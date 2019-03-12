Vieworks to Showcase the Dental Detector Lineup at the IDS 2019 for the First Time

ANYANG, South Korea and COLOGNE, Germany, March 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vieworks, a global leader in x-ray imaging solution, presents the Dental Lineups at the International Dental Show (IDS) 2019 (hall 2.1 C-080) from 12 to 16 March 2019. IDS, the world's biggest trade fair for dentistry and dental technology, takes place in Cologne, Germany every two years. More than 150,000 visitors from 156 countries visited IDS 2017.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/834191/190308_VIVIX_D.jpg

At the show, Vieworks introduces VIVIX-D Series, TFT flat panel detectors for Dental Radiography. Based on the novel technology from Vieworks, VIVIX-D Series is a perfect solution for All-in-one Dental CBCT and One-shot Cephalometry System. Dentists can enhance the workflow in their daily practice through Vieworks' solution to provide high-quality patient care. In addition, Vieworks' network all around the world offers the immediate customer service on time.

"With great reputation that we have in medical x-ray imaging, we sold several hundred units last year. It is a remarkable accomplishment even in the first year we entered this market." Jinwoo Nam, senior sales account manager, explains about VIVIX-D Series' successful launch in dental application. "We will take this as an opportunity to understand the trends of the market and secure new customers around the world."

VIVIX-D Series for Dental Radiography

Available in two sizes ( 6"x6" and 10"x12")

Supreme image quality without compromising the speed

High frame rate and fast transmission using 2-port Gigabit Ethernet

Larger FOV(Field of View) to show clear definition of the dental anatomy

Reliable image acquisition and transfer powered by Safe

About Vieworks Co., Ltd.

As a global leader in digital imaging in various applications from medical x-ray imaging to industrial x-ray inspection, Vieworks offers the most advanced flat panel detectors and software as a solution to the world. Vieworks creates new standards in imaging industry by providing professionals the most valued and high-quality images and offering innovative vision and insight for all. For more information, please visit www.vieworks.com