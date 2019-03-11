RTDNA Canada Announces Prairie Region Award Finalists

SASKATOON, SASKATCHEWAN / ACCESSWIRE / March 11, 2019 / RTDNA Canada is pleased to recognize excellence in electronic journalism in the Prairie Region with the finalists for the regional awards.
RTDNA Canada Awards honour the best journalists, programs, stations and newsgathering organizations in radio, television and digital.
Prairie Region winners will be announced at the regional awards ceremony on April 6, 2019 in Saskatoon, SK. To read more about the meeting, or to register, visit
http://www.rtdnacanada.com/events/2019-prairie-regional-meeting/
Congratulations to the finalists for their exceptional work!
2019 RTDNA Award - PRAIRIE Region Finalists:
Digital
Best Podcast
- CBC Manitoba - Jets Stream
- CBC Saskatchewan - Boushie
- Global News Radio - 770 CHQR: Faces in the Crowd
Breaking News - Charlie Edwards Award
- CBC Saskatchewan - Humboldt Broncos Bus Crash
- CTV Regina - Justice For Our Stolen Children camp, Early Morning Eviction
- Global Edmonton - Strathcona County Explosions
Continuing Coverage - Ron Laidlaw Award
- CBC Manitoba - Tina Fontaine
- CTV Saskatoon - Humboldt Broncos Bus Crash
- Global Saskatoon - Humboldt Broncos Bus Crash
Data Storytelling
- CBC Calgary - Gauging Albertans' Values Series
- CBC Manitoba - Deadly Force - Canadians Killed by Police
- Global Calgary - Calgary Flood - 5 Years Later
Digital Media Award (Large Market)
- CBC Manitoba - Creative Visual Storytelling
- CTV Calgary - CTVNewsCalgary.ca
- Global Calgary - Calgary Olympic Vote - Decision 2026
Digital Media Award (Small/Medium Market)
- CBC Saskatchewan - Call Me Brad
- CBC Saskatchewan - New Lens on Life
- CTV Regina - HumboldtStrong
Diversity - Adrienne Clarkson Award
- CBC Calgary - Drawing a Line in the Oilsands
- CBC Edmonton - Shisha Shutdown - Public Safety or Police Bias?
- CBC Saskatchewan - Is Reconciliation Possible?
- Global News - Brian Sinclair - A Man was Ignored to Death in an ER 10 Years ago. It could Happen Again
Excellence in Social Media
- CBC Calgary - Why Does Alberta still Have a Separate Catholic School System? Here's a 2-Minute Explanation
- CBC Calgary - How to Cool your House in 3 Easy Steps
- CBC Saskatoon - Humboldt Crash
News - Live Special Events - Gord Sinclair Award
- CBC North - AWG Digital Coverage
- CBC Saskatoon - CBC Asks - Should Saskatoon Build a Downtown Arena
- CTV Saskatchewan - Humboldt Strong, Humboldt Broncos Season Opener
Opinion and Commentary - Sam Ross Award
- CBC Indigenous - What Reconciliation Feels like to People "Locked in a Bathroom' for a Century
- CBC Manitoba - Remember Arthur
- CBC Saskatchewan - Two Dads
Sports - Feature Reporting
- CBC Calgary - Friendship Born out of Grief, Finding Solace in Gym
- CBC Edmonton - "I can Tackle just as Hard'
- Global Saskatoon - Humboldt Bronco Layne Matechuk Leaves Hospital after 6 Months
Multiplatform
Dejero Award for Best Technical Innovation
- CTV Calgary - Record Snowstorm
- CTV Edmonton - Live Weather from the River Valley
- Global Calgary - Humboldt Broncos Funerals
Excellence in Innovation
- CBC Saskatchewan - Manitoba and North: Beyond 94
- Global Calgary - Calgary Olympic Vote - Decision 2026
- Global News Winnipeg - Portage and Main
Investigative - Dan McArthur Award
- CBC Edmonton - Unassisted Death
- CBC Manitoba - Minister Tickles
- Global News Winnipeg - Exploited Children
Original / Enterprise
- CBC Manitoba - A Soldier's Suicide
- CBC Saskatoon - Unprotected
- Global Saskatoon - Fighting to Die - Medically Assisted Death Fails Saskatoon Family
Radio
Breaking News - Charlie Edwards Award
- 650 CKOM - Humboldt Broncos Bus Tragedy
- 680 CJOB - Winnipeg Beer Store Standoff
Continuing Coverage - Ron Laidlaw Award
- 650 CKOM - Humboldt Broncos Bus Tragedy
- CBC Calgary - Faces of Fentanyl
- CBC Saskatchewan - Humboldt Bus Crash - Semi Safety
Diversity - Adrienne Clarkson Award
- CBC North Yellowknife - Tlicho Yoga, The Trailbreaker
- CBC Saskatchewan - Street Warriors
- CBC Saskatoon - Saskatoon Morning Reconciliation Panel
Excellence in Sound - Dick Smyth Award
- CBC Calgary - Songbird Interrupted
- CBC Calgary - The Bullet Cello
- CBC Edmonton - Candy Cane Lane
- CBC Saskatchewan - North Central Basketball
Long Feature - Dave Rogers Award (Small/Medium Market)
- CBC North Yellowknife - Stitching a Story, Trailbreaker
- CBC North Yellowknife - The Right to Dream, Fort Providence Youth Fight for a Youth Centre
- CBC Saskatchewan - "Christmas Miracle', Woman Finds Birth Mother 64 Years after Adoption
- CBC Saskatchewan - How to Support a Child Through Trauma, Beautiful Mess
Long Feature - Dave Rogers Award (Large Market)
- 680 CJOB - Surviving Canada's Most Powerful Tornado
- CBC Manitoba - A son's transition - A Mother's Journey
- Global News Radio - 770 CHQR: Father I Never Knew
News - Live Special Events - Gord Sinclair Award
- CBC Edmonton - Edmonton AM Grey Cup Special
- CBC North Yellowknife - Indigenous Expo Remote, Trail's End
Opinion and Commentary - Sam Ross Award
- 680 CJOB - Geoff Currier - The Final Word, No Best Friends?
- CBC Saskatchewan - Bridging the Gap, Blue Sky
- Global News Radio - 770 CHQR: Gold Medal Gong Show
Radio News Information Program - Peter Gzowski Award
- 650 CKOM - Humboldt Broncos Bus Tragedy, Gormley Show
- CBC Calgary/CBC Vancouver - Alberta Bans BC Wine Phone-in, The Homestretch/On the Coast Co-Production
- CBC Saskatoon - After the Crash, Live from Humboldt
Radio Newscast - Byron MacGregor Award (Large Market)
- 680 CJOB - Live at 5 on 680 CJOB
- CBC Manitoba - CBC Radio Newscast
- CHQT - Global News Radio 880 - Best News Ever
Radio Newscast - Byron MacGregor Award (Small/Medium Market)
- 650 CKOM - Humboldt Broncos Bus Tragedy
- 980 CJME - Gerald Stanley Verdict
Short Feature - Dave Rogers Award (Large Market)
- 630 CHED - Forgiveness, What's Eileen Thinking?
- CHQT - Global News Radio 880 - A Love Story Worth Listening To
Short Feature - Dave Rogers Award (Small/Medium Market)
- CBC North Yellowknife - A Broken Lifeline, The Impact of Kugluktuk's Cancelled Barge
- CBC North Yellowknife - A Legend is Born
- CBC Saskatoon - Metis Fiddlers
Sports - Feature Reporting
- 680 CJOB - From Life Support to the Hardcourt
- CBC Edmonton - A Winning Sound
- CBC Saskatchewan - Meet the Riders
Television
Breaking News - Charlie Edwards Award
- CTV Calgary - Officer Down
- CTV Winnipeg - Onanole Shooting
- Global Calgary - Mysterious Medical Emergency
Continuing Coverage Ron Laidlaw Award
- CTV Winnipeg - Winnipeg's Meth Crisis
- Global Calgary - Hell & Back - 5 Years After the Flood
- Global Edmonton - Violence Against Teachers
Diversity - Adrienne Clarkson Award
- CTV Winnipeg - Finding Her Voice
- Global Calgary - Pride Without Prejudice
- Global Edmonton - Family Matters, All Kinds of Families
- Global Regina - A House is Not a Home
Excellence in Video - Hugh Haugland Award
- CBC Calgary - Figure Skater
- Global Calgary - Sisterhood of Colour
- Global Regina - Jesse James Tin
Long Feature - Dave Rogers Award (Large Market)
- CTV Calgary - Poison Pills
- CTV Edmonton - Highway to Alaska
- Global Edmonton - Global News ALL IN
Long Feature - Dave Rogers Award (Small/Medium Market)
- CBC Saskatchewan - New Lens on Life
- Global Regina - Forever in the Clouds
- Global Regina - Twinkle Star Project
News - Live Special Events - Gord Sinclair Award
- CTV Calgary - Grey Cup Victory Rally
- CTV Winnipeg - Election 2018
- Global Regina - Marijuana Legalization Special
Opinion and Commentary - Sam Ross Award
- Global Edmonton - Condo Fires, Bob Layton Editorial
Short Feature - Dave Rogers Award (Large Market)
- CityNews Winnipeg - Lateral Empathy, From Gangs to Volunteers
- CTV Edmonton - Good Deed
- Global Calgary - Breast Cancer Show & Tell
Short Feature - Dave Rogers Award (Small/Medium Market)
- CHAT TV - Epic Journey
- Global Regina - Family Ties in the Sky
- Global Regina - A Train Trip through Time: The Southern Prairie Railway
Sports - Feature Reporting
- CBC Edmonton - Pompoms to Powerhouse
- CTV Calgary - Making a Point
- CTV Calgary - Tyson Defies the Odds
- Global Regina - Kaleb Dahlgren
TV News Information Program - Trina McQueen Award
- CBC Edmonton - Our Edmonton: Quirky Work
- CTV Two Alberta - Alberta Primetime: Politics for the People
- Global Regina - Focus Saskatchewan, Humboldt Broncos
TV Newscast - Bert Cannings Award (Large Market)
- CBC Manitoba - Portage and Main: Live
- CTV Winnipeg - CTV Winnipeg News at Six, Onanole Shooting
- Global Edmonton - Global News Hour at 6, On the Road: Grey Cup Festival
TV Newscast - Bert Cannings Award (Small/Medium Market)
- CBC Saskatchewan - Humboldt Crash
- Global Regina - Global News at 6
- Global Saskatoon - Global News at 6: Humboldt Broncos Bus Crash
About RTDNA
RTDNA Canada is the voice of broadcast and digital journalists and news managers in Canada. We believe an informed public is vital to a democratic society. Canadian Journalisms purpose is to serve the public interest. It is our responsibility to act independently, to be fair and respectful, and to report the facts. The RTDNA Canada Code of Journalistic Ethics, adopted by the Canadian Broadcast Standards Council, is used to measure fairness and accuracy in our profession. We welcome its adoption by all practicing journalists.
Become a Member: https://rtdna.wildapricot.org/join-us
Contact Information
Fiona Conway
President, RTNDA Canada
president@rtdnacanada.com
Jill Smith
Co-chair, Prairie Region, RTDNA Canada
jill.smith@bellmedia.ca
Liam Nixon
Co-chair, Prairie Region, RTDNA Canada
liam.nixon@globalnews.ca
Jennifer Nguyen
RTDNA Canada Awards
info@rtdnacanada.com
http://www.rtdnacanada.com
