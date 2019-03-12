Norsat International Inc.: Norsat International Launches Family of Products to Address the Issue of 5G Interference

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 12, 2019 / Norsat International Inc. ('Norsat' or 'the Company'), a provider of unique and customized communication solutions for remote and challenging applications, today announced the launch of a family of products and solutions to address interference issues for the forthcoming introduction of 5G within the C-band spectrum.

Norsat's 5G interference product family includes:

· 3200-BPF - This family of C-band phase-locked loop (PLL) LNBs can mitigate 5G signals up to -20 dBm with no performance degradation. This high-performance LNB can be used in conjunction with our BPF-C filters for greater rejection.

· BPF-C Band Pass Filter comes in a variety of frequency ranges with variable rejection offerings.

· Custom LNB and Filters - As every installation is unique depending on the antenna position relative to the 5G source, Norsat can also provide custom variants of these products to meet special requirements.

· Solutions - Norsat offers consulting services to provide complete solutions for existing networks experiencing 5G issues.

C-Band 5G Interference Solution - Low noise block downconverter and band-pass filter solutions

This new series of products is ideally suited for existing installations or new installations needing to mitigate interference with the onset of 5G.

'We are excited to bring these new products and solutions to market to address the increasing issue of 5G interference on C-band ground terminals. Norsat is a pioneer in the satellite industry and has been working through interference issues on satellite terminals for years. We are pleased to be part of the coordination effort to ensure a smooth transition of 5G into the C-band spectrum,' stated Dr. Amiee Chan, President and CEO of Norsat.

Norsat will be launching and showcasing these products at the CABSAT show in Dubai this week at booth G7-32, as well as at NAB in Las Vegas, April 5-8. These products are available now for order with first shipments scheduled for Q2 2019.

For more information on the C-Band Interference products: http://www.norsat.com/5G-interference

About Norsat

Norsat's customized communication solutions include leading-edge product design and development, production, distribution and infield support and service of fly-away satellite terminals, microwave components, antennas, Radio Frequency (RF) signal conditioning products, maritime-based satellite terminals and remote network connectivity solutions.

For further information, contact:

Annette Colligan

Marketing Communications Manager

+1 604-821-2825

SOURCE: Norsat International Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/538632/Norsat-International-Launches-Family-of-Products-to-Address-the-Issue-of-5G-Interference