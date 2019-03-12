sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 12.03.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 596 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

1,764 Euro		-0,078
-4,23 %
WKN: 912541 ISIN: GB0002418548 Ticker-Symbol: E3E 
Aktie:
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
ELEMENTIS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ELEMENTIS PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,75
1,858
09:00
1,802
1,821
08:58
12.03.2019 | 08:37
(2 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

ELEMENTIS PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

ELEMENTIS PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, March 12

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameRALPH HEWINS
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusCFO, DIRECTOR
b)Initial notification/AmendmentINITIAL NOTIFICATION
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameELEMENTIS PLC
b)LEI549300LQIH685LI2ML36
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument


Identification code		SHARES


GB0002418548
b)Nature of the transactionGrant of a conditional share award over 48,865 shares under the Elementis Deferred Share Bonus Plan 2015 with a vesting date of 6 March 2021 at a cost of nil pence per share.
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
N/AN/A
d)Aggregated information

-Aggregated volume
N/A
e)Date of the transaction2019-03-06
f)Place of the transaction London, UK






© 2019 PR Newswire