FinCanna Capital Corp.: FinCanna to Present at the 2019 LD Micro Virtual Conference

Scheduled for Wednesday March 13 at 11:40am Pacific Time / 2:40pm Eastern Time

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE March 12, 2019 - FinCanna Capital Corp. ("FinCanna") (CSE: CALI) (OTCQB: FNNZF) a royalty company for the U.S. licensed medical cannabis industry announces that it will be presenting at the second annual LD Micro Virtual Conference on Wednesday March 13 at 11:40am Pacific Time / 2:40pm Eastern Time. Mr. Andriyko Herchak, CEO of FinCanna Capital, will be delivering the presentation and answering questions from investors.

You can access the live presentation at the following link: https://www.webcaster4.com/Player/Index?webcastId=29766&g=6a5481b5-20ad-4169-bb55-31994d722c17&uid=5159214&sid=

To register for the event and receive updates, click here .

"We are delighted to be hosting our second virtual event in order to showcase some of the truly unique names in micro-cap" stated Chris Lahiji, President of LD Micro. "There are a great number of people and companies who are unable to attend our live events, due to any number of reasons, so we are happy to offer an additional way for companies to present to investors without taking a lot of time out of their day-to-day operations. While virtual events will never replace the experience of sitting in the same room as other humans, it is a great format for updating the investor community and getting increased exposure."

Mr. Herchak added, "we are very pleased to be part of the LD Micro virtual conference and look forward to sharing recent corporate developments with interested investors and our shareholders."

The conference will be held via webcast and will feature over 40 companies in the small / micro-cap space.

View FinCanna Capital Corp. profile here: https://www.ldmicro.com/profile/CALI.CN

About FinCanna

FinCanna is a royalty company that provides growth capital to rapidly emerging private companies operating in the licensed U.S cannabis industry. The Company earns its revenue from royalties paid by its investee companies that are calculated based on a percentage their total revenues.

FinCanna's scalable royalty model provides an attractive alternative or complement to debt or equity financing for its investee companies. FinCanna is focused on delivering high-impact returns to its shareholders by way of a strategically diversified investment portfolio.

For additional information visit www.fincannacapital.com and FinCanna's profile at www.sedar.com

About LD Micro

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space. What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into an event platform hosting several influential conferences annually (Invitational, Summit, and Main Event).

In 2015, LDM launched the first pure microcap index (the LDMi) to exclusively provide intraday information on the entire sector. LD will continue to provide valuable tools for the benefit of everyone in the small and microcap universe.

For those interested in attending, please contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com or visit www.ldmicro.com for more information.

FinCanna Capital Corp.

Andriyko Herchak, CEO & Director

Investor Relations:

Arlen Hansen

Kin Communications

1-866-684-6730

CALI@kincommunications.com

SOURCE: FinCanna Capital Corp.

