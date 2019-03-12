Regulatory News:

Feb-19 Feb-18 Change Jan-Feb 2019 Jan-Feb 2018 Change Truck Shuttles Trucks 141,109 133,287 +6% 287,069 277,559 +3% Passenger Shuttles Passenger vehicles* 159,469 164,296 -3% 314,497 316,364 -1%

*Includes cars, motorcycles, vehicles with trailers, caravans, camper vans and coaches.

Le Shuttle Freight (Paris:GET) recorded a new all-time record for a month of February with 141,109 trucks transported in February 2019 and an increase of 6% compared to February 2018. Since the beginning of the year 287,069 trucks crossed the Channel onboard Le Shuttle Freight.

Le Shuttle Passenger traffic decreased by 3% compared to February 2018 with 159,469 passenger vehicles transported, mainly due to the dissuasive effect of demonstrations in France. Since the start of January, more than 314,497 passenger vehicles have crossed the Channel with Le Shuttle.

Traffic figures for the month of March will be published on Wednesday 10 April 2019 prior to the opening of trading.

