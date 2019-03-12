Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 12, 2019) - TransCanna Holdings Inc. (CSE: TCAN) (FSE: TH8) ("TransCanna" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of new Director, Mr. Steve Giblin. Mr. Giblin is an accomplished leader in the Global hospitality, technology and real estate industries with a demonstrated track record of value creation.

Mr. Giblin has strong C suite relationships with Marriott, Hilton, and Radisson brands and he managed the Silverbirch and Delta hotel real estate portfolios for the British Columbia Investment Management Corporation. As CEO of Silverbirch, he grew revenues from $280m up to $500m and increased the portfolio value over 50%. He has worked closely with other companies including established brands like that of Bentall Kennedy, Great West Life and general contractors, Ellis Don, PCL and Bird.

"We're extremely pleased to welcome Steve to our team. His Expertise managing complex businesses in competitive markets and the breadth of his experience will assist us in our growth initiative and follow through on our corporate governance initiatives." stated Jim Pakulis CEO.

"I am looking forward to working with The Management and the board to create value for our investors and continue to grow the company. I recognize the unique position that TransCanna represents and firmly believe the opportunities Mr. Pakulis has identified in the California market place can be addressed." added Mr. Giblin.

Mr. Giblin will be replacing Mr. John Dacosta. The company wishes to thank Mr. Dacosta for his support and efforts in helping the company launch.

About Transcanna Holdings Inc.

TransCanna Holdings Inc. is a Canadian based company providing branding, transportation and distribution services, through its wholly-owned California subsidiaries, to a range of industries including the cannabis marketplace.

