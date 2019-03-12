Promethera Biosciences SA, a global innovator in cell-based medicines and liver diseases, today announced that the Company will give presentations and attend the following scientific and partnering conferences in Japan, Europe, and the US.
18th Congress of the Japanese Society for Regenerative Medicine
Date: March 21-23, 2019
Venue: JSRM Convention Center, Kobe, Japan
Breakfast seminar on liver regeneration by allogenic mesenchymal stem cell therapy:
Session 1: Mesenchymal stem cells derived from adult human liver: an attractive expandable cell source to target hepatic deficiencies
Presenter:Mustapha Najimi, Special Advisor Scientific Affairs
Session 2: HepaStem, adult liver mesenchymal stem cells for liver rescue therapy in ACLF and NASH
Presenter: Prof. Etienne Sokal, M.D., Ph.D., CMO/CSO
Date: March 23rd, 2019
BioEurope Spring
Date: March 25-27, 2019
Venue:Messe Wien Exhibition and Congress Center, Vienna, Austria
Panel:
Title: "What's NEXT in NASH?"
Presenter: Pascale Jordan, Ph.D. Director BD, External Evaluation
Date: March 25th, 2019
The International Liver Congress 2019 (EASL)
Date: April 10-14, 2019
Venue: Messe Wien Exhibition and Congress Center, Vienna, Austria
Booth: Biotech Village booth #6
3rd Annual NASH Summit in Boston
Date:April 22-25, 2019
Venue: Hilton Boston Logan Airport, Boston, MA, USA
Presentation:
Title: "HepaStem for the treatment of fibro-inflammatory liver diseases"
Date: April 22, 2019
Presenter: Nathalie Belmonte, Ph.D., VP Product Development
Cell Gene Meeting on the Mediterranean
Date: April 23-25, 2019
Venue: Hotel Arts Barcelona, Barcelona, Spain
Panel:
Title: "Recent developments and predictions for the future of advanced therapies"
Presenter: John Tchelingerian, Ph.D., President CEO
Company presentation:
Title: "HepaStem, adult liver medicinal signaling cells for liver rescue therapy in ACLF and NASH"
Presenter: Prof. Etienne Sokal, M.D., Ph.D., CMO/CSO
Date: April 24rd, 2019
About Promethera Biosciences
Promethera Biosciences is a global innovator in liver therapeutics whose mission is to bring life-saving treatments to reduce the need for liver transplantation. Our lead clinical program, derived from our patented cell technology platform HepaStem, is designed to benefit from its immune-modulatory and anti-fibrotic properties. In addition to our cell-based pipeline we develop antibody technologies, such as the antiTNF-R1 antibody Atrosimab, to complement and diversify our therapeutic options. We are a team of international experts operating out of facilities in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium, Durham, NC, USA, Tokyo, Japan and Basel, Switzerland.
Promethera, HepaStem, H2stem, are all registered trademarks of the PROMETHERA group.
