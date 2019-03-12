Nordcloud Positioned in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Public Cloud Infrastructure Professional and Managed Services, Worldwide, for the Third Consecutive Year

HELSINKI, March 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nordcloud is acknowledged in Gartner, Inc's February 2019 Magic Quadrant for Public Cloud Infrastructure, Professional and Managed Services, Worldwide. This is the third year in a row Nordcloud has been included in this report.

2019 Magic Quadrant for Public Cloud Infrastructure, Professional and Managed Services, Worldwide report evaluated 19 different vendors.

Nordcloud achieves highest placement for its ability to execute in the Niche Players' quadrant.

According to Gartner, "this Magic Quadrant is focused on MSPs that have deep technical expertise with hyperscale providers, effective cloud management platforms (CMPs), and managed services that leverage automation, where possible. The MSPs must also possess the ability to deliver cloud-optimized solutions, regardless of whether a customer is deploying new cloud-native applications or migrating legacy workloads from an existing traditional data center. This depth of expertise and technical integration, including exploiting the API-enabled automation of hyperscale providers, distinguishes these MSPs from data center outsourcing (DCO) providers. Traditional DCO providers usually offer solutions that largely treat hyperscale providers as if they were simply virtualization platforms."

According to Gartner, "by 2024, more than 50% of cloud service deals will include both application development services and cloud infrastructure professional and managed services, up from 10% in 2019."

"We believe Nordcloud has landed in the Magic Quadrant for a third year in a row because we combine cloud infrastructure and cloud application development in order to provide full-service cloud transformations to our customers. This is expected to be a key feature in the majority of deals within the next five years" says Jan Kritz, CEO, Nordcloud. "Our hyperscale focused MSP strategy and European market focus ensures our customers get local access to the capabilities to drive success on their digital transformation while reducing IT costs."

Nordcloud recognized also by Financial Times

The Magic Quadrant recognition is the latest acknowledgement Nordcloud has received. Previously, The Financial Times positioned Nordcloud in their 1000 fastest growing companies in Europe (FT1000) listing in March 2019.

Nordcloud is a rare company worldwide to have audited partner certifications with all three leading hyperscalers: Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud and Microsoft Azure. Nordcloud operates in 10 European countries and employs over 420 cloud experts.

About Gartner

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Nordcloud

Europe's leading cloud solution provider Nordcloud accelerates the digital transformation of its customers with the latest cloud technology. Since 2011, Nordcloud has completed more than 1000 successful deployments that have helped its enterprise customers reap the full benefits of the public cloud, including better security, agility, scalability and reduced costs. Nordcloud employs 420+ cloud experts around Europe. Nordcloud has local presence in Austria, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Sweden, Switzerland and UK. We are proud to be an AWS Premier Consulting Partner, a Google Cloud Premier Partner and a Microsoft Gold Cloud Partner and Azure Expert MSP.

