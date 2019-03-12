Cambodia to Host its Largest Digital Technology Conference, Digital Cambodia 2019

PHNOM PENH, CAMBODIA / ACCESSWIRE / March 12, 2019 / 15 to 17 March 2019, Phnom Penh, Cambodia. Digital technology professionals and enthusiasts from across Southeast Asia will descend on Phnom Penh, Cambodia to attend the long awaited three-day long Digital Cambodia 2019.

Hosted by the National Institute of Telecommunications, Information and Communication Technology (NIPTICT), Digital Cambodia 2019 is one of the largest digital and technology events in Cambodia, and is the result of planning and coordination among leaders from the public and private sectors committed to building the digital foundation of Cambodia's rapidly growing economy.

Digital Cambodia 2019 will feature 100 speakers, 150 exhibits, and expected attendance of 20000 people.

Along with NIPTICT, supporting governmental organizations include the Ministry of Posts and Telecommunications, Ministry of Economy and Finance, Ministry of Education, Youth and Sports, Ministry of Industry and Handicrafts, Ministry of Commerce, and the Ministry of Labor and Vocational Training. The supporting private sector organizations include Smart Axiata and Metfone, Cambodia's largest telecommunications providers respectfully, Huawei Technology (Cambodia), and CFOCN, and is co-organized by Sabay Digital Corporation and Two Way Public Relations, two of Cambodia's leading events management and public relations firms.

In addition, sponsorship support is provided bySmart City Consortium, Cellcard, UnionPay, TrueMoney, EZECOM, Oracle, Cisco Systems, PPC Bank, Wing Specialized Bank, PayOn, Mobile C&C, Kilat Events, among others.

With the ultimate goal of preparing Cambodia for a digital economy, and to demonstrate the growth potential of digital technology, Digital Cambodia 2019 serves specific developmental purposes. These include to 1) establish a national platform to showcase Cambodia as an attractive destination for investment in digital and information technology; 2) encourage new digital technology startups, promote entrepreneurship and digital innovation; 3) exchange experiences, discuss trends and challenges in the technology sector, and what problems can be solved through digital technology; 4) Discuss progress of the development of policies, legal framework, and education under which Cambodia's digital economy may thrive; and 5) allow entrepreneurs and startups to develop their network, and meet with potential funding companies.

Through the support and leadership of key government officials, Digital Cambodia 2019 will be made possible. His Excellency Dr. Seng Sopheap, Head of the NIPTICT, provided the vision for this event, setting his eyes on orienting Cambodia to be prepared for the challenges and opportunities in a digital economy. In addition, Dr. Seng wants to create an enabling and conducive environment for digital to develop and grow, which he views will have a positive impact on the broader economy and society.

His Excellency Dr. Aun Pornmoniroth, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Finance, endorsed Digital Cambodia 2019 early on, and has been one of its biggest and most committed champions, providing hands on leadership. Dr. Aun recognizes the value of economic diversification in Cambodia. Digital technology is one key component to achieving this, as it creates the conditions for high growth, spawns supporting sub-sectors, and attracts investors.

His Excellency Tram Iv Tek, Minister of Post and Telecommunication, has paid particularly close attention to Digital Cambodia 2019, recognizing that investors will be keen to explore Cambodia for their businesses and to invest their capital in promising entrepreneurs and their ideas. Through HE Tram's leadership, Cambodia has invested significantly in the telecommunications infrastructure to ensure the technological backbone of Cambodia can support rapid and boundless growth in the digital and technology sectors.

His Excellency Dr. KAN Channmeta, Secretary of State at the Ministry of Posts and Telecommunications, will lead efforts to implement plans to expand telecommunications infrastructure across the country, including strengthening the quality and reliability of telecommunications systems and services. In addition, HE Dr. Kan will ensure that the legal framework that governs telecommunications systems and services allows digital technology to capitalize on investment opportunities, and efficiently and effectively deploy capital.

For more information about the event, please visit www.digitalcambodia.com.kh or Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/OfficialDigitalCambodia/.

About Digital Cambodia

Digital Cambodia 2019 brings the brightest and most innovative minds in digital technology to Phnom Penh, Cambodia for three exciting days filled with thought leadership, insights, and practical solutions. Internationally renowned leaders, innovators and visionaries from business, government, and academia will gather to discuss and showcase recent trends and developments in the digital technology sphere and provide their thoughts and perspective on challenges facing the global and local information technology and communications industry.

