended December 31, 2018: Drainage Pipe & Products Water Pipe & Products Corporate and Other Total EBITDA1 $ 33,894 $ 15,624 $ (18,339 ) $ 31,179 (Gain) loss on sale of property, plant & equipment, net2 (2,179 ) 344 15 (1,820 ) Impairment and exit charges3 153 292 - 445 Transaction costs4 - - 298 298 Inventory step-up impacting margin5 - - - - Loss on divestitures6 - - - - Non-cash compensation7 410 50 1,192 1,652 Other (gains) losses9 401 (401 ) - - Earnings from equity method investee 10 (2,417 ) - - (2,417 ) Pro-rata share of Adjusted EBITDA from equity method investee 11 3,553 - - 3,553 Adjusted EBITDA $ 33,815 $ 15,909 $ (16,834 ) $ 32,890 Adjusted EBITDA margin 17.8 % 10.7 % NM 9.7 % Net sales $ 189,951 $ 149,204 $ - $ 339,155 Gross profit $ 41,078 $ 17,831 $ (154 ) $ 58,755

For the three months ended December 31, 2017: Drainage Pipe & Products Water Pipe & Products Corporate and Other Total EBITDA1 $ 30,786 $ 16,706 $ 21,844 $ 69,336 Loss on sale of property, plant & equipment, net2 19 339 - 358 Impairment and exit charges3 - 216 - 216 Transaction costs4 - - 1,452 1,452 Inventory step-up impacting margin5 282 - - 282 Loss on divestitures6 - 672 - 672 Non-cash compensation7 257 34 717 1,008 Change in tax receivable agreement liability8 - - (45,440 ) (45,440 ) Other (gains) losses9 29 - 331 360 Earnings from equity method investee 10 (2,911 ) - - (2,911 ) Pro-rata share of Adjusted EBITDA from equity method investee 11 3,995 - - 3,995 Adjusted EBITDA $ 32,457 $ 17,967 $ (21,096 ) $ 29,328 Adjusted EBITDA margin 15.9 % 11.5 % NM 8.1 % Net sales $ 204,610 $ 156,556 $ 3 $ 361,169 Gross profit $ 35,418 $ 21,993 $ (973 ) $ 56,438





FORTERRA, INC.

Reconciliation of segment EBITDA to segment adjusted EBITDA

(in thousands)

For the year ended December 31, 2018: Drainage Pipe & Products Water Pipe & Products Corporate and Other Total EBITDA1 $ 156,735 $ 64,547 $ (58,802 ) $ 162,480 (Gain) loss on sale of property, plant & equipment, net2 (5,598 ) 1,316 15 (4,267 ) Impairment and exit charges3 1,886 2,458 (8 ) 4,336 Transaction costs4 - - 2,541 2,541 Inventory step-up impacting margin5 464 - - 464 Non-cash compensation7 1,695 256 4,289 6,240 Change in tax receivable agreement liability8 - - - - Other (gains) losses9 920 (1,671 ) (5,937 ) (6,688 ) Earnings from equity method investee 10 (10,162 ) - - (10,162 ) Pro-rata share of Adjusted EBITDA from equity method investee 11 13,751 - - 13,751 Adjusted EBITDA $ 159,691 $ 66,906 $ (57,902 ) $ 168,695 Adjusted EBITDA margin 19.7 % 10.0 % NM 11.4 % Net sales $ 811,477 $ 668,235 $ - $ 1,479,712 Gross profit $ 174,786 $ 71,471 $ (688 ) $ 245,569

For the year ended December 31, 2017: Drainage Pipe & Products Water Pipe & Products Corporate and Other Total EBITDA1 $ 129,618 $ 47,587 $ (44,870 ) $ 132,335 Loss on sale of property, plant & equipment, net2 15 2,092 - 2,107 Impairment and exit charges3 (14 ) 12,395 839 13,220 Transaction costs4 - - 7,743 7,743 Inventory step-up impacting margin5 2,433 - - 2,433 Loss on divestitures6 - 32,278 - 32,278 Non-cash compensation7 711 379 2,606 3,696 Change in tax receivable agreement liability8 - - (46,180 ) (46,180 ) Other (gains) losses9 29 (942 ) 796 (117 ) Earnings from equity method investee 10 (12,360 ) - - (12,360 ) Pro-rata share of Adjusted EBITDA from equity method investee 11 16,666 - - 16,666 Adjusted EBITDA $ 137,098 $ 93,789 $ (79,066 ) $ 151,821 Adjusted EBITDA margin 16.4 % 12.6 % NM 9.6 % Net sales $ 834,810 $ 745,555 $ 48 $ 1,580,413 Gross profit $ 147,741 $ 108,320 $ (2,953 ) $ 253,108

1 For purposes of evaluating segment profit, the Company's chief operating decision maker reviews EBITDA as a basis for making the decisions to allocate resources and assess performance. 2 (Gain) loss on sale of property, plant and equipment, primarily related to the disposition of manufacturing facilities. 3 Impairment of goodwill and long-lived assets and other exit and disposal costs. 4 Legal, valuation, accounting, advisory and other costs related to business combinations and other transactions. 5 Effect of the purchase accounting step-up in the value of inventory to fair value recognized in cost of goods sold as a result of business combinations. 6 Loss on divestiture of U.S. concrete and steel pressure pipe business, net of specific items for which adjustments are separately made elsewhere in the calculation of adjusted EBITDA presented herein. 7 Non-cash equity compensation expense. 8 Adjustments to the estimated value of the tax receivable agreement due primarily to the December 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. 9 Other (gains) losses, including the non-cash gain on a divestiture transaction completed in January 2018 and gains on insurance proceeds related to the destruction of property. 10 Net income from Forterra's 50% ownership in the CP&P joint venture accounted for under the equity method of accounting. Prior to the quarter ended September 30, 2018, Forterra did not adjust for this item in its calculation of Adjusted EBITDA. 11 Adjusted EBITDA from Forterra's 50% ownership in the CP&P joint venture. Calculated as CP&P net income adjusted primarily to add back Forterra's pro-rata portion of CP&P's depreciation and amortization and interest expense. Prior to the quarter ended September 30, 2018, Forterra did not adjust for this item in its calculation of Forterra's Adjusted EBITDA.





FORTERRA, INC.

Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA Guidance for Full Year 2019

(in millions)

FY 2019 Adjusted EBITDA Guidance Low High Net Loss $ (38 ) $ (16 ) Interest expense 90 92 Income tax expense 10 16 Depreciation and amortization 104 104 Other EBITDA adjustments 4 4 Adjusted EBITDA $ 170 $ 200

