CommScope's New FIST Modular Splice Closure Prepares Network Operators for High Capacity Networks and Early Adoption of 5G

As governments around the world invigorate broadband with investment in digital infrastructure, the number of 5G connections is expected to exceed one billion by 2025. The next few years are critical to building networks that will meet the demand. In anticipation of this need, CommScope is introducing itsFISTTM Modular Splice Closure that assists network operators with building a fiber foundation for future networks.

Speed of deployment and shortage of skilled labor continue to be a challenge around large fiber connectivity deployments. CommScope's FIST Modular Splice Closure addresses the need to keep pace with subscriber demands using plug-and-play technology. The modular build allows configurations on-site, reducing the need for site inspections, and therefore decreasing rollout lead time.

The new FIST Modular Splice Closure adapts to the constantly-changing needs of the network featuring the following innovations:

Gel sealing technologies: composed of eight interchangeable and wrap around cold-seal segments that are field and factory installable

: universal termination for 1-27 millimeter (mm) cables FIST fiber management: single circuit and single-element splice trays with high levels of performance at high splice capacity

"As we move toward connectivity for a gigabit society, government directives, grants and subsidies are encouraging full fiber infrastructure vital to underpinning 5G coverage," said Ric Johnsen, senior vice president of Network Cables and Connectivity, CommScope. "CommScope's new FIST modular splice closure is a game changer as we consider it the most comprehensive upgrade to our fiber portfolio in decades. This is the type of innovation which will continue to gain in popularity as it helps service providers build a stronger business case for truly converged wireless and wireline networks."

Digital economy is key pillar of future growth

"Fiber is a growth engine for Europe and markets around the world," said Erzsébet Fitori, director general of the FTTH Council Europe. "By investing in smart innovation, governments have the opportunity to shape the global competitiveness of their societies and economies in a digitally managed world. Fiber infrastructure is the foundation for innovation in key areas like IoT, mobile computing and 5G."

"There are a multitude of inventions that are less visible and well-known, but which have also contributed greatly to the communications industries. For every new smartphone, streaming service and internet-connected gadget, there's a network engineer somewhere innovating to ensure the data from these devices is moved quickly, error-free and cost-effectively," said László Bóka, head of Fixed Access SSC, Deutsche Telekom. "While we rarely think of the network as the epicenter of an ongoing series of innovations, that is exactly what it is. Its continued evolution is what enables the services that people have come to love."

More information can be found at the CommScope stand G11 at FTTH Amsterdam, 12-14 March 2019. Learn more by attending the following workshops:

Network and service convergence the key role of fiber

FTTH future proof networks: real life experience from operators

Anticipate the future with all-in-one fiber closure

Innovation for Billions of Connections

