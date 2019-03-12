Promethera Biosciences SA, a global innovator in cell-based medicines and liver diseases, today announced that the Company will give presentations and attend the following scientific and partnering conferences in Japan, Europe, and the US.

18th Congress of the Japanese Society for Regenerative Medicine

Date: March 21-23, 2019

Venue: JSRM Convention Center, Kobe, Japan

Breakfast seminar on liver regeneration by allogenic mesenchymal stem cell therapy:

Session 1: Mesenchymal stem cells derived from adult human liver: an attractive expandable cell source to target hepatic deficiencies

Presenter:Mustapha Najimi, Special Advisor Scientific Affairs

Session 2: HepaStem, adult liver mesenchymal stem cells for liver rescue therapy in ACLF and NASH

Presenter: Prof. Etienne Sokal, M.D., Ph.D., CMO/CSO

Date: March 23rd, 2019

BioEurope Spring

Date: March 25-27, 2019

Venue:Messe Wien Exhibition and Congress Center, Vienna, Austria

Panel:

Title: "What's NEXT in NASH?"

Presenter: Pascale Jordan, Ph.D. Director BD, External Evaluation

Date: March 25th, 2019

The International Liver Congress 2019 (EASL)

Date: April 10-14, 2019

Venue: Messe Wien Exhibition and Congress Center, Vienna, Austria

Booth: Biotech Village booth #6

3rd Annual NASH Summit in Boston

Date:April 22-25, 2019

Venue: Hilton Boston Logan Airport, Boston, MA, USA

Presentation:

Title: "HepaStem for the treatment of fibro-inflammatory liver diseases"

Date: April 22, 2019

Presenter: Nathalie Belmonte, Ph.D., VP Product Development

Cell Gene Meeting on the Mediterranean

Date: April 23-25, 2019

Venue: Hotel Arts Barcelona, Barcelona, Spain

Panel:

Title: "Recent developments and predictions for the future of advanced therapies"

Presenter: John Tchelingerian, Ph.D., President CEO

Company presentation:

Title: "HepaStem, adult liver medicinal signaling cells for liver rescue therapy in ACLF and NASH"

Presenter: Prof. Etienne Sokal, M.D., Ph.D., CMO/CSO

Date: April 24rd, 2019

About Promethera Biosciences

Promethera Biosciences is a global innovator in liver therapeutics whose mission is to bring life-saving treatments to reduce the need for liver transplantation. Our lead clinical program, derived from our patented cell technology platform HepaStem, is designed to benefit from its immune-modulatory and anti-fibrotic properties. In addition to our cell-based pipeline we develop antibody technologies, such as the antiTNF-R1 antibody Atrosimab, to complement and diversify our therapeutic options. We are a team of international experts operating out of facilities in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium, Durham, NC, USA, Tokyo, Japan and Basel, Switzerland.

Promethera, HepaStem, H2stem, are all registered trademarks of the PROMETHERA group.

