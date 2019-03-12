Bhang Corporation Announces Official Sponsorship of ICBC Barcelona After-Party Featuring Damian Marley

ICBC Barcelona will take place on March 14th, 2019 at the Auditori de Cornellà, with Bhang's sponsored after-party at the W Barcelona Hotel

LOS ANGELES, March 12, 2019("Bhang" or the "Company"), the global cannabis house of brands with an extensive, award-winning portfolio of products is proud to announce that it will sponsor the International Cannabis Business Conference (ICBC), taking place on March 14th, 2019 in Barcelona, Spain.

With events in Europe, Canada and the U.S., the ICBC is a premier international cannabis business and networking event. This year, ICBC Barcelona has teamed up with Europe's largest cannabis expo Spannabis to create the industry's most dynamic B2B event, attracting top investors and entrepreneurs from across Spain, Europe, and the world.

Bhang is the official sponsor of the ICBC after-party at the iconic W Barcelona Hotel featuring a performance by Grammy-award winning, reggae legend Damian Marley and dance music by NYC's, DJ Mad Out.

"We are delighted to support ICBC's vision of a globally interconnected industry," said Bhang's CEO Scott Van Rixel. "We look forward to connecting with our European distribution partners at the conference and solidifying our entry into the Spanish market. This ICBC/Spannabis event represents an exciting opportunity to promote Bhang in one of Europe's leading cannabis markets."

During the conference, ICBC attendees will experience music, exhibition booths and panel discussions from many leading industry experts including Scott Van Rixel on cannabis capital markets and Bhang COO Jamie Pearson on CBD.

Limited tickets are still available at https://internationalcbc.com/buy-tickets/

If you can't make it to Barcelona, follow the conference on Bhang's Instagramaccount. We'll bring the experience to you!

About Bhang

Bhang's award-winning product portfolio of over 100 cannabis and CBD products includes the most-awarded line of cannabis chocolate bars on the planet, as well as a premium collection of pre-rolls, vapes, beverages, gums, mouth sprays and Bhang-branded merchandise. From public companies to platinum recording artists and organic food companies, Bhang has mastered the art of harnessing mutually beneficial partnerships to bring safe, consistent and delicious products to the world. Learn more at gotbhang.com

Contact