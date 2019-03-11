RTDNA Canada Announces Prairie Region Award Finalists

SASKATOON, SASKATCHEWAN / ACCESSWIRE / March 11, 2019 / RTDNA Canada is pleased to recognize excellence in electronic journalism in the Prairie Region with the finalists for the regional awards.

RTDNA Canada Awards honour the best journalists, programs, stations and newsgathering organizations in radio, television and digital.

Prairie Region winners will be announced at the regional awards ceremony on April 6, 2019 in Saskatoon, SK. To read more about the meeting, or to register, visit

http://www.rtdnacanada.com/events/2019-prairie-regional-meeting/

Congratulations to the finalists for their exceptional work!

2019 RTDNA Award - PRAIRIE Region Finalists:

Digital

Best Podcast

CBC Manitoba - Jets Stream

CBC Saskatchewan - Boushie

Global News Radio - 770 CHQR: Faces in the Crowd

Breaking News - Charlie Edwards Award

CBC Saskatchewan - Humboldt Broncos Bus Crash

CTV Regina - Justice For Our Stolen Children camp, Early Morning Eviction

Global Edmonton - Strathcona County Explosions

Continuing Coverage - Ron Laidlaw Award

CBC Manitoba - Tina Fontaine

CTV Saskatoon - Humboldt Broncos Bus Crash

Global Saskatoon - Humboldt Broncos Bus Crash

Data Storytelling

CBC Calgary - Gauging Albertans' Values Series

CBC Manitoba - Deadly Force - Canadians Killed by Police

Global Calgary - Calgary Flood - 5 Years Later

Digital Media Award (Large Market)

CBC Manitoba - Creative Visual Storytelling

CTV Calgary - CTVNewsCalgary.ca

Global Calgary - Calgary Olympic Vote - Decision 2026

Digital Media Award (Small/Medium Market)

CBC Saskatchewan - Call Me Brad

CBC Saskatchewan - New Lens on Life

CTV Regina - HumboldtStrong

Diversity - Adrienne Clarkson Award

CBC Calgary - Drawing a Line in the Oilsands

CBC Edmonton - Shisha Shutdown - Public Safety or Police Bias?

CBC Saskatchewan - Is Reconciliation Possible?

Global News - Brian Sinclair - A Man was Ignored to Death in an ER 10 Years ago. It could Happen Again

Excellence in Social Media

CBC Calgary - Why Does Alberta still Have a Separate Catholic School System? Here's a 2-Minute Explanation

CBC Calgary - How to Cool your House in 3 Easy Steps

CBC Saskatoon - Humboldt Crash

News - Live Special Events - Gord Sinclair Award

CBC North - AWG Digital Coverage

CBC Saskatoon - CBC Asks - Should Saskatoon Build a Downtown Arena

CTV Saskatchewan - Humboldt Strong, Humboldt Broncos Season Opener

Opinion and Commentary - Sam Ross Award

CBC Indigenous - What Reconciliation Feels like to People "Locked in a Bathroom' for a Century

CBC Manitoba - Remember Arthur

CBC Saskatchewan - Two Dads

Sports - Feature Reporting

CBC Calgary - Friendship Born out of Grief, Finding Solace in Gym

CBC Edmonton - "I can Tackle just as Hard'

Global Saskatoon - Humboldt Bronco Layne Matechuk Leaves Hospital after 6 Months

Multiplatform

Dejero Award for Best Technical Innovation

CTV Calgary - Record Snowstorm

CTV Edmonton - Live Weather from the River Valley

Global Calgary - Humboldt Broncos Funerals

Excellence in Innovation

CBC Saskatchewan - Manitoba and North: Beyond 94

Global Calgary - Calgary Olympic Vote - Decision 2026

Global News Winnipeg - Portage and Main

Investigative - Dan McArthur Award

CBC Edmonton - Unassisted Death

CBC Manitoba - Minister Tickles

Global News Winnipeg - Exploited Children

Original / Enterprise

CBC Manitoba - A Soldier's Suicide

CBC Saskatoon - Unprotected

Global Saskatoon - Fighting to Die - Medically Assisted Death Fails Saskatoon Family

Radio

Breaking News - Charlie Edwards Award

650 CKOM - Humboldt Broncos Bus Tragedy

680 CJOB - Winnipeg Beer Store Standoff

Continuing Coverage - Ron Laidlaw Award

650 CKOM - Humboldt Broncos Bus Tragedy

CBC Calgary - Faces of Fentanyl

CBC Saskatchewan - Humboldt Bus Crash - Semi Safety

Diversity - Adrienne Clarkson Award

CBC North Yellowknife - Tlicho Yoga, The Trailbreaker

CBC Saskatchewan - Street Warriors

CBC Saskatoon - Saskatoon Morning Reconciliation Panel

Excellence in Sound - Dick Smyth Award

CBC Calgary - Songbird Interrupted

CBC Calgary - The Bullet Cello

CBC Edmonton - Candy Cane Lane

CBC Saskatchewan - North Central Basketball

Long Feature - Dave Rogers Award (Small/Medium Market)

CBC North Yellowknife - Stitching a Story, Trailbreaker

CBC North Yellowknife - The Right to Dream, Fort Providence Youth Fight for a Youth Centre

CBC Saskatchewan - "Christmas Miracle', Woman Finds Birth Mother 64 Years after Adoption

CBC Saskatchewan - How to Support a Child Through Trauma, Beautiful Mess

Long Feature - Dave Rogers Award (Large Market)

680 CJOB - Surviving Canada's Most Powerful Tornado

CBC Manitoba - A son's transition - A Mother's Journey

Global News Radio - 770 CHQR: Father I Never Knew

News - Live Special Events - Gord Sinclair Award

CBC Edmonton - Edmonton AM Grey Cup Special

CBC North Yellowknife - Indigenous Expo Remote, Trail's End

Opinion and Commentary - Sam Ross Award

680 CJOB - Geoff Currier - The Final Word, No Best Friends?

CBC Saskatchewan - Bridging the Gap, Blue Sky

Global News Radio - 770 CHQR: Gold Medal Gong Show

Radio News Information Program - Peter Gzowski Award

650 CKOM - Humboldt Broncos Bus Tragedy, Gormley Show

CBC Calgary/CBC Vancouver - Alberta Bans BC Wine Phone-in, The Homestretch/On the Coast Co-Production

CBC Saskatoon - After the Crash, Live from Humboldt

Radio Newscast - Byron MacGregor Award (Large Market)

680 CJOB - Live at 5 on 680 CJOB

CBC Manitoba - CBC Radio Newscast

CHQT - Global News Radio 880 - Best News Ever

Radio Newscast - Byron MacGregor Award (Small/Medium Market)

650 CKOM - Humboldt Broncos Bus Tragedy

980 CJME - Gerald Stanley Verdict

Short Feature - Dave Rogers Award (Large Market)

630 CHED - Forgiveness, What's Eileen Thinking?

CHQT - Global News Radio 880 - A Love Story Worth Listening To

Short Feature - Dave Rogers Award (Small/Medium Market)

CBC North Yellowknife - A Broken Lifeline, The Impact of Kugluktuk's Cancelled Barge

CBC North Yellowknife - A Legend is Born

CBC Saskatoon - Metis Fiddlers

Sports - Feature Reporting

680 CJOB - From Life Support to the Hardcourt

CBC Edmonton - A Winning Sound

CBC Saskatchewan - Meet the Riders

Television

Breaking News - Charlie Edwards Award

CTV Calgary - Officer Down

CTV Winnipeg - Onanole Shooting

Global Calgary - Mysterious Medical Emergency

Continuing Coverage Ron Laidlaw Award

CTV Winnipeg - Winnipeg's Meth Crisis

Global Calgary - Hell & Back - 5 Years After the Flood

Global Edmonton - Violence Against Teachers

Diversity - Adrienne Clarkson Award

CTV Winnipeg - Finding Her Voice

Global Calgary - Pride Without Prejudice

Global Edmonton - Family Matters, All Kinds of Families

Global Regina - A House is Not a Home

Excellence in Video - Hugh Haugland Award

CBC Calgary - Figure Skater

Global Calgary - Sisterhood of Colour

Global Regina - Jesse James Tin

Long Feature - Dave Rogers Award (Large Market)

CTV Calgary - Poison Pills

CTV Edmonton - Highway to Alaska

Global Edmonton - Global News ALL IN

Long Feature - Dave Rogers Award (Small/Medium Market)

CBC Saskatchewan - New Lens on Life

Global Regina - Forever in the Clouds

Global Regina - Twinkle Star Project

News - Live Special Events - Gord Sinclair Award

CTV Calgary - Grey Cup Victory Rally

CTV Winnipeg - Election 2018

Global Regina - Marijuana Legalization Special

Opinion and Commentary - Sam Ross Award

Global Edmonton - Condo Fires, Bob Layton Editorial

Short Feature - Dave Rogers Award (Large Market)

CityNews Winnipeg - Lateral Empathy, From Gangs to Volunteers

CTV Edmonton - Good Deed

Global Calgary - Breast Cancer Show & Tell

Short Feature - Dave Rogers Award (Small/Medium Market)

CHAT TV - Epic Journey

Global Regina - Family Ties in the Sky

Global Regina - A Train Trip through Time: The Southern Prairie Railway

Sports - Feature Reporting

CBC Edmonton - Pompoms to Powerhouse

CTV Calgary - Making a Point

CTV Calgary - Tyson Defies the Odds

Global Regina - Kaleb Dahlgren

TV News Information Program - Trina McQueen Award

CBC Edmonton - Our Edmonton: Quirky Work

CTV Two Alberta - Alberta Primetime: Politics for the People

Global Regina - Focus Saskatchewan, Humboldt Broncos

TV Newscast - Bert Cannings Award (Large Market)

CBC Manitoba - Portage and Main: Live

CTV Winnipeg - CTV Winnipeg News at Six, Onanole Shooting

Global Edmonton - Global News Hour at 6, On the Road: Grey Cup Festival

TV Newscast - Bert Cannings Award (Small/Medium Market)

CBC Saskatchewan - Humboldt Crash

Global Regina - Global News at 6

Global Saskatoon - Global News at 6: Humboldt Broncos Bus Crash

About RTDNA

RTDNA Canada is the voice of broadcast and digital journalists and news managers in Canada. We believe an informed public is vital to a democratic society. Canadian Journalisms purpose is to serve the public interest. It is our responsibility to act independently, to be fair and respectful, and to report the facts. The RTDNA Canada Code of Journalistic Ethics, adopted by the Canadian Broadcast Standards Council, is used to measure fairness and accuracy in our profession. We welcome its adoption by all practicing journalists.

Become a Member: https://rtdna.wildapricot.org/join-us

Contact Information

Fiona Conway

President, RTNDA Canada

president@rtdnacanada.com

Jill Smith

Co-chair, Prairie Region, RTDNA Canada

jill.smith@bellmedia.ca

Liam Nixon

Co-chair, Prairie Region, RTDNA Canada

liam.nixon@globalnews.ca

Jennifer Nguyen

RTDNA Canada Awards

info@rtdnacanada.com

http://www.rtdnacanada.com

SOURCE: RTDNA Canada

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/538656/RTDNA-Canada-Announces-Prairie-Region-Award-Finalists