BBX Capital Corporation Reports Financial Results For the Fourth Quarter and Full Year, 2018

Selected highlights of BBX Capital's consolidated financial results include:
Fourth Quarter 2018 Compared to Fourth Quarter 2017:
- Total consolidated revenues of $231.9 million vs. $225.6 million, an increase of 2.8%
- Net income attributable to shareholders of $11.3 million vs. $45.6 million
- Diluted earnings per share of $0.12 vs. $0.45
- Provision for income taxes of $9.6 million vs. benefit for income taxes of $39.7 million primarily due to a decrease in net deferred tax liabilities in December 2017 as a result of the enactment of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act
- Free cash flow of $30.8 million vs. $4.5 million (1)
- Adjusted EBITDA of $36.6 million vs. $26.5 million (2)
Year Ended December 31, 2018 Compared to the Year Ended December 31, 2017:
- Total consolidated revenues of $947.6 million vs. $869.6 million, an increase of 9.0%
- Net income attributable to shareholders of $35.1 million vs. $83.9 million
- Diluted earnings per share of $0.36 vs. $0.81
- Provision for income taxes of $31.6 million vs. benefit for income taxes of $9.7 million primarily due to the decrease in net deferred tax liabilities in December 2017 described above
- Free cash flow of $41.1 million vs. $43.6 million (1)
- Adjusted EBITDA of $109.2 million vs. $122.9 million (2)
Balance Sheet as of December 31, 2018 Compared to December 31, 2017:
- Total consolidated assets of $1.7 billion vs. $1.6 billion
- Total shareholders' equity of $549.6 million vs. $585.5 million
- Fully diluted book value per share of $5.70 vs. $5.63
"The Company recently announced its intention to take Bluegreen Vacations Corporation (NYSE: BXG) ("Bluegreen") private through a statutory short-form merger under Florida law. Each share of Bluegreen's common stock outstanding at the effective time of the merger, other than shares beneficially owned by BBX Capital and shareholders who duly exercise and perfect appraisal rights in accordance with Florida law, would pursuant to the merger be converted into the right to receive $16.00 per share in cash. As a result of the proposed merger, BBX Capital will own 100% of Bluegreen Vacations," commented Alan B. Levan, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of BBX Capital Corporation.
Bluegreen Vacations
"During 2018, Bluegreen Vacations focused on expanding inventory and its footprint, improving efficiencies and revenue capabilities, and positioning the company for future growth. Highlights include: its agreement to acquire inventory and, by 2021, the resort management contract with Manhattan Club in New York City; its acquisition of the Éilan Hotel & Spa in San Antonio, Texas, and its fee-based service agreement with Marquee Resort in New Orleans, Louisiana. During 2018, Bluegreen also adopted a no tolerance policy toward abusive practices by so-called "timeshare exit firms' and took a critical first step in Bluegreen's ongoing ERP modernization project with the installation of an upgraded point of sale and sales and inventory accounting system. Bluegreen also continued its focus on improving its marketing efforts including testing new digital programs in tandem with its traditional marketing programs, as well as exploring supplementary marketing alliances and channels. Bluegreen's goal is growth in its portfolio of comprehensive, fee-based resort management, financial and sales and marketing services, and continued improvement in market efficiencies with a focus on increasing average sales volume per guest and average sales price per transaction.
BBX Capital Real Estate
"Throughout 2018, BBX Capital Real Estate continued to pursue its growth strategy by focusing on acquiring or developing primarily for-sale housing communities, rental apartment communities and commercial properties, as well as investing in opportunistic real estate joint ventures with third party developers. During the year, BBX Capital Real Estate's joint venture investments both completed projects and commenced new projects. Efforts were also directed toward maximizing value at its mixed-use developments by monetizing outparcels and buildings within its legacy assets and projects. BBX Capital Real Estate also experienced strong lot sales at its Beacon Lake Community in St. Johns County, Florida during the year. With a focus towards future sustainable growth and diversification, BBX Capital Real Estate acquired a fifty percent (50%) membership interest in The Altman Companies, LLC and interests in the management of seven multi-family real estate developments of Altman. We believe this transaction will provide BBX Capital Real Estate a more complete operating platform to support its long-term growth.
IT'SUGAR
"IT'SUGAR, one of the largest specialty candy retailers in the world, opened four new stores in 2018. In November 2018, IT'SUGAR announced the return of FAO Schweetz, the over-the-top, 2,150-square-foot candy shop and "retail-tainment" experience operated by IT'SUGAR within the FAO Schwarz flagship store in New York City at 30 Rockefeller Plaza.
Renin Holdings
"During 2018, Renin continued its retail and online growth through distribution at Lowes, Home Depot, and Wayfair. In December, one of the Company's best-selling barn style door kits became available to Costco members across the country (in store and online). Renin recently showcased its product assortment of closet doors, barn style doors, door hardware, and home décor products at the International Builders Show ("IBS") in Las Vegas. IBS is one of the largest gathering of home and building professionals in North America with upwards of 60,000 attendees. Renin's products, particularly its barn-style doors, continue to be featured on "Property Brothers," HGTV's hit television series.
"As we have stated each quarter, since many of our assets do not generate income on a regular or predictable basis, our objective continues to be long term growth as measured by increases in book value and intrinsic value over time. Our goal is to streamline our business verticals so that our business model can be more easily analyzed and followed by the markets. To this end, we will continue to review the performance of our assets and investments and consider transactions involving the sale, disposition or a spin-off of assets, investments or subsidiaries," Levan concluded.
For additional information regarding the proposed merger, please view BBX Capital's press release issued on March 4, 2019, and more detailed information regarding the merger, including additional details regarding the terms of the merger, how the merger will affect Bluegreen's shareholders, and the rights of Bluegreen's shareholders with respect to the merger, including, without limitation, appraisal rights, will be contained in a Schedule 13E-3 to be filed with the SEC by BBX Capital (and certain other filers). Such Schedule 13E-3 and amendments thereto will be available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. In addition, a copy of the final Schedule 13E-3 will be mailed to Bluegreen's shareholders at least 30 days prior to the effective date of the merger. Bluegreen's shareholders should carefully review the entire Schedule 13E-3.
For more complete and detailed information regarding BBX Capital and its financial results, business, operations, investments and risks, please see BBX Capital's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, which will be available on the SEC's website, https://www.sec.gov, and on BBX Capital's website, www.BBXCapital.com, upon filing with the SEC.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures: The Company refers to certain non-GAAP financial measures in this press release, including EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, System-wide Sales of VOIs, and Free Cash Flow. Please see the supplemental tables for how these terms are defined and for reconciliations of such measures to the most comparable GAAP financial measures.
***
The following selected information relates to the operating activities of Bluegreen Vacations Corporation ("Bluegreen Vacations" or "Bluegreen"), BBX Capital's Real Estate, Renin Holdings, LLC ("Renin"), and IT'SUGAR, LLC ("IT'SUGAR").
Bluegreen Vacations - Selected Financial Data
Selected highlights of Bluegreen Vacations' financial results include:
Fourth Quarter 2018 Compared to Fourth Quarter 2017:
- Sales of VOIs of $58.8 million vs. $65.9 million
- System-wide sales of VOIs of $146.0 million vs. $151.9 million (1)
- Other fee-based services revenue of $28.6 million vs. $28.3 million
- Income before income taxes of $26.2 million vs. $28.9 million
- Adjusted EBITDA of $31.7 million vs. $35.5 million (2)
- Free cash flow of $22.9 million vs. $12.5 million (3)
Year Ended December 31, 2018 Compared to the Year Ended December 31, 2017:
- Sales of VOIs of $254.2 million vs. $242.0 million
- System-wide sales of VOIs of $624.1 million vs. $619.3 million (1)
- Other fee-based services revenue of $118.0 million vs. $111.8 million
- Income before income taxes of $128.9 million vs. $137.0 million
- Adjusted EBITDA of $141.8 million vs. $150.3 million (2)
- Free cash flow of $44.3 million vs. $51.9 million (3)
In addition to BBX Capital's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, more complete and detailed information regarding Bluegreen Vacations and its financial results, business, operations and risks can be found in Bluegreen Vacations' Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, which is available to view on the SEC's website, https://www.sec.gov , and on Bluegreen Vacations' website, www.BluegreenVacations.com.
BBX Capital Real Estate - Selected Financial Data
Selected highlights of BBX Capital Real Estate's financial results include:
Fourth Quarter 2018 Compared to Fourth Quarter 2017:
- Revenues of $5.2 million vs. $2.2 million, an increase of 136.4%
- Pre-tax income from sales of real estate inventory of $1.8 million vs. $0
- Equity in net earnings of unconsolidated real estate joint ventures of $13.0 million vs. $4.1 million
- Income before income taxes of $14.6 million vs. $4.2 million
Year Ended December 31, 2018 Compared to the Year Ended December 31, 2017:
- Revenues of $31.3 million vs. $8.8 million, an increase of 225.7%
- Pre-tax income from sales of real estate inventory of $7.7 million vs. $0
- Equity in net earnings of unconsolidated real estate joint ventures of $14.2 million vs. $12.5 million
- Income before income taxes of $30.2 million vs. $16.1 million
During the quarter ended December 31, 2018, BBX Capital Real Estate's joint ventures that developed The Addison on Millenia and Altis at Shingle Creek sold their respective multifamily apartment communities for significant gains, which resulted in an increase in equity in net earnings of unconsolidated real estate joint ventures. In addition, BBX Capital Real Estate continued its development of the Beacon Lake Community in St. Johns County, Florida, and closed on the sale of 46 developed lots to homebuilders, resulting in $4.6 million in revenues and $1.8 million of pre-tax income.
During the quarter, BBX Capital Real Estate also expanded its operating platform through the acquisition of a 50% membership interest in the Altman Companies, a developer and manager of multifamily apartment communities.
Renin - Selected Financial Data
Selected highlights of Renin's financial results include:
Fourth Quarter 2018 Compared to Fourth Quarter 2017:
- Trade sales of $21.2 million vs. $17.5 million, an increase of 21.1%
- Gross margin of $4.2 million vs. $3.9 million
- Gross margin percentage of 19.7% vs. 22.2%
- Income before income taxes of $1.8 million vs. $1.1 million
- Adjusted EBITDA of $2.4 million vs $1.7 million (1)
Year Ended December 31, 2018 Compared to the Year Ended December 31, 2017:
- Trade sales of $68.4 million vs. $68.9 million, a decrease of 0.7%
- Gross margin of $12.9 million vs. $14.0 million
- Gross margin percentage of 18.9% vs. 20.3%
- Income before income taxes of $2.5 million vs. $2.2 million
- Adjusted EBITDA of $5.0 million vs $4.6 million (1)
Renin's operating results for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 reflect an increase in trade sales associated with a higher volume of sales to retail distributors, partially offset by a decrease in its gross margin percentage primarily due to higher product costs and inventory reserves. In addition, selling, general, and administrative expenses declined as a result of cost saving initiatives at its manufacturing facilities and corporate offices.
IT'SUGAR- Selected Financial Data
Selected highlights of IT'SUGAR's financial results include:
Fourth Quarter 2018 Compared to Fourth Quarter 2017:
- Trade sales of $20.7 million vs. $19.9 million, an increase of 4.0%
- Gross margin of $7.9 million vs. $7.6 million
- Gross margin percentage of 38.4% vs. 38.4%
- Loss before income taxes of $1.9 million vs. $0.4 million
Year Ended December 31, 2018 Compared to the Period from June 16, 2017 (Date of Acquisition) Through December 31, 2017:
- Trade sales of $79.6 million vs. $46.7 million, an increase of 70.1%
- Gross margin of $32.9 million vs. $21.0 million
- Gross margin percentage of 41.3% vs. 45.0%
- (Loss) income before income taxes of $(2.4) million vs. $2.6 million
IT'SUGAR's operating results for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 reflect revenues associated with the previously announced FAO Schweetz location in New York City operated by IT'SUGAR, which opened during the quarter, and increased costs primarily associated with hiring three new executives, including the previously announced appointment of Mark Davis as IT'SUGAR's Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer.
Other Investments:
The Company has other investments in various operating businesses, including restaurant locations throughout Florida and companies in the confectionery industry, which generated aggregate losses before income taxes of $5.7 million and $8.7 million, including impairment losses of $4.0 million and $5.4 million, during the fourth quarter of 2018 and 2017, respectively. The Company's losses before income taxes from these other investments were $16.8 million and $22.1 million for the years ended December 31, 2018 and 2017, respectively. Although the Company expects to continue to incur losses from these businesses during 2019, the Company has been engaged in efforts during 2018 to reduce the size of certain of these businesses, including the closure of manufacturing facilities and the elimination of corporate personnel and infrastructure.
About BBX Capital Corporation: BBX Capital Corporation (NYSE: BBX) (OTCQX: BBXTB) is a Florida-based diversified holding company whose principal investments include Bluegreen Vacations Corporation (NYSE: BXG), BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin Holdings, and IT'SUGAR. For additional information, please visit www.BBXCapital.com.
About Bluegreen Vacations Corporation: Bluegreen Vacations Corporation (NYSE: BXG) is a leading vacation ownership company that markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) and manages resorts in top leisure and urban destinations. The Bluegreen Vacation Club is a flexible, points-based, deeded vacation ownership plan with approximately 216,000 owners, 69 Club and Club Associate Resorts and access to more than 11,000 other hotels and resorts through partnerships and exchange networks as of December 31, 2018. Bluegreen Vacations also offers a portfolio of comprehensive, fee-based resort management, financial, and sales and marketing services, to or on behalf of third parties. Bluegreen is approximately 90% owned by BBX Capital Corporation (NYSE: BBX) (OTCQX: BBXTB), a diversified holding company. For further information, visit www.BluegreenVacations.com.
The following supplemental table represents BBX Capital's Consolidating Statement of Operations (unaudited) for the three months ended December 31, 2018 (in thousands):
|Bluegreen
|BBX Capital Real Estate
|Renin
|IT'SUGAR
|Other
|Reconciling Items and Eliminations
|Segment Total
Revenues:
Sales of VOIs
|$
|58,813
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|58,813
Fee-based sales commissions
|48,841
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|48,841
Other fee-based services
|28,552
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|28,552
Cost reimbursements
|15,375
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|15,375
Trade sales
|-
|-
|21,212
|20,651
|11,518
|(9
|)
|53,372
Sales of real estate inventory
|-
|4,633
|-
|-
|-
|-
|4,633
Interest income
|22,143
|213
|-
|-
|41
|(634
|)
|21,763
Net gains on sales of real estate assets
|-
|(235
|)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(235
|)
Other revenue
|(68
|)
|629
|-
|25
|433
|(211
|)
|808
Total revenues
|173,656
|5,240
|21,212
|20,676
|11,992
|(854
|)
|231,922
Costs and expenses:
Cost of VOIs sold
|3,975
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|3,975
Cost of other fee-based services
|18,986
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|18,986
Cost reimbursements
|15,375
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|15,375
Interest expense
|9,239
|-
|141
|40
|33
|1,760
|11,213
Recoveries from loan losses, net
|-
|(1,367
|)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(1,367
|)
Impairment losses
|-
|181
|-
|-
|3,961
|-
|4,142
Selling, general and administrative expenses
|99,867
|2,045
|2,262
|9,823
|5,863
|6,983
|126,843
Total costs and expenses
|147,442
|3,692
|19,432
|22,583
|17,736
|8,734
|219,619
Equity in net earnings of unconsolidated real estate joint ventures
|-
|13,029
|-
|-
|-
|-
|13,029
Foreign exchange gain
|-
|-
|(23
|)
|-
|-
|-
|(23
|)
Income (loss) before income taxes
|26,214
|14,577
|1,757
|(1,907
|)
|(5,744
|)
|(9,588
|)
|25,309
The following supplemental table represents BBX Capital's Consolidating Statement of Operations (unaudited) for the three months ended December 31, 2017 (in thousands):
|Bluegreen
|BBX Capital Real Estate
|Renin
|IT'SUGAR
|Other
|Reconciling Items and Eliminations
|Segment Total(1)
Revenues:
Sales of VOIs
|$
|65,923
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|65,923
Fee-based sales commissions
|50,343
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|50,343
Other fee-based services
|28,377
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|28,377
Cost reimbursements
|11,979
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|11,979
Trade sales
|-
|-
|17,488
|19,889
|8,333
|-
|45,710
Interest income
|21,203
|310
|-
|1
|49
|(920
|)
|20,643
Net gains on sales of real estate assets
|-
|277
|-
|-
|-
|-
|277
Other revenue
|432
|1,628
|-
|50
|367
|(155
|)
|2,322
Total revenues
|178,257
|2,215
|17,488
|19,940
|8,749
|(1,075
|)
|225,574
Costs and expenses:
Cost of VOIs sold
|6,327
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|6,327
Cost of other fee-based services
|15,897
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|15,897
Cost reimbursements
|11,979
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|11,979
Cost of trade sales
|-
|-
|13,609
|12,248
|7,884
|-
|33,741
Interest expense
|6,198
|-
|166
|-
|80
|1,179
|7,623
Recoveries from loan losses, net
|-
|(1,397
|)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(1,397
|)
Impairment losses
|-
|368
|-
|-
|5,421
|-
|5,789
Net gains on cancellation of junior subordinated debentures
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Reimbursements of litigation costs and penalty
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(1,450
|)
|(1,450
|)
Selling, general and administrative expenses
|108,942
|3,125
|2,708
|8,096
|4,087
|9,527
|136,485
Total costs and expenses
|149,343
|2,096
|16,483
|20,344
|17,472
|9,256
|214,994
Equity in net earnings of unconsolidated real estate joint ventures
|-
|4,113
|-
|-
|-
|-
|4,113
Foreign exchange loss
|-
|-
|119
|-
|-
|-
|119
Income (loss) before income taxes
|$
|28,914
|4,232
|1,124
|(404
|)
|(8,723
|)
|(10,331
|)
|14,812
The following supplemental table represents BBX Capital's Consolidating Statement of Operations (unaudited) for the year ended December 31, 2018 (in thousands):
|Bluegreen
|BBX Capital Real Estate
|Renin
|IT'SUGAR
|Other
|Reconciling Items and Eliminations
|Segment Total
Revenues:
Sales of VOIs
|$
|254,225
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|254,225
Fee-based sales commissions
|216,422
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|216,422
Other fee-based services
|118,024
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|118,024
Cost reimbursements
|62,534
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|62,534
Trade sales
|-
|-
|68,417
|79,618
|31,472
|(21
|)
|179,486
Sales of real estate inventory
|-
|21,771
|-
|-
|-
|-
|21,771
Interest income
|85,914
|2,277
|-
|1
|147
|(2,838
|)
|85,501
Net gains on sales of real estate assets
|-
|4,563
|-
|-
|-
|-
|4,563
Other revenue
|1,201
|2,653
|-
|159
|1,889
|(835
|)
|5,067
Total revenues
|738,320
|31,264
|68,417
|79,778
|33,508
|(3,694
|)
|947,593
Costs and expenses:
Cost of VOIs sold
|23,813
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|23,813
Cost of other fee-based services
|72,968
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|72,968
Cost reimbursements
|62,534
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|62,534
Cost of trade sales
|-
|-
|55,483
|46,718
|23,468
|(21
|)
|125,648
Cost of real estate inventory sold
|-
|14,116
|-
|-
|-
|-
|14,116
Interest expense
|34,709
|-
|638
|40
|275
|6,276
|41,938
Recoveries from loan losses, net
|-
|(8,603
|)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(8,603
|)
Impairment losses
|-
|521
|-
|-
|4,147
|-
|4,668
Reimbursements of litigation costs and penalty
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(600
|)
|(600
|)
Selling, general and administrative expenses
|415,403
|9,210
|9,903
|35,404
|22,398
|45,623
|537,941
Total costs and expenses
|609,427
|15,244
|66,024
|82,162
|50,288
|51,278
|874,423
Equity in net earnings of unconsolidated real estate joint ventures
|-
|14,194
|-
|-
|-
|-
|14,194
Foreign exchange gain
|-
|-
|68
|-
|-
|-
|68
Income (loss) before income taxes
|$
|128,893
|30,214
|2,461
|(2,384
|)
|(16,780
|)
|(54,972
|)
|87,432
The following supplemental table represents BBX Capital's Consolidating Statement of Operations (unaudited) for the year ended December 31, 2017 (in thousands):
|Bluegreen
|BBX Capital Real Estate
|Renin
|IT'SUGAR
|Other
|Reconciling Items and Eliminations
|Segment Total(1)
Revenues:
Sales of VOIs
|$
|242,017
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|242,017
Fee-based sales commissions
|229,389
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|229,389
Other fee-based services
|111,819
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|111,819
Cost reimbursements
|52,639
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|52,639
Trade sales
|-
|-
|68,935
|46,765
|26,385
|-
|142,085
Interest income
|86,876
|2,225
|-
|2
|74
|(5,469
|)
|83,708
Net gains on sales of real estate assets
|-
|1,451
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,451
Other revenue
|312
|5,145
|-
|64
|1,540
|(599
|)
|6,462
Total revenues
|723,052
|8,821
|68,935
|46,831
|27,999
|(6,068
|)
|869,570
Costs and expenses:
Cost of VOIs sold
|17,679
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|17,679
Cost of other fee-based services
|64,560
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|64,560
Cost reimbursements
|52,639
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|52,639
Cost of trade sales
|-
|-
|54,941
|25,744
|25,233
|-
|105,918
Interest expense
|29,977
|-
|509
|-
|335
|4,384
|35,205
Recoveries from loan losses, net
|-
|(7,495
|)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(7,495
|)
Impairment losses
|-
|1,646
|-
|-
|5,785
|-
|7,431
Net gains on cancellation of junior subordinated debentures
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(6,929
|)
|(6,929
|)
Reimbursements of litigation costs and penalty
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(13,169
|)
|(13,169
|)
Selling, general and administrative expenses
|421,199
|11,127
|11,112
|18,489
|18,698
|52,853
|533,478
Total costs and expenses
|586,054
|5,278
|66,562
|44,233
|50,051
|37,139
|789,317
Equity in net earnings of unconsolidated real estate joint ventures
|-
|12,541
|-
|-
|-
|-
|12,541
Foreign exchange loss
|-
|-
|(193
|)
|-
|-
|-
|(193
|)
Income (loss) before income taxes
|$
|136,998
|16,084
|2,180
|2,598
|(22,052
|)
|(43,207
|)
|92,601
The following supplemental table presents Bluegreen's System-wide sales of VOIs (1) for the three months and year ended December 31, 2018 and 2017 as well as a reconciliation of Bluegreen's Sales of VOIs to its System-wide sales of VOIs (unaudited) (in thousands):
|For the Three Months Ended
|For the Year Ended
|December 31,
|December 31,
|2018
|2017
|2018
|2017
Sales of VOIs
|$
|58,813
|65,923
|254,225
|242,017
Provision for loan losses
|15,379
|12,906
|51,305
|46,397
Gross Sales of VOI's
|74,192
|78,829
|305,530
|288,414
Plus: Fee-based sales
|71,767
|73,098
|318,540
|330,854
System-wide sales of VOIs, net
|$
|145,959
|151,927
|624,070
|619,268
(1) System-wide Sales of VOIs is a non-GAAP measure and represents all sales of VOIs, whether owned by Bluegreen or a third party immediately prior to the sale. Sales of VOIs owned by third parties are transacted as sales of VOIs in Bluegreen's Vacation Club through the same selling and marketing process it uses to sell its VOI inventory. Bluegreen considers system-wide sales of VOIs to be an important operating measure because it reflects all sales of VOIs by its sales and marketing operations without regard to whether Bluegreen or a third party owned such VOI inventory at the time of sale. System-wide sales of VOIs should not be considered as an alternative to sales of VOIs or any other measure of financial performance derived in accordance with GAAP or to any other method of analyzing results as reported under GAAP.
The following supplemental table represents BBX Capital's free cash flow (1) for the three months and year ended December 31, 2018 and 2017 as well as a reconciliation of cash flow from operating activities to free cash flow (unaudited) (in thousands):
|For the Three Months Ended
|For the Year Ended
|December 31,
|December 31,
|2018
|2017
|2018
|2017
Cash flow from operating activities
|$
|43,052
|12,419
|86,639
|65,599
Capital expenditures for property and equipment
|(12,234
|)
|(7,887
|)
|(45,550
|)
|(22,045
|)
Free cash flow
|$
|30,818
|4,532
|41,089
|43,554
The following supplemental table represents Bluegreen's free cash flow (1) for the three months and year ended December 31, 2018 and 2017 as well as a reconciliation of Bluegreen's cash flows from operating activities to its free cash flow (unaudited) (in thousands):
|For the Three Months Ended
|For the Year Ended
|December 31,
|December 31,
|2018
|2017
|2018
|2017
Cash flow from operating activities
|$
|31,092
|17,281
|76,834
|65,970
Capital expenditures for property and equipment
|(8,192
|)
|(4,735
|)
|(32,539
|)
|(14,115
|)
Free cash flow
|$
|22,900
|12,546
|44,295
|51,855
(1) Free cash flow is a non-GAAP measure and is defined as cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures for property and equipment. The Company and Bluegreen focus on the generation of free cash flow. The Company considers free cash flow to be a useful supplemental measure of the Company's and Bluegreen's ability to generate cash flow from operations and is a supplemental measure of liquidity. Free cash flow should not be considered as an alternative to cash flow from operating activities as a measure of its liquidity. The Company's computation of free cash flow may differ from the methodology utilized by other companies. Investors are cautioned that the item excluded from free cash flow is a significant component in understanding and assessing the Company's financial performance.
The following supplemental table presents Bluegreen's EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, (1) defined below, for the three months and year ended December 31, 2018 and 2017, as well as a reconciliation of Bluegreen's net income to its EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (unaudited) (in thousands):
|For the Three Months Ended
|For the Year Ended
|December 31,
|December 31,
|2018
|2017
|2018
|2017
Net income
|$
|22,670
|69,746
|100,352
|139,343
Provision (benefit) for income taxes
|3,544
|(40,832
|)
|28,541
|(2,345
|)
Income before income taxes
|26,214
|28,914
|128,893
|136,998
Add/(Less):
Interest income (other than interest earned on VOI notes receivable)
|(1,821
|)
|(1,387
|)
|(6,044
|)
|(6,874
|)
Interest expense
|4,064
|1,753
|15,195
|12,168
Franchise taxes
|19
|51
|199
|178
Depreciation and amortization
|3,303
|2,541
|12,392
|9,632
Bluegreen EBITDA
|31,779
|31,872
|150,635
|152,102
EBITDA attributable to the noncontrolling
interest in Bluegreen/Big Cedar Vacations
|(2,947
|)
|(3,305
|)
|(12,468
|)
|(12,485
|)
One-time payment to Bass Pro
|-
|4,781
|-
|4,781
Loss on assets held-for-sale
|(6
|)
|2
|3
|46
Corporate realignment costs
|2,899
|2,157
|3,650
|5,836
Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|31,725
|35,507
|141,820
|150,280
(1) Bluegreen's EBITDA is defined as earnings or net income, before taking into account interest income (excluding interest earned on VOI notes receivable), interest expense (excluding interest expense incurred on financings related to Bluegreen's receivable-backed notes payable), income and franchise taxes, and depreciation and amortization. For purposes of the EBITDA calculation, no adjustments were made for interest income earned on Bluegreen's VOI notes receivable or the interest expense incurred on debt that is secured by such notes receivable because they are both considered to be part of the operations of Bluegreen's business.
Bluegreen's Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA adjusted for amounts attributable to noncontrolling interest in Bluegreen/Big Cedar Vacations (in which Bluegreen has a 51% equity interest) and items that the Company believes are not representative of ongoing operating results.
The Company considers Bluegreen's EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to be an indicator of Bluegreen's operating performance, and they are used to measure Bluegreen's ability to service debt, fund capital expenditures and expand its business. EBITDA is also used by companies, lenders, investors and others because it excludes certain items that can vary widely across different industries or among companies within the same industry. For example, interest expense can be dependent on a company's capital structure, debt levels and credit ratings. Accordingly, the impact of interest expense on earnings can vary significantly among companies. Additionally, the tax positions of companies can also vary because of their differing abilities to take advantage of tax benefits and because of the tax policies of the jurisdictions in which they operate. As a result, effective tax rates and provision for income taxes can vary considerably among companies. EBITDA also excludes depreciation and amortization because companies utilize productive assets of different ages and use different methods of both acquiring and depreciating productive assets. These differences can result in considerable variability in the relative costs of productive assets and the related depreciation and amortization expense among companies.
The Company considers Bluegreen's Adjusted EBITDA to be a useful supplemental measure of Bluegreen's operating performance that facilitates the comparability of historical financial periods.
EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to net income as an indicator of Bluegreen's financial performance or as an alternative to cash flow from operating activities as a measure of its liquidity. The Company's computation of Bluegreen's EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA may differ from the methodology utilized by other companies. Investors are cautioned that items excluded from EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are significant components in understanding and assessing Bluegreen's financial performance.
The following supplemental table presents Renin's EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, (1) defined below, for the three months and year ended December 31, 2018 and 2017, as well as a reconciliation of Renin's net income to its EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (unaudited) (in thousands):
|For the Three Months Ended
|For the Year Ended
|December 31,
|December 31,
|2018
|2017
|2018
|2017
Net income from Renin
|$
|1,082
|887
|$
|1,610
|1,484
Provision from income taxes
|675
|237
|851
|696
Income before income taxes
|1,757
|1,124
|2,461
|2,180
Add:
Interest expense
|141
|161
|638
|509
Depreciation and amortization
|467
|542
|1,953
|1,713
EBITDA
|2,365
|1,832
|5,052
|4,402
Foreign exchange (gain) loss
|23
|(119
|)
|(68
|)
|193
Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|2,388
|1,713
|$
|4,984
|4,595
(1) Renin's EBITDA is defined as its earnings, or net income, before taking into account interest expense, income taxes, and depreciation and amortization, including the amortization of product displays provided to customers for marketing purposes that are presented as a reduction of trade sales under GAAP.
Renin's Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA adjusted for foreign exchange gains and losses, as exchange rates may vary significantly among companies.
The Company considers Renin's EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to be an indicator of Renin's operating performance, and they are used to measure Renin's ability to service debt, fund capital expenditures and expand its business. EBITDA is also used by companies, lenders, investors and others because it excludes certain items that can vary widely across different industries or among companies within the same industry.
The Company considers Renin's Adjusted EBITDA to be a useful supplemental measure of Renin's operating performance that facilitates the comparability of historical financial periods.
EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to net income as an indicator of Renin's financial performance or as an alternative to cash flow from operating activities as a measure of its liquidity. The Company's computation of Renin's EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA may differ from the methodology utilized by other companies, and investors are cautioned that items excluded from EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are significant components in understanding and assessing Renin's financial performance.
The following supplemental table presents BBX Capital's EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, (1) defined below, for the three months and year ended December 31, 2018 and 2017, as well as a reconciliation of BBX Capital's net income to its EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (unaudited) (in thousands):
|For the Three Months Ended
|For the Years Ended
|December 31,
|December 31,
|2018
|2017
|2018
|2017
Net income
|$
|15,667
|54,535
|55,793
|102,303
Provision (benefit) for income taxes
|9,642
|(39,723
|)
|31,639
|(9,702
|)
Income before income taxes
|25,309
|14,812
|87,432
|92,601
Add/(less):
Interest income (other than interest earned on
VOI notes receivable)
|(1,441
|)
|(827
|)
|(5,631
|)
|(3,706
|)
Interest expense
|11,213
|7,623
|41,938
|35,205
Interest expense on receivable-backed debt
|(5,175
|)
|(4,445
|)
|(19,514
|)
|(17,809
|)
Franchise taxes
|19
|51
|199
|178
Depreciation and amortization
|5,776
|4,982
|21,788
|16,762
EBITDA
|35,701
|22,196
|126,212
|123,231
EBITDA attributable to non-controlling interests
|(5,972
|)
|(4,984
|)
|(26,674
|)
|(14,531
|)
(Gain) loss on assets held-for-sale
|(6
|)
|2
|3
|46
Foreign exchange (gain) loss
|23
|(118
|)
|(68
|)
|193
Corporate realignment cost
|6,843
|4,613
|9,677
|9,133
One-time payment to Bass Pro
|-
|4,781
|-
|4,781
Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|36,589
|26,490
|109,150
|122,853
(1) BBX Capital's EBITDA is defined as earnings or net income, before taking into account interest income (excluding interest earned on VOI notes receivable), interest expense (excluding interest expense incurred on financings related to Bluegreen's receivable-backed notes payable), income and franchise taxes, and depreciation and amortization. For purposes of the EBITDA calculation, no adjustments were made for interest income earned on Bluegreen's VOI notes receivable or the interest expense incurred on debt that is secured by such notes receivable because they are both considered to be part of the operations of Bluegreen's business.
BBX Capital's Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA adjusted for amounts attributable to noncontrolling interest in Bluegreen and Bluegreen/Big Cedar Vacations (in which Bluegreen has a 51% equity interest) and items that the BBX Capital believes are not representative of ongoing operating results including restructuring charges and goodwill impairment losses.
The BBX Capital considers EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to be an indicator of BBX Capital's operating performance, and they are used to measure BBX Capital's ability to service debt, fund capital expenditures and expand its business. EBITDA is also used by companies, lenders, investors and others because it excludes certain items that can vary widely across different industries or among companies within the same industry. For example, interest expense can be dependent on a company's capital structure, debt levels and credit ratings. Accordingly, the impact of interest expense on earnings can vary significantly among companies. Additionally, the tax positions of companies can also vary because of their differing abilities to take advantage of tax benefits and because of the tax policies of the jurisdictions in which they operate. As a result, effective tax rates and provision for income taxes can vary considerably among companies. EBITDA also excludes depreciation and amortization because companies utilize productive assets of different ages and use different methods of both acquiring and depreciating productive assets. These differences can result in considerable variability in the relative costs of productive assets and the related depreciation and amortization expense among companies.
BBX Capital considers Adjusted EBITDA to be a useful supplemental measure of its operating performance that facilitates the comparability of historical financial periods.
EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to net income as an indicator of BBX Capital's financial performance or as an alternative to cash flow from operating activities as a measure of its liquidity. BBX Capital's EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA may differ from the methodology utilized by other companies. Investors are cautioned that items excluded from EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are significant components in understanding and assessing BBX Capital's financial performance.
