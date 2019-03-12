Private Oasis within a Cosmopolitan Destination

NEW YORK, March 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- You have always dreamt of visiting Mykonos, but don't want to be in the midst of a hustle 24/7? Or maybe you are craving a quiet vacation in a luxurious resort with an opportunity to go out, have fun and experience local culture whenever you wish? With Anax Resort & Spa you can truly have it all! Being a top-notch holiday destination, the resort got recognized by Luxury Lifestyle Awards in the category of Luxury Hotel in Greece.

Luxury Lifestyle Awards is a global award selecting, recognizing, celebrating and promoting the best luxury goods and services all over the world. The goal of the company is to connect people with the best of luxury. LLA have evaluated more than 10 000 various goods and services in 400 categories from 60 countries and analyzed the results to give you a TOP list of the best of the best in the world. Such world-renowned brands as Chanel, Dom Perignon, Tiffany&Co., Ferrari, Rolls-Royce and Hilton were proudly named winners. The victory brings companies status and recognition, global promotion and exposure to an entirely new market of customers.

Located in the center of Agios Ioannis, Anax Resort & Spa is a brand new luxury resort capturing the magnificent essence of island living. Its elegant airy interiors and the expansive terrace open onto spectacular views of iconic Mykonos. Cycladic architecture and designer pieces tastefully come together with warm woods and curvy shapes, making Anax Resort the utmost place to indulge. Anax Resort & Spa is a splendid property that offers superb quality and comfort throughout your stay.

For your accommodation, pick one of the luxurious maisonettes and suites. Being blissfully exquisite, they manage to maintain a fine balance with nature. And after sleeping like a prince or princess in your room, visit a haven of tranquility - the resort's Wellness & Spa Center. Pamper your body, mind and soul in a laid back and exuberant atmosphere. Spectacular and romantic restaurants and bars will be waiting for you after you are done.

With Anax Resort & Spa, you will enjoy amazing experiences both inside the resort and out on the island. Trust the choice of Luxury Lifestyle Awards - this vacation will definitely be the whole package!

