MHPS H-100 Gas Turbine



TOKYO, Mar 12, 2019 - (JCN Newswire) - MHI Group's efforts to compete for world-scale LNG liquefaction trains continues to move forward with the completion of successive technical qualification, conducted by oil majors and engineering companies. To date, major LNG players, including ExxonMobil, Shell, Total, along with key engineering contractors such as Bechtel, have all completed extensive qualification studies on Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems' 120MW H-100 Gas Turbine for use as the mechanical driver in conjunction with well-proven compressors of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Compressor Corporation."Acceptance of our LNG Solution by customers around the globe is a real boost for the MHI team," according to Hiroaki Osaki, president of MHI America Oil & Gas Division. "The H-100's two-shaft design provides tremendous end-user benefits in terms of production flexibility, due to its high efficiency and wide operating range. Combined with its class-leading power density, our customers will see a step-change in lowering their production costs by taking full advantage of the potential economies of scale. For on-shore applications, our heavy-duty gas turbine is expected to yield the lowest total installed cost, lowest total life-cycle cost and highest reliability in the industry."The H-100 driver provides the best of both worlds, combining the efficiency and variable speed operation of an aero-derivative, with the durability, reliability and lower emissions and maintenance cost of a heavy-duty industrial gas turbine. The ability to re-start under full settle-out pressure without requiring a large external starter/helper motor, makes the H-100 the most compact, trip-tolerant driver in its class.MHI group is now marketing their H-100-driven main liquefaction solution in single, stand-alone 1x100% strings or multi-unit large scale trains.About Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd.Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd. (MHPS) was formed on February 1 2014, integrating the thermal power generation systems businesses of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI) and Hitachi, Ltd. in a quest to further enhance their social response capabilities in all respects. These include the technological strength to create new products of outstanding quality and reliability, the comprehensive strength in engineering to oversee projects in regions across the globe, and finely honed sales and after-sale servicing capabilities. MHPS aims to come out a winner in global competition and achieve a solid position as a world leader in thermal power generation systems and environmental technologies. For more information, please visit www.mhps.com.