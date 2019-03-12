DJ ROSTELECOM PJSC: ROSTELECOM ANNOUNCES ITS IFRS FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR OF 2018

ROSTELECOM PJSC (RKMD) ROSTELECOM PJSC: ROSTELECOM ANNOUNCES ITS IFRS FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR OF 2018 12-March-2019 / 10:02 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. rostelecom announces its ifrs financial and operating results for the FOURTH quarter AND FULL YEAR of 2018 DIGITAL SEGMENT CONTRIBUTION UP TO 57% OF TOTAL REVENUE IN 4Q 2018 Moscow, Russia - March 12, 2018 - Rostelecom PJSC (MOEX: RTKM, RTKMP; OTCQX: ROSYY), the largest digital service provider in Russia, today announces its consolidated financial results for the fourth quarter and the full year of 2018 prepared in accordance with IFRS[1],[2]. KEY ACHIEVEMENTS - Meeting guidance on key financial indicators for 2018; - 2018 revenue growth of 5% year-on-year; - The digital segment's[3] contribution to total revenue reached 57% in 4Q 2018; - Consistently high growth rates in FTTx Broadband clients (+6%) and in IPTV subscribers (+9%), while ARPU continues to grow in our core broadband and IPTV segments; - Increase in revenues from VAS and cloud services of 42% in 2018, as a result of "Smart City" projects, Internet video broadcasting, the development of data centre services and the promotion of cloud services; - OIBDA[4] grew by 4% to RUB 100.9 billion in 2018; - Net profit increased by 7% to RUB 15.0 billion in 2018. FOURTH QUARTER 2018 KEY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - Revenue grew by 4% to RUB 87.3 billion compared to the fourth quarter of 2017; - OIBDA grew by 2% to RUB 26.0 billion; - OIBDA margin of 29.8% compared to 30.5% in the fourth quarter of 2017; - Net profit of RUB 2.4 billion compared to RUB 4.2 billion in the fourth quarter of 2017; - CAPEX[5] increased by 48% to RUB 27.3 billion (31.3% of revenue) from RUB 18.5 billion (21.9% of revenue) in the fourth quarter of 2017; - Free Cash Flow (FCF) of RUB 18.1 [6] billion compared to RUB 17.3 billion in the fourth quarter of 2017; - Net debt[7] increased by 3% since the beginning of the year to RUB 186.7 billion, resulting in a Net Debt/OIBDA ratio of 1.9x. Key figures for 4Q 2018, RUB mln RUB million 4Q 2018 4Q 2017 change, y-o-y Revenue 87,257 84,113 4% OIBDA 26,038 25,628 2% OIBDA margin % 29.8% 30.5% - Operating Income 8,167 9,312 (12%) Operating margin % 9.4% 11.1% - Net Income 2,351 4,169 (44%) % of revenue 2.7% 5.0% - Capital Expenditure 27,287 18,462 48% % of revenue 31.3% 21.9% - Net debt 186,712 181,594 3% Net debt/ annualised OIBDA 1.9 1.9 - FCF 18,063 17,283 780 FULL YEAR 2018 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS ? Revenue increased by 5% to RUB 320.2 billion compared to the full year of 2017; ? OIBDA increased by 4% to RUB 100.9 billion compared to the full year of 2017; ? OIBDA margin of 31.5% and at a comparable level to the full year of 2017; ? Net profit increased by 7% to RUB 15.0 billion compared to the full year of 2017; ? CAPEX increased by 20% year-on-year to RUB 73.2 billion (22.9% of revenue) from RUB 60.8 billion (19.9% of revenue) in 2017; ? Free Cash Flow (FCF) of RUB 14.8 billion compared to RUB 20.4 billion for the full year 2017. Key figures for the full year of 2018, RUB mln RUB million 12M 2018 12M 2017 change, y-o-y Revenue 320,239 305,329 5% OIBDA 100,900 96,688 4% OIBDA margin % 31.5% 31.7% - Operating Income 35,800 37,885 (6%) Operating margin % 11.2% 12.4% - Net Income 15,012 14,050 7% % of revenue 4.7% 4.6% - Capital Expenditure 73,179 60,752 20% % of revenue 22.9% 19.9% - Net debt 186,712 181,594 3% Net debt/ annualised OIBDA 1.9 1.9 - FCF 14,751 20,385 (5,634) Mikhail Oseevskiy, President of Rostelecom, commented: "2018 was a milestone year for Rostelecom. We started to implement our 2022 strategy, with a strong focus on improving our products and services ecosystem, enhancing efficiency, the further modernisation of our technological platform, and of course, the development of our team. Huge strides have been made in expanding and developing our digital products, entering new markets, launching the biometric platform, improving digital solutions for medicine and education sectors, and advancing our cybersecurity capabilities. Today, we don't just develop products and services, we stimulate emotions, create opportunities for education and healthcare, we cultivate a sense of security and we free up our clients' time by helping them streamline business processes. We help clients of any scale to grow their business, and support the government in providing improved services to its citizens. Together with our brand refresh, which was a milestone event for us last year, we introduced a range of new digital products and tariff lines, in response to market changes and Rostelecom's priorities. Our brand-new service and multimedia platform Wink was recently added to our private client ecosystem, marking an evolutionary stage in the development of IPTV, which is today popular among millions of families across the entire country. Wink is a truly comprehensive platform, comprising of a mobile app, a website and a Smart TV app, more than 200 TV channels and more than 12 thousand films and episodes already available to Rostelecom's clients, as well as a set of value added services including NPVR and Parental control options. Products in our new tariff line were developed and named around the need of the typical family: "For Internet", "For Safety", "For Fun", "All together" and "Gaming". We have also improved our product offering with exclusive tariff plans. One of the latest developments is the launch of the "Cloud" tariff, together with Yandex, which offers high speed internet access and massive cloud storage capacity on Yandex.Disk, that is growing monthly by 1tb. For entrepreneurs, we launched an updated platform "Plus Account" that ensures high speed Internet connectivity and mobile communication, with extra services also available, including a Hosted PBX, SMS advertising, Wi-Fi, video surveillance and TV for business. Last year, we carried out many successful projects. One of them was video surveillance at the presidential election in Russia, where thousands of Rostelecom engineers in mobile teams oversaw the seamless functioning of our systems, once again reinforcing our competence, excellence and professionalism, as well as Rostelecom's status as a credible partner. In 2018, we completed another large-scale project to connect healthcare centres to the Internet, demonstrating our capability to run complex infrastructure programmes across the entire country. Public funding enabled us to further expand the number of high-speed connections in remote areas, and we also completed construction of an underwater sector of the fibre-optic communication line in Kuril Islands. The JV with Nokia marks another significant event last year and represents an important milestone when it comes to setting the backdrop for developing innovative technologies, as does the launch of the 5G pilot sites for a new generation 5G network located in Skolkovo, the State Hermitage museum and Innopolis. Our growing digital segment gained further momentum, which now contributes more than 55% to our total revenue. Growth in our subscriber base coupled with higher ARPU, led to a significant increase in revenues from our core pay-TV and broadband segments, where we are leaders in the market. Additional products and services that we actively promote are in growing demand, and we also registered a twofold growth in revenues from Corporate TV and national Wi-Fi services. The Information security segment grew fourfold, and the number of "Smart Home" ecosystem subscriber base grew by sixteen times, resulting in a 24-fold growth in revenues. The achievements listed above represent only some of our recent achievements. Our digital transformation has transformed the business and contributed to a very solid financial performance in 2018. Our revenue grew by 5%, while OIBDA increased by 4%, and net income - by 7%. Overall, we delivered a strong performance, and will continue to expand our digital business segments and improve efficiency. I am delighted to reflect on a year that confirms Rostelecom's transformation into a dynamic and courageous digital player. We are maintaining our strong leadership in the market, our core objective of pursuing sustainable and accretive growth is enhancing shareholder value, which is reinforced by attractive dividend returns." Sergey Anokhin, Senior Vice-President of Rostelecom and CFO of Rostelecom, added:

"The results in 2018 underpin our positive outlook for Rostelecom and our potential to pursue further grow in our digital segment. In addition to expanding our digital footprint, we are introducing measures that are improving internal efficiency. We expect our performance to continue to improve across all key financial indicators and we are therefore setting ourselves the following targets for 2019: revenue and OIBDA growth of at least 2.5%, and CAPEX in the range of RUB 65 to RUB 70 billion, taking into account RUB 7 billion of regulatory CAPEX and excluding the implementation of government programmes". KEY OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS Number of 4Q 2018 4Q 2017 change, y-o-y 3Q 2018 change, subscribers y-o-y (million): Internet 13.0 12.9 1% 13.0 0.1% access B2C: Broadband 12.0 12.0 0.4% 12.0 0.02% B2B: Broadband 1.0 0.9 6% 1.0 1% + VPN Pay TV 10.2 9.8 4% 10.1 1% Incl. IPTV 5.3 4.8 9% 5.1 3% MVNO 1.2 0.8 43% 1.1 12% subscribers Local 17.4 19.1 (9%) 17.8 (3%) telephony services Total subscriber base 1) The total number of Internet subscribers grew by 1% to 13.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2018, compared to the corresponding period of last year; 2) The number of pay-TV subscribers grew by 4% to 10.2 million households compared to the corresponding period of last year; ? The number of IPTV subscribers increased by 9% to 5.3 million; 3) The MVNO subscriber base increased by 43% to reach 1.2 million users; 4) The number of local telephony subscribers decreased by 9% to 17.4 million. Subscriber base in the household segment KEY EVENTS RELATING TO FY2018 AND AFTER THE END OF THE REPORTING PERIOD Business news ? Rostelecom continues to develop and expand its range of products and services: - In September 2018, Rostelecom announced its new positioning and brand; ? Rostelecom launched "Wink", an OTT multimedia platform: by the end of 2018 the application was downloaded by more than 1.2 million users on mobile and SmartTV gadgets; - The Company launched Rostelecom Lyceum, a platform that will enhance the quality, safety and availability of supplementary education in Russia; - As part of its information security offering: ? Rostelecom launched a single platform based on a high-tech Telco Cloud solution; ? Rostelecom launched a commercial cyberattack monitoring and management centre; As a result, revenues from information security services grew by 4 times in 2018; - In partnership with Yandex, Rostelecom launched a new "Cloud" tariff plan with high speed Internet access (of up to 250 Mbps) and increased cloud storage capacity on Yandex.Disk (with a +1Tb monthly addition); - As part of the "Gaming" tariff plan development, Rostelecom improved connectivity with game servers and Internet speed increased to 800 Mbps. A number of gaming options were improved in some famous computer games, including in World of Warplanes (a special fighter aircraft Yak-3T) by Wargaming; Warface by Games.Mail.ru; Blade and Soul, Point Blank, Lineage2 and AION by 4Game; - As part of the "Smart Home" ecosystem: ? Rostelecom extended its product line through the launch of 9 new types of cameras and 6 new smart periphery devices; ? Rostelecom launched a mobile app with a new interface and a dashboard functionality; ? Complementary services were introduced, including home security systems (together with Golfstream), and installation; ? The fresh "Under control" package now includes a motion sensor, a door sensor, an RGB lamp and a socket; ? Rostelecom introduced a package offer, comprised of Broadband and Video Surveillance services. As a result, Rostelecom's "Smart Home" client base grew by 16 times in 2018, which translated to a 24 times increase in revenues; ? In B2B/G segments, Rostelecom increased product functionality and expanded its product offering for "Hosted PBX", "Web conferencing", "Managed communication services", "National Wi-Fi", "Virtual Data Centre", and "Information security"; - Within the MVNO project: ? The IPTV traffic was reset; ? A number of convergent services were launched in Saint-Petersburg, Komi and Chelyabinsk; ? Rostelecom introduced a number of attractive roaming options for travelling clients; ? The Company introduced the possibility to purchase a landline number in addition to a main mobile number in an additional 16 cities, which increased total enrolment across 200 localities; ? Voice interconnect was upgraded in the Chuvash Republic, and voice traffic routing plans were expanded in Kaluga, Vologda, Kaliningrad, Petrozavodsk and Krasnodar. This led to fewer missed calls and increased quality of voice communication; ? Rostelecom launched two new functions for its mobile users: "Call me back" and "Recharge my account". As a result, Rostelecom's MVNO client base increased to 1.2 million clients, which has placed Rostelecom first in the virtual mobile operators sector, with a market share of 56%[8]; ? Rostelecom continues to grow its digital segment: - The number of pay-TV clients exceeded 10.2 million clients (including 5.3 million of IPTV users), and the number of Broadband clients reached 13 million; ? The number of commercial racks in Rostelecom's data centres grew by 11% to 5,870. This translated in a more than 20% revenue increase in the data centre segment in 2018; - The Public Services Portal recorded 86 million users, twice as many as in 2017; - Revenues from "Smart City" projects grew by 46% in 2018; ? More than two-fold increase in revenues from the "Corporate TV" service in 2018; - The number of National Wi-Fi hotspots increased to 27,500. This generated a two-fold growth in revenues from this service in 2018; ? Rostelecom became a leader in cloud video surveillance for businesses with 25,000 IP-cameras connected across more than 10,000 organizations in all Russian regions, which resulted in a nearly 40% growth in revenues in this segment in 2018; - The "Antivirus" services revenues increased almost two and half times in retail segment in the last 12 months; - Rostelecom launched the Unified Biometric System, one of the key elements of the remote identification mechanism, that provides remote access to financial services for citizens; ? Rostelecom launched pilot sites for a new generation 5G network located in Innopolis in the Republic of Tatarstan, the State Hermitage museum in Saint-Petersburg and Skolkovo in Moscow; - A 5G network-based test infrastructure for unmanned vehicles was launched in Skolkovo; - Rostelecom successfully provided video surveillance during the presidential election in Russia on 18 March 2018; - Rostelecom successfully delivered video surveillance of the Unified State Exam; - Rostelecom provided video surveillance on the Single Voting Day at 10,510 district electoral committees and 871 territorial committees, in 11,381 offices in total, under federal and regional contracts; - The integrated spatial information platform ("Geodata Information System" (GIS) "Zemlya" (the Earth), developed by Rostelecom, was launched in Russia's Arkhangelsk region. ? Rostelecom signed or renewed a number of large contracts, including agreements with Rosreestr (The Federal Service for State Registration, Cadastre and Cartography), Russia's Pension Fund, the Federal Bailiffs Service, Pochta Rossii (Russian Mail), the Moscow region Electoral Committee, the Voronezh region Communications Department, Moscow City Department for Competitive Policy, Mosenergosbyt, SAP, Huawei, VTB, Rosselkhozbank (Russian Agricultural Bank), Rosneft, Transneft, X5 Retail group and others; ? Rostelecom completed the setting up of a corporate data communication network for Pochta Rossii (Russian Mail), encompassing 37,000 postal service hubs, including more than 15,000 Pochta Bank's service points; ? Rostelecom secured almost 80% of Tele2's ILD traffic; ? Rostelecom substantially upgraded the voice interconnects which allowed to transmit more than 90% of Tele2's DLD traffic pass through Rostelecom's network; ? The underwater sector construction of the fibre-optic communication line in Kuril Islands was successfully completed; ? Three transcontinental channels of 100Gbps were launched from Europe to China through Mongolia; ? The capacity of the Transit Europe-Asia (TEA) was upgraded up by 1Tb/s from Europe to China and to Japan; ? Three-fold growth in revenues from the O2O project (infrastructure operator) in 2018; ? Sales to regional operators increased by 6% in 2018 as part of the "Top-7 Interaction" programme. Other news ? Rostelecom presented its 2022 Strategy and a new dividend policy for 2018-2020; ? Dividends for 2017 were paid at the rate of RUB 5.05 per ordinary share, and for 9 months of 2018 dividends were paid at the rate of RUB 2.5 per ordinary share; ? Rostelecom invested in mobile operating system developer Sailfish (Aurora); ? Acquisition of 100% of shares in Solar Security, a technological leader in information security (IS) target monitoring and operational management; ? Acquisition of Start2Com, one of the leading developers of settlements and maintenance solutions; ? Launch of a joint venture (JV) with Nokia to develop innovation technologies;

