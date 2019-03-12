ELEMENTIS PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name RALPH HEWINS

2 Reason for the notification

a) Position/status CFO, DIRECTOR

b) Initial notification/Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION

3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name ELEMENTIS PLC

b) LEI 549300LQIH685LI2ML36

4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument





Identification code SHARES





GB0002418548

b) Nature of the transaction Grant of a conditional share award over 48,865 shares under the Elementis Deferred Share Bonus Plan 2015 with a vesting date of 6 March 2021 at a cost of nil pence per share.

c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) N/A N/A

d) Aggregated information





-Aggregated volume

N/A

e) Date of the transaction 2019-03-06