Altigen Communications, Inc. to Present at the 2019 LD Micro Virtual Conference

SAN JOSE, CA /ACCESSWIRE / March 12, 2019 / Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCQB: ATGN), a Silicon Valley based provider of Hosted Skype for Business and Contact Center solutions, today announced that it will present at the second annual LD Micro Virtual Conference on Tuesday, March 12 at 12:40 PM Eastern Time, 9:40 AM Pacific Time. Jerry Fleming, President and CEO, will present and answer questions from investors.

Investors can access the presentation online at: https://www.webcaster4.com/Player/Index?webcastId=29674&g=2780b8a7-9208-4876-8002-cf99ef2f0197&uid=5160207&sid=.

"We are delighted to be hosting our second virtual event in order to showcase some of the truly unique names in micro-cap" stated Chris Lahiji, President of LD Micro. "There are a great number of people and companies who are unable to attend our live events, due to any number of reasons, so we are happy to offer an additional way for companies to present to investors without taking a lot of time out of their day-to-day operations. While virtual events will never replace the experience of sitting in the same room as other humans, it is a great format for updating the investor community and getting increased exposure."

The conference will be held via webcast and will feature over 40 companies in the small- / micro-cap space.

About Altigen Communications

Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCQB: ATGN), a leading Microsoft Cloud Solutions provider, delivers fully managed Unified Communications services, combining Hosted Skype for Business, Advanced Cloud PBX, and Innovative Cloud Contact Center applications with seamless integration to Office 365 for small-to-medium sized businesses and enterprises. Our unique and feature rich Cloud PBX and Multi-channel Contact Center solutions natively integrate with Skype for Business and Office 365 to deliver business-critical functionalities required by SMBs and enterprises. With thousands of customers around the world, Altigen solutions are designed for high reliability, ease of use, seamless integration to Microsoft infrastructure technologies, and are built on a scalable, open standards platform. Altigen's worldwide headquarters is in Silicon Valley, California. For more information, call 1-888- ALTIGEN or visit the web site at www.altigen.com.

About LD Micro

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space. What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into an event platform hosting several influential conferences annually (Invitational, Summit, and Main Event).

In 2015, LDM launched the first pure microcap index (the LDMi) to exclusively provide intraday information on the entire sector. LD will continue to provide valuable tools for the benefit of everyone in the small and microcap universe.

For those interested in attending, please contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com or visit www.ldmicro.com for more information.

Contact:

Carolyn David, Vice President of Finance .

Phone: 408-597-9033

ir@altigen.com

SOURCE: Altigen Communications, Inc.

